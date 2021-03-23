CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Demetrius Jones, Morrisville, and Absolute Affordable AC and Heating, Morrisville; suit on account; default judgment against defendants for $2,756, and 9% annual interest.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Shirely J. Allen, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Allen for $3,971, and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
MM Finance LLC d/b/a EZ Money Check Cashing, Kansas City, vs. Carolyn Renee Appleby, Bolivar; $149, and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Tony Morford, Humansville, vs. Jackie R. Foster, Stockton, and Christopher W. Barnes, Stockton, and Opal Jeanette Cain, Humansville; personal injury — vehicular; jury trial scheduled with Judge Michael O'Brien Hendrickson.
Kerri Goodman, Bolivar, vs. Mike Bowers, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against Bowers for $2,100, plus $26.67 per day until possession restored, possession of the premises at 315 E. Broadway, Bolivar, plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Dorothy Brake, Fair Play; contract — other; default judgment against Brake for $1,212, plus interest at the annual statutory rate, plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associate LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Aaron Clark, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Clark for $3,701, plus court costs.
Tower Loan of Missouri LLC, Springfield, vs. Crystal Colbert, Flemington; promissory note; consent judgment against Colbert for $911 and 17.99% annual interest, plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc., Kansas City, vs. Desarae Jones, Flemington; breach of contract; consent judgment against Jones for $442 and 9% annual interest.
Colton Kessler, Brighton, vs. Kenneth Wayne Floyd, Brighton, and John Doe, no address, and Jane Doe, no address; rent and possession; tried by court; judgment against defendants for $1,250 and possession of premises at 1575 E. 215 Hwy, Brighton, plus court costs.
Fred Lower Trust, Fair Play, vs. Brian Freeze, Fair Play, and Brandi Freeze, Fair Play; landlord complaint; tried by court; judgment against defendants for possession of premises at 446 Hwy 32, Fair Play.
Roger w. Brown vs. Dolores Kugler et al; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Donna L. Casey-Schultz vs. Polk County et al; declaratory judgment; change of venue.
Farm Bureau Property et al vs. Tri Lakes Marine Sales; property damage; change of venue.
Americash Loans of Missouri LLC vs. Kevin Radford; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Discover Bank vs. Rita K. Evans; breach of contract; change of venue.
World Acceptance Corporation vs. Kenda Meredith; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
World Acceptance Corporation vs. William Glenn; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Great Southern Bank vs. Jordan Chainey; breach of contract; change of venue.
Midland Credit Management Inv. vs. Travis D. Hamilton; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC. vs Justin Winder; dismissed by court with prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sandra Villarreal; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Christa M. Appleby; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Citibank NA vs. Jared Walker; suit on account; change of venue.
Security Credit Services LLC vs. Stacie A. Kolacek; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Luke Christian; contract — other; dismissed by parties.
Berry K. Lord vs. Thaddous R. Jones et al; rent and possession; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Joseph A. McMillen vs. Jacquelyn Kelley; landlord complaint.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC vs. Mark Ring; suit on account.
Turnkey Property Enterprises LLC vs. Mason G. Miller; breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Ryan L. Dickerson; breach of contract.
Steven Tygart vs. Christina Burnett et al; unlawful detainer.
Synchrony Bank vs. Diane Tarwater; breach of contract.
TD Bank USA NA vs. Patricia Cole; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Michael Patterson; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Carol Ballard and Gary Ballard.
Donna Mitchell and Steven Mitchell.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kurt Britton and Melissa S. Britton.
Billy L. Cleavinger and Tina R. Cleavinger.
John J. Conner and Lena C. Conner.
Richard Crabtree and Kimber Dunn.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play, vs. Whitney Elaine Dahlberg, Aldrich; no insurance; $61; failure to stop at stop sign; $61; speeding; $71.
City of Pleasant Hope, vs. Denae Marie Brace, North Falmouth, Massachusetts; driving while revoked or suspended; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope, vs. Jeffrey A. Johnson, Brighton; driving while revoked or suspended; $78.
City of Pleasant Hope, vs. Gregory A. Mahan, Pleasant Hope; failure to register vehicle; $86.
City of Pleasant Hope, vs. Sharon L. McCann, Pleasant Hope; driving while revoked or suspended; $78; no insurance; $78; driving while revoked or suspended; $78; no insurance; $78.
City of Pleasant Hope, vs. Wesley James Rice, Halfway; assault; $200.
