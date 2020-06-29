The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Matthew Snider Duskin, born 1997, Buffalo; class E felony leaving the scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000; summons issued; due in court July 22.
Robert G. Sexton, born 1971, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 15.
Heidi Marie Burnett, born 1988, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 22.
Robert Gene Sexton, born 1971, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 22.
Michael Kendrick Fonville, born 1997, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 22.
Shane Lee Miller, born 1987, Stockton; class D felony second-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court July 22.
Jennifer Ann Mitchell, born 1982, Rogersville; class B felony first-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court July 8.
Paige Rechelle Batson, born 1986, Boonville; class D felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon; summons issued; due in court July 22.
Holden C. Hankins, born 1986, Pleasant Hope; class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle; summons issued; due in court July 8.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Vivian K. Turner et al vs. Kerry R. Ross et al; unlawful detainer.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Tim Glendenning; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Scotty Palmer; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Scotty Palmer; suit on account.
Brock A. Baker vs. Shanda Lear; small claims under $100.
Lynda Baker et al vs. Shanda Lear et al; small claims over $100.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Diana L. Payne; breach of contract.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Samantha K. Johnson; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Carrie L. Kelley and Bruce J. Kelly.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines June 15 to June 19 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs:
Pietro-Antonio Triston Bendotti, Halfway; amended defective equipment; $120.
Ethan Scott Campbell, Ozark; amended defective equipment; $330; speeding; $171.
Richard Lee Chambers III, Humansville; amended defective equipment; $200.
Samuel Dejeu, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $200.
Heather A. Evans, Preston; amended defective equipment; $180.
Leo D. Fellers, Bolivar; driving while intoxicated; $350.
Byekwaso Lwasa Gilbert, Kansas City; amended defective equipment; $150.
Paul M. Schenk, Bolivar; domestic assault; $180.
Robert G. Sexton, Bolivar; driving while revoked or suspended; $200.
Cody Ethan Shelangoski, Walnut Grove; assault; $130.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
HCH Developments LLC to Hamlet Construction LLC; LT 64 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 11 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 SUR BK/PG: PB8/142 FF Tract A-Lot 11 Less South 70'.
Legan, Kenneth D. Trust and Legan, Rebecca M. Trust and Legan, Kenny Trust and Legan, Becky Trust to Ingram, Michael and Ingram, Melinda; STR 36-33-22 //Se SUR BK/PG: CS15/83 FF Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
Wood, Kenneth E. and Wood, Bethany A. to McDaniel, Robert and Raines, Ashley; LT 12 Forest Ridge Estates 26-34-23 PB7/40.
Clark, Chad and Clark, Angela to Winder, Justin Roy and Winder, Sasha Rushel; STR 18-34-23 /Ne/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS12/276 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Case Retirement Plan to Mullins, John K. and Mullins, Judy C.; LT 7 About U 2-32-23 PB7/182.
Case Investments Three LLC to Mullins, John K. and Mullins, Judy C.; LT7 About U 2-32-23 PB7/182.
Circuit Court Of Polk County and Mullins, John to Mullins, Judy C.; LT 7 About U 2-32-23 PB7/182.
Petersen, Paul Joseph and Petersen, Angela to BSGG Real Estate LLC; STR 26-35-21 /Nw/Ne FF Less South 400' + Less Beg On S Row Hwy 64 STR 26-35-21 //Ne FF Beg On South Line Highway 64 135' East + 35' South Of Nw Corner.
Reynolds, Kenneth R. and Reynolds, Dawn M. to Doke, James and Doke, Roberta; STR 2-33-23 /Nw/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Lot 1 BLK 1 Of Burros Add LT 1 BL 1 Burros Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Cox, Joseph C. and Cox, Donna L. to Hensley, Chad E. and Hensley, Deanna M.; LT 1 BL 2 F W Adams Addition Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB8/66 FF Tract 2-Beg 200' North Of Se Corner 129' X.
Blakemore, Bruce and Blakemore, Dee to McIntire, Jason and McIntire, Julia; LT 7 Sky Ranch Estates 15-33-22 PB7/19.
Blair, Justin Estate and JB3 Investments LLC and Blair, Jason B. Personal Representative to R4 Properties LLC; LT 1 BL 4 Hendricks Addition Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB9/140 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
US Bank NA to DS Ellen Investments LLC; BL 5 East Addition Humansville FF One Square Tract INJ Sw Corner Less East 96'.
