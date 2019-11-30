CIRCUIT COURT ACTIONS
The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Cory Michael Johns, Bolivar, born 1994; class C felony possession of controlled substance; five years prison.
Austin James Bettencourt, Tunas, born 1994; class D felony possession of controlled substance and class E felony unlawful use of weapon; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Timothy Bryan Brake, Strafford, born 1975; class D felony driving while intoxicated; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Lisa M. Chapman, Springfield, born 1970; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve two previously suspended 10-year prison sentences. Chapman was originally placed on probation in 2012 for two counts class A felony first-degree drug trafficking.
Amanda June Cox, Springfield, born 1986; class D felony forgery; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
John Luke Crabtree, Halfway, born 1962; class D felony possession of controlled substance; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Brandon Lee Eisman, Bolivar, born 1987; class D felony non-support; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Larry Wayne Goodnight, Bolivar, born 1963; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve two previously suspended six-year prison sentences and a 10-year sentence. Goodnight was originally placed on probation in 2016 for class C felony possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm and in 2017 for class B felony second-degree drug trafficking.
Harlan Lee Harrison II, Bolivar, born 1981; two counts class D felony stealing; seven years in prison on each count with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program.
Daniel Eugene Plevka, Springfield, born 1980; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked; three years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation. Plevka was originally placed on probation in 2015 for class D felony non-support.
Cody Lee Seth Price, Dunnegan, born 1990; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked and ordered to serve four years in prison. Price was originally placed on probation in 2017 for class C felony second-degree domestic assault.
Alexandra Louise Rankin, Ash Grove, born 1991; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Justin Guy Rogers, Bolivar, born 1985; class E felony driving while intoxicated; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Wendy R. Wiggins, Goodson, born 1976; class B felony first-degree burglary; seven years prison, suspended; five years supervised probation.
Robert Alan Stiles, Everton, born 1986; two counts class D felony possession of controlled substance; six years and seven years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated; 30 days jail with credit for time served.
Amanda R. Twedt, Branson, born 1983; class D felony stealing; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Cameron Lee Boyd, Halfway, born 1989; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; class E felony resisting arrest; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Derek Dwayne Deckard, Bolivar, born 1993; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Renee Lynn Larsen, Smithville, born 1967; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Michael L. Murray, Springfield, born 1983; class D felony possession of controlled substance; five years prison.
Christopher Thomas Myrick Jr., Bolivar, born 2000, probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked and sentenced to three years prison. Myrick was originally placed on probation in 2018 for class C felony delivery of controlled substance.
Taylor Dwayne Vineyard, Springfield, born 1993; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended four-year and three-year prison sentences. Vineyard was originally placed on probation in 2014 for class D felony sexual misconduct involving child under 15 and in 2016 for class D felony fail to register as sex offender.
Alicia Ann Gray, Bolivar, born 1983; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs:
Brandon Timothy Carpenter, Galena, born 1990; probation violation; suspended imposition of sentence revoked and sentenced to four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation. Carpenter was originally placed on probation in 2018 for class E felony unlawful use of weapon.
Robert D. Miller Jr., Bolivar, born 1982; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve two previously suspended six-year prison sentences. Miller was originally placed on probation in 2018 for class C felony possession of controlled substance and class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Corey Austin Sarnstrom, Bolivar, born 1985; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended 10-year, seven-year and two 5-year prison sentences. Sarnstrom was originally placed on probation in 2017 for class B felony first-degree burglary, class D felony second-degree arson and two counts class D felony stealing.
Christopher Bryant Austin, Kansas City, born 1979; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended four-year and six-year prison sentences with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Austin was originally placed on probation in 2015 for class C felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle and in 2017 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
James Eugene Cole, Walnut Grove, born 1973; two counts class D felony possession of controlled substance; four years prison on each count.
