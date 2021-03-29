CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Synchrony Bank vs. Brandon Tousignant; breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Russell Kralicek; suit on account.
Bolivar Ready Mix and Materials vs. James Taylor; breach of contract.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC vs. Troy E. Bostwick; breach of contract.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Smith, Betty and Grisham, Alice and Eagleburger, Howard and Eagleburger, Bonnie to Wilkins, Joseph Leslie and Wilkins, Stephanie Lyn; STR 28-32-23 /W/Nw FF Less Beg At Sw Corner STR 29-32-23 E/Se/Ne FF Less Strip 11 Rods + 4 1/2' Wide Off North Side STR 29-32-23 /Nw/Se AC 3 FF Lying East Of Sac River.
Newks Properties LLC to Trujillo, Ray E. and Trujillo, Tanya M.; STR 29-32-21 /Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS13/18 FF Beg At Ne Corner W/Easement.
Welch, Jerry L. and Welch, Peggy to Jackson, William V. and Jackson, Donna L.; LT 4 BL 16 Flemington Original LT 1 BL 16 Flemington Original LT 2 BL 16 Flemington Original LT 3 BL 16 Flemington Original.
CJB3 LLC to Dukes, Matthew and Wand, Erica; LT 5 BL 6 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF East 70' + 1/2 Vacated Alley North Less CS15/86 LT 6 BL 6 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF West20' + 1/2 Vacated Alley North Less CS15/86.
Mosley, Yana and Mcclintock, Yana and Mosley, Todd to Mosley, Yana and Mosley, Todd; LT 22 Pleasant Hope Original FF Less Beg At Sw Corner Of Nene31-32-21 W/Easement LT 23 Pleasant Hope Original FF North 1 Rod Less Beg At Sw Corner Of Nene31-32-21 LT 21 Pleasant Hope Original FF East 72' Of North 9 Rods Less Beg At Sw Corner Of Nene31-32-21. Tidwell, Jared and Tidwell, Shannon to DCBC LLC; LT 15 Lakewood Hills Final 2nd Partial Replat PB8/35.
Peterson Trust and Duque, Michella Trustee to Hinken, Curtis and Hinken, Amy; LT 14 Sunny
Payne, Connie M. to Payne, Connie M.; LT 80 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29 LT 81 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29.
Kelley, James D. and Kelley, Sabrena L. to Fitch, Kimberly M. and Fitch, Billy D. Jr.; STR 3-31-24 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/65 FF Tract 6 Of Unplatted Warren Estates Beg At Se Corner With 50 Legal Descriptions.
Symmonds, Robin Faye and Symmonds, Scott and Richardson Price, Robin Faye and Price, Robin Faye Richardson to Robinette, James X. and Hoyt, Breanna Marie; LT 6 BL 5 Hidden Valley Amended 8-35-22 PB1/58 LT 7 BL 5 Hidden Valley Amended 8-35-22 PB1/58.
Lassiter, Kerry Donas to Jones, David R. and Jones, Theresa L.; STR 3-31-24 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Se Corner STR10-31-24 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner Swse Section 3.
Alaimo, Ian and Alaimo, Alison to Smith, Robert Aaron; LT 2 Hickory Hills Estates 4-31-22 PB7/90 FF West ½.
Kelsch, Joseph and Kelsch, Beverly to Kelsch, Joseph and Kelsch, Beverly; STR 13-34-24 /N/Se FF Tract 1- Beg At Ne Corner.
Kelsch, Joseph and Kelsch, Beverly to Kelsch, Raiphe B. and Kelsch, Marie B.; STR 13-34-24 /N/Se FF Tract 2- Beg At Ne Corner.
Kelsch, Joseph and Kelsch, Beverly to Kelsch, Joseph B. and Kelsch, Stacey B.; STR 13-34-24 /N/Se FF Tract 3- Beg At Ne Corner.
Kelsch, Joseph and Kelsch, Beverly to Darger, Jacob Lynn and Darger, Colette Kelsch and Kelsch Darger, Colette; STR 13-34-24 /N/Se FF Tract 4-West 1234.2' Of South 661.8' Less West 617.1'.
Kelsch, Joseph and Kelsch, Beverly to Kelsch, Parley B. and Watson, Josephine Mae; STR 13-34-24 /N/Se FF Tract 5-West 617.1' Of South 661.8'.
Kelsch, Joseph and Kelsch, Beverly to Kelsch, Patrick B. and Kelsch, Kaprice K.; STR 13-34-24 /N/Se Ff Tract 6-South 992.7' Of West 1234.2' Less South 661.8'.
Kelsch, Joseph and Kelsch, Beverly to Kelsch, Kelvin B. and Kelsch, Vanessa K.; Str 13-34-24 /N/Se FF Tract 7-West 1234.2' Less South 992.7'.
Dickensheet, Milton C. Trust and Dickensheet, Deborah R Trust to SD Property Investments LLC; BL 3 Clarks Addition PB2/5 SUR BK/PG: CS7/60 FF Tract 1-Beg At Se Corner127' X 150' BL 3 Clarks Addition PB2/5 SUR BK/PG: CS7/60 FF Tract 2-Beg At Se Corner104' X 75'.
United Truth Church Inc. to Sikes, Kenneth; STR 31-35-23 /Sw/Ne FF Subject To Easement.
Lipe, Jonathon and Lipe, Emily to Vallejo, Lisa Ann and Morris, Jennifer Ziegler and Ziegler Morris, Jennifer and Ray Sherman, Zachary and Sherman, Zachary Ray; STR 5-34-24 W/Sw/Se FF Lying West Of Spring Creek + Not Included In Plat Of Dunnegan Springs.
Dohle, Tommy Joe Trust and Dohle, Deborah S Trust to Gideon, Patrick D.; STR 17-32-21 //Sw FF West 574.5' Lying North Of Road.
Toma, Florian to Toma, Rares; LT 18 Southtown 4th 13-33-23 PB6/93.
Fiser, Margaret B. and Patton, Mark D. to Elliott, Chad and Elliott, Kourtney; LT 1 STR 3-31-24 /E/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS11/133 FF Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
Hammer, Mary R. to Hammer, Randall J.; LT 1 STR 3-34-21 /E/Ne FF East 1093' Lt 1 STR 2-34-21 /W/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Hopkins, Mike and Hopkins, Juana Vae and Hopkins, Scott and Hopkins, Jeni to Lake Stockton Holding Co.; STR 5-33-24 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner 230' X 217'.
Carlson, Lester J. and Carlson, Sandra L. to Stoker, Colten Wayne; LT 6 Karlin Acres 6th 31-33-22 PB9/85.
Peterson, Donna Trust to Conley, David and Conley, Justine; LT 3 Lakewood Hills 2nd 11-33-23 PB5/58.
DCBC LLC to Hill Church The; STR 14-33-23 /Nw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS15/121 FF Beg At Ne Corner STR 14-33-23 SUR BK/PG: CS15/121 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Fortner, Hollace to Moore, Randy L. and Moore, Linda D.; LT BL 2 Fairground Addition 1-33-23 PB1/9.