Faulkingham, Michael E. and Faulkingham, Donna J. to Mann, Jacob A. and Mann, Beth A.; STR 21-33-22 /Ne/Ne FF Beg 45.1' South Of Nw Corner Less RS4/361.
Magaha, Ann and Singer, James and Stewart, Chris and Stewart, Lee to Medrano, Xavier and Meza, Martha: STR 34-33-24 /Se/Nw FF Beg 810' North + 44' 9" West Of Se Corner 200' X 120' W/Easements.
Gunter, Dallas and Gunter, Chastity to Gunter, Jordan; LT 3 Mockingbird Point 20-35-22 PB7/45.
Baker, Jack to Nickos, Nancy and Havens, Nancy and Follis, Marilyn; LT 6 Sha Ree Subdivision 26-34-23 PB5/77.
Garcia, James R. and Garcia, Samantha to Pruitt, Travis; STR 2-31-22 Nw/Nw/Se FF W1/2 Nwnwse STR 2-31-22 E/Ne/Sw FF E1/2 E 1/2 Nesw.
Mitchell, Duane to Mitchell, Jean; STR 14-32-24 /E/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Inman, Bryan and Inman, Kyla to Chenoweth, Cameron and Chenoweth, Elizabeth; LT5 BL 3 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PBb1/11 LT 8 BL 3 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11.
Neill, Billy Joe Trust and Neill, Blane Trustee and Henenberg, Matt Trustee to Neill, Blane Edwin; STR 16-33-23 /E/Se AC 80.
Neill, Blane Edwin and Neill, Terry Jean to Neill Farms LLC; STR 16-33-23 /E/Se AC 80.
Garcia, James R. and Garcia, Samantha to Pruitt, Travis; STR 2-31-22 Nw/Nw/Se FF W1/2 Nwnwse STR 2-31-22 E/Ne/Sw FF E1/2 E1/2 Nesw.
DCBC LLC to S2F Construction LLC; LT 65 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
Simmons, Ashley Dawn and Woodcock, Ashley Dawn and Simmons, Randall to Conner, David and Conner, Tina; STR 25-34-23 /Nw/Sw FF West 594' + North 30' Of North 10 Acres Of South 30 Acres.
Grider, Landon and Grider, Briana to McIntosh, Luke J. and McIntosh, Stephanie R.; LT 22 Southwest Estates 1st PB3/31.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, June 18
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 33
Rhonda Shove, 51, of Farmington was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and stealing/receiving stolen property.
Anthony Walters, 35, was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
Katherine Dryer, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for delivering/possessing a controlled substance at jail, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of a weapon.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of North Poplar Street for a missing runaway juvenile.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of North Main Street for a burglary in progress.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 85th Road for an intoxicated subject.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Maple Street for a physical assault.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of North Oakland Avenue for a 911 hang up.
Friday, June 19
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 35
Eddie Lewis, 41, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for assault, driving the wrong way, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Brandon Roberts, 26, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary, stalking and violating an order of protection.
Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 13 for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. U for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 16th Road for property damage.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 119th Road for theft.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. JJ for an animal call.
Saturday, June 20
No reports released
Sunday, June 21
No reports released.
Monday, June 22
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 37
Megan Vance, 23, of Walnut Grove was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
Douglas Sanner, 56, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for distributing/delivering controlled substance and possession of controlled substance.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. Y for an animal call.
Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. BB for a well-being check.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 418th Road for sexual misconduct.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 90th Road for vandalism.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of East 508th Road for a domestic physical.
Tuesday, June 23
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 36
Jody Enyart, 53, of Pleasant Hope was arrested for violating parole.
Adam Rice, 42, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and stealing.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South Main Street for trespassing.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 50th Road for a well-being check.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 415th Road for an alarm.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 380th Road for child abuse.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. 13 for a juvenile complaint.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Cory Andrew Thompson, 26, Weaubleau, and Bailey Cheyenne Sparks, 22, Weaubleau.
Michael Josiah Bryson, 29, Morrisville, and Tara Janelle Bruegman, 33, Morrisville.
Stephen Duane Tobin, 21, Morrisville, and Odessa Lynn Clayton, 22, Morrisville.
David Ahmad Greene, 33, Bolivar, and Trish Anett Fox, 40, Bolivar.
Atom David Sagi, 25, Humansville, and Sabrina Rochelle Keesee, 26, Humansville.
Lance William Roweton, 44, Bolivar, and Katie Lynn Dansby, 29, Urbana.
