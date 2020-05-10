CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Aaron G. Clark; suit on account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Kimberly M. Carver; suit on account.
Michael G. Heffernan vs. Enid Anderson; unlawful detainer.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Ratliff, Delbert T. to Yescas, Delia M. and Yescas, Johnnie J.; LT 8 Anchor Haven # 2 Amended PB7/41 FF Less Beg At Ne Corner.
Pezold, George L. and Pezold, Josephine F. to Hayes, Garrett W. and Hayward, Brittany L.; LT 4 Stonecrest Estates 7-33-23 PB7/78.
BOK Properties LLC to Watkins, Linda; LT 3 BL 11 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 4 BL 11 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville.
McGinnis, Issac and McGinnis, Katherine to Bradshaw, James and Bradshaw, Stephanie; LT 10 Oak Grove Estates 30-35-22 PB4/20.
WH & F LLC to Pipenhagen, Adam W. and Pipenhagen, Savannah L.; STR 26-32-23 /Nw/Ne FF North 120' Of Described Beg At Ne Corner 24 Rods 8' X 13 Rods.
Hawkins, Daysi C. and McIntire, Daysi C. and McIntire, Zachary to McIntire, Zachary and McIntire, Daysi C.; LT 37 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39.
Brundage, Matthew to Marcum, Kevin and Marcum, Lesa; LT 11 Original Bolivar FF East 1/2 North 1/2 Less 75' Off North End.
Price, Douglas L. and Price, Marlene to Geeding, Erin M. and Geeding, Nicholas D.; LT 5 BL 1 E H Neuhart Addition PB1/2.
Walker, James Bruce and Walker, Cyntha Anne to Walker, Shad and Walker, Jennifer; STR 33-32-22 /Sw/Se FF Beg 832.4' East Of Sw Corner Tract B.
Gow, Bill Trust and Gow, Jean Trust and Robertson, Tim Lee Trustee and Greer, Judy Trustee to MH Homes LLC; LT 1 BL 1 Rechows Addition 2-33-23 PB2/8 BL 3 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF Beg 100' South Of Ne Corner 66' X 172.5'.
Bybee, Donald H. Trust and Bybee, Reva I. Trust and Bybee Real Property Preservation Trust to Bybee, Reva; STR 9-34-21 /S/Nw.
Avery, Sandra L. Trust and Avery, Todd R. Trustee to Lopez, Richard and Holmes, Taylor; LT 8 Peaceful Acres 12-31-22 PB8/141.
Griffin, Trevor to Wood, Shawn; STR 33-33-21 /Sw/Sw FF South 580' Lying East Of Hwy H STR 33-33-21 /Sw/Sw FF Lying East Of Hwy H Less South 580' + Less Beg At Ne Corner.
Stitt, Leonard T. and Stitt, Diane L. to Harrison, Jeremy; LT 12 Valley View Estates 32-32-21 PB6/78.
McNutt, Robert and McNutt, Rachel to Filloon, Ryan and Filloon, Jayme; STR 32-34-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Section.
Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Foster, Jesse and Foster, Christina; STR 25-32-21 W/Ne/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS12/155 FF Tract 1-Part Of North 500' Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
Cruse, Jonathon G. and Cruse, Sheila T. to Mundell, Leonard O. and Mundell, Susan M.; STR 7-35-22 //Sw FF Parcel 30 Unplatted Our County Place Beg At Sw Corner.
Polk County Investments LLC to 324 E Jefferson LLC; LT 1 Orval Davis Commercial Subdivision PB8/28 FF W/Easement LT 1 Orval Davis Commercial Subdivision PB8/28 SUR BK/PG: PB8/148 FF Tract A-Beg At Nw Corner.
Pierce, Kevin and Pierce, Jill Ann to Pierce, Kevin and Pierce, Jill Ann; LT 12 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
Bowles, Price and Bowles, Samantha to Whittington, Patrick H. and Whittington, Kathryn; LT24A Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79 FF West 1/2 Of Lot 24.
JB3 Investments LLC and Blair, Justin Estate and Blair, Jason B Personal Representative to Poterbin, Timothy; LT 1 BL 11 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF+ Vacated Alley On South Side Less Vacated Wesley St On.
Ball, Virginia M. to Ball, Russell; LT 59 BL 4 Johnsons Addition Humansville FF Less South 10'.
Guthrie, Jay to Barger, Heather M.; BL 7 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 FF110' Square Out Of Se Corner.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, April 21
No reports released.
Wednesday, April 22
No reports released.
Thursday, April 23
No reports released.
Friday, April 24
No reports released.
Saturday, April 25
No reports released.
Sunday, April 26
No reports released.
Monday, April 27
No reports released.
Tuesday, April 28
No reports released.
Wednesday, April 28
No reports released.
Thursday, April 29
No reports released.
Friday, April 30
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 29
• A 58-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location, manufacturing controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
• A 17-year-old Republic man was arrested on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location, manufacturing controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
• Richard Myers, 40, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 222nd Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 200th Road for gunshots heard.
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 482nd Road for a dispute in progress.
• Deputies responded to Rt. KK/Rt. F for a road hazard.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/West Farm Road 2 for a disturbance.