Jonathan Arden Anderson, Fair Play; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and $50 to LERF plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Nathan Robert Anthony, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148.
Braxton McCall Appleton, Brighton; defective equipment; $278.
Leanna M. Baker, Marshfield; no insurance; $61.
Corey Joe Oliver Barnes, Bolivar; defective equipment; $123.
Chase Joseph Barrett, Buffalo; speeding; $205.
Sierra Nichole Barrett, Bolivar; speeding; $255.
Curtis Bradley Barton, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Zachariah Allen Boyce, Morrisville; no insurance; $61; speeding; $156.
Michelle R. Broderick, Walnut Grove; no insurance; $61; driving with a valid license; $41.
Heath Allen Brown, Lake Norden, South Dakota; defective equipment; $328.
John E. Burnett Jr., Bolivar; speeding; $101.
William Raymond Burse, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Brian Wayne Buttry, Halfway; speeding; $61.
Elizabeth Caridad Calderon, Leavenworth, Kansas; defective equipment; $128.
Thomas Arthur Cantrell, Joplin; speeding; $71.
Brandon Scott Carlson, Dunnegan; speeding; $156.
Lacinta Maria Chard, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $101.
Colton Bradly Chrisman, Branson; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Jonathan Thomas Clyburn, Denver, Colorado; speeding; $51.
Lucius Abraham Colbert, Flemington; defective equipment; $148.
Terry Gene Coleman, El Dorado Springs; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; no seat belt; $10.
Benjamin Daniel Collins, Lenexa, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Todd Allen Conn, Blue Springs; no insurance; $61; failure to transfer plates; $51.
Alexandra Nicole Cooney, Fair Grove; no seat belt; $10.
Holly Suzanne York Correa, Centerview; defective equipment; $148.
Connor Ramsey Cross, Parker, Colorado; speeding; $51.
Granite Sky Cunningham, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Whitney Elaine Dahlberg, Aldrich; fishing without permit; $50.
Jennifer Lee DeJong, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Brandon Colt Laroy Evans, Bolivar; defective equipment; $328.
Andrew John Fassbender, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; suspended imposition of sentence, six-months probation.
Madison Kayla Fechter, Coral Springs, Florida; defective equipment; $113.
Bobbie J. Fisher, Buffalo; attempted stealing; suspended execution of sentence 30 days in jail, two years probation and $300 to LERF plus court costs.
Hydie E. Flowers, Vandalia; speeding; $156.
Emma Grace Fox, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; parking in prohibited area; $173.
Gatlin David Feeman, Collins; driving without a valid license; $61; driving a vehicle with no title; $61.
John Thomas Gaddy, Bolivar; defective equipment; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Rush, Lee Marie Trust to Long, Weldon Hoyt and Long, Marsha Rose; ; LT 11 Lakewood Hills 3rd Amended PB6/83 FF Less Beg S + W 151.31' From Nw Corner LT 24 Lakewood Hills 11-33-23 PB1/62 FF Lying North Of Creek LT 25 Lakewood Hills 11-33-23 PB1/62 FF Lying North Of Creek.
Circuit Court Of Polk County and Ashlock, Karan Diana to Ashlock, Kenneth R.; LT 5 BL 7 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 STR 1-33-23 /Sw/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner 449' X 330' Less Beg At Sw Corner STR 5-35-21 //Sw FF Lying South+ East Of Described Beg 1785.2' West STR 5-35-21 //Se FF Beg On North Line Nese.
Ashlock, Kenneth R. and Ashlock, Kimberly to Rash, William C. and Rash, Nicola R.; LT 5 BL 7 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9.
Evans, Toni N. to Crawford Property Management LLC; STR 11-31-22 E/Sw/Sw FF Beg 165' South Of Ne Corner 200' X 55' Subject To Easement 581/333.
Jenkins, Jarrett Alan to Jenkins, Jarrett Alan and Jenkins, Shelby Daynair; LT 12 River Ridge 25-34-23 PB7/38.
Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine to Vanderputten, Franscesco and Vanderputten, Lori; STR 31-33-22 /W/Ne SUR BK/PG: SC13/100 FF Beg Where West Line Lying West Of Hwy 13 Intersects West LI.
Thomlinson, Gerald W. and Thomlinson, Bonnie to Kellogg, Mark and Kellogg, Bethany; LT 3 Wilson Creek Estates Replat Of Lots 4-9+P3 PB8/162.
Brown, Jered and Brown, Ashley to Brown, Matthew and Brown, Teagon; STR 35-32-22 /E/Nw FF Less CS14/252 CS7/239 + Less Described.
Andrews, Lisa to Andrews, Todd; STR 14-35-22 /Sw/Nw FF Lying North + West Of Road Beg 820' North Of Sw Corner.
Weiner, Ned to Olson, Carl G. and Olson, Sherri R.; LT 28 Humansville Original FF Less All Tracts Described LT 28 Humansville Original FF Beg At Se Corner 140' X 80'.
Ankrom, Logan Neal and Ankrom, Haleigh to Williams, David and Williams, Deborah; STR 17-33-24 /Sw/Se AC 10 FF East 10 Acres.
Credille, John A. Trust and Credille, Ronda O. Trust and Owens, Leah Jean By POA to Roweton, Luther and Roweton, Angelique; LT 1 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
Crosswired Investments LLC to Abrudan, David and Abrudan, Chelsea Nikole; STR 11-32-22 //Se FF Beg On South Row Of Hwy KK Which Intersects East Line Se Section 11 Str 12-32-22 FF Beg On South Row Of Hwy KK Which Intersects East Line Se Section 11 STR 13-32-22 FF Beg On South Row Of Hwy KK Which Intersects East Line Se Section 11.
Industrial Development Authority Of The City Of Bolivar Missouri to SVJ2 Bolivar LLC; STR 10-33-23 //Se FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Blake, Benjamin and Blake, Patricia to Neal, Danny L. and Neal, Cindy K.; LT 8 Sunny Acres 16-32-22 PB6/87A SUR BK/PG: RS5/56 FF Less South 29' Lt 8A Sunny Acres 16-32-22 PB6/87A Sur BK/PG: RS5/56 FFLot 8 Less South 29' Legal Descriptions.
Callahan, Dale Raymond and Callahan, Dianna Ruth to Wilkins, Jimmy D. and Wilkins, Debra D.; STR 29-32-23 N/Se/Sw AC 10 FF S1/2 Of N1/2 Sesw.
Kite, Jared Franklin and Kite, Ashley to Bays, Andrew Stephen; STR 9-34-21 /Sw/Se FF Beg 1040' West + 14' South Of Ne Corner Swse STR 9-34-21 /Se/Sw FF Beg 1040' West + 14' South Of Ne Corner Swse.
Johnson, David Trust and Johnson, Helen Trust and Oparnico, Glenda L. Trustee to Oparnico, Glenda L. and Oparnico, Michael E.; STR 31-32-23 /Sw/Ne FF Less 5 Acres In Sw Corner STR 31-32-23 /Se/Ne FF 4 Acres Off West STR 31-32-23 /Sw/Ne FF Less 4 Acre Strip Off West Side STR 31-32-23 /Sw/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner Less Described.
Gardner, Pat to Herbert, Phyllis and Presley, Connie; STR 23-33-23 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS5/55 FF Tract B-Beg At Sw Corner With Easement.
Gamel, Minnie F. Estate and Gamel, Barclay S. Personal Representative to Perpetuity Properties LLC; STR 26-34-21 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Cercea, Matthew Joseph and Cercea, Kimberly to Patel, Shanil and Patel, Naiya and Patel, Ami; BL 6 Carson Subdivision Bolivar FF Beg At Ne Corner Subject To 257/571.
Fahner, Melody Barber and Barber Fahner, Melody to Lucas, John K. and Lucas, Kelli; STR 22-35-21 /Nw/Sw FF North 20 Acres Of Described STR 22-35-21 /Sw/Nw FF North 20 Acres Of Described South 10 Acres.
Lombas, Gary and Lombas, Kelli to Routh, Steven and Routh, Shirley; LT 63 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28.
Harden, Aaron C. to Neill, Jacob W.; STR 9-33-23 E/Se/Se FF E1/2 E1/2 Sese.
Neal, Rick and Neal, Christie and Neal, Christy to Tank R E I LLC; LT 3 BL 2 Carson Heights 1-33-23 PB2/7 FF East 1/2 Less North 62' LT 2 BL 2 Carson Heights 1-33-23 PB2/7 FF East 1/2 Of North ½.
Hensley, Raymond and Hensley, Jacquetta to Dewitt, Travis L.; LT 1 Hidden Hills 7-34-23 PB10/15.
Neal, Rick and Neal, Christie and Neal, Christy to Tank R E I LLC; LT 2 BL 2 Carson Heights 1-33-23 PB2/7 FF East 1/2 Of North 1/2 LT 3 BL 2 Carson Heights 1-33-23 PB2/7 FF East 1/2 Less North 62'.
Tate, Marvin E. By POA and Tate, Alice E. By POA and Tate, Jimmy L. and Tate, Tammi L. to Tank R E I LLC; LT L BL14 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Sw Corner Lot L75' X 180' LT M BL 14 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FFf Beg At Sw Corner Lot L75' X 180' LT N BL14 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Sw Corner Lot L75' X 180'.
Cox, Jeffery J. and Cox, Kathleen M. to J K Cox LLC; LT 9 BL H Elmwood Park Bolivar FF East40' LT 8 BL H Elmwood Park Bolivar STR 1-33-23 Ne/Sw/Nw FF Beg In Middle Of Street430' East Of Sw Corner 60' X 150'.
Sherman, Tena L. to Sherman, Warner D. II; STR 9-31-23 /Se/Se.
Brier, Robin to Brier, Curtis M. and Brier, Deborah M.; STR 10-35-24 /Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS15/92 AC 2.9 FF 7 1/2 Acres Off East Side Less Tri Lakes Subdivision.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, March 6
- Kevin McMillan, 46, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for animal nuisance.
Sunday, March 7
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 35
- Bobbie Grady, 38, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for expired plates and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
- Michelle Broderick, 32, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
- Cathy Noland, 38, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Joshua Offill, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
- Edward Nelson, 47, of Houston was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
- A 22-year-old Stockton man was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
Monday, March 8
- Evan Conley, 26, was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Robert Moore, 46, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
- Michael Peterson, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and no insurance.
Tuesday, March 9
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 36
- John Taylor, 41, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and failure to pay child support.
- Kaylee Storment, 18, of Branson was arrested on a warrant for no insurance.
- Cheree' Lipe, 31, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for burglary, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
- Colton Nelson, 32, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Wednesday, March 10
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 33
- Travis Tue, 41, of Wheatland was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Thursday, March 11
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 37
- Donte Edington, 23, of Hermitage was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
- Jamie Akin-Bell, 36, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for violating parole and shoplifting.
- Paige Batson, 34, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license.
- James Oney, 28, of Ozark was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
- Joe Ervin, 66, was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
Friday, March 12
- Lawrence Nelson, 36, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Jordan Owens, 22, of Independence was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Saturday, March 13
- Stefannie Lynch, 34, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle.
Sunday, March 14
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 38
- Ryan Mills, 27, of Polk was arrested on a warrant for financial responsibility required.
- A 51-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Jan. 25
- Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
- Minutes of last session approved.
- The commission made an appointment to the SB40 Board. Legan moved to appoint Leidra Stunkel to fill out the remainder of a position vacated by Jodi Koch. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
- Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission of county roads. Crites and Legan viewed South 60th Road.
- The commission met with Drew Andrade with Advanced Drainage Systems. Commissioners, Crites and Andrade visited South 90th and East 330th roads regarding a culvert to fix the drainage issues affecting the county roads.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
- Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
- Minutes of last session approved.
- Payroll was presented for approval and direct deposit. Legan moved to approve and submit payroll for direct deposit. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
- Charles Thomas, a representative from Viebrock Sales, visited with the commission in general discussion.
- Crites updated the Commission on county roads.
- Hancock and Legan viewed South 47th, East 435th and East 390th with Crites and Thomas.
- The 2020 railroad and utility tax apportionment for schools was forwarded to the county treasurer.
- Certification of election was received from the following political subdivisions for a ballot at the April 6 general municipal election: Village of Aldrich, City of Bolivar, City of Fair Play, Village of Halfway, City of Humansville, City of Morrisville, City of Pleasant Hope, Blue Mound Special Road, Flemington Special Road, Humansville Special Road, Fair Play R-2 School, Humansville R-4 School, Morrisville R-5 School, Pleasant Hope R-6 School, Dallas County R-1 School, Hickory County R-1 School, Walnut Grove R-5 School, Central Polk Fire District and Polk County E-911.
- Certification of non-election was received from the following political subdivisions: Bolivar Special Road District, Southwest Special Road District, Bolivar R-1 School, Halfway R-3 School, Dadeville R-2 School, Fair Grove R-10 School, Fair Grove Fire District, Morrisville Fire District, Citizens Memorial Hospital District and Prairie Heights Area Reorganized Common Sewer District.