Hubert Carl Williams Jr., Brighton, born 1950; probation violation; suspended imposition of sentence revoked; five years prison, suspended, 10 days shock incarceration, five years supervised probation. Williams was originally placed on probation in 2018 for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Victor Jackson Cyr, Lebanon, born 1985; class E felony resisting arrest; five years prison.
Ethan J. Farr, Springfield, born 1991; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked and ordered to serve four years prison. Farr was originally placed on probation in 2017 for class D felony second-degree domestic assault.
Dalton J. Hilburn, Fair Play, born 1995; probation violation; suspended imposition of sentence revoked and sentenced to five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation. Hilburn was originally placed on probation in 2018 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Cases heard by Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson:
Jamie Lee Chandler, Springfield, 1979; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve three previously suspended six-year prison sentences with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Chandler was originally placed on probation in March for class D felonies second-degree burglary, stealing and possession of controlled substance.
Adam W. Prewitt, no address provided, 1979; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year prison sentence with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Prewitt was originally placed on probation in 2018 for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Mason Skyler Curnutt, Pleasant Hope, born 2000; class C felony delivery of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Jamie Lynn Daugherty, Goodson, born 1980; class D felony possession of controlled substance; seven years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Kyle Nolan Meek, Brighton, born 1980; class C felony delivery of controlled substance, class C felony possession of controlled substance and class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; 10 years, seven years and seven years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Neal Robert Gervol, Bolivar, born 1978; class E felony fail to register as sex offender; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Crystal M. Latiker, Bolivar, born 1980; class C felony stealing; 10 years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Michelle D. McMullin, Bolivar, born 1979; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Michael Doug Henricks, born 1955, Humansville; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Dec. 18.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Connie Presley et al vs. Christopher Lizotte; other tort.
Woods Super Markets Inc. vs. Garretson Trash Service; small claims over $100.
Des-BPC vs. Logan A. Sawyer; transcript judgment.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. David Harper et al; suit on account.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Kimberly L. Cornell; suit on account.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Nov. 18-Nov. 22 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Gavin Barnard, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $150.
Calyn Bell Dancey, Republic; speeding; $230.
Edward Jerome Maynard III, Morrisville; driving without a valid license; $60; possession of drug paraphernalia; $36; possession of marijuana; $30 and five days jail with credit for time serviced.
Abigail Noel Painter, Morrisville; speeding; $150.
Joshua L. Parks, Bolivar; Bolivar; driving while intoxicated; five days jail.
Raymond M. Pritchard, Fair Play; domestic assault; $30 and five days jail.
Tanya L. Toppin, Elkland; failure to register vehicle; $110; no insurance; $121.
Jeffrey Scott Trobee, Springfield; trespassing; $100.
William Gregory Watkins, Humansville; failure to register vehicle; $100.
Sloan Hayley Welch, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $200.
Cody Ray Westfall, Halfway; amended defective equipment; $200.
Casey J. White, Bolivar; amended disturbing the peace; $150.
The following failed to appear in court and were issued warrants:
Clint Allison, Yellville, Arkansas (2); Crystal J. Bennett, Bolivar; Peggy Sue Bise, Bolivar (2); Christopher Steven Breesawitz, Bolivar (6); Justin B. Cape, Bois D’Arc (2); Justin Davis, Bolivar; Michael T. Gaughan, Dunnegan (2); Sommer D. Hamilton, Springfield (2); Desiree S. James, Wyatt, Louisiana; Stephanie Ann Jones, Memphis, Tennessee; James M. Mann, Bolivar; (2); Andrew Michael Morrow, Bolivar; Kristine K. Redinger, Bolivar; Phillip Rhew, Bolivar; William H. Wilson, Bolivar (3); Anthony M. Zornes, Bolivar.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Ashton, Paul Gary and Joslyn, Cassandra Lin to Denney, Ryan Eugene and Denney, Jennifer Kaye; STR 16-35-21 /S/Sw FF W/Easements STR 16-35-21 /Sw/Se FF Less South 20 Acres W/Easements.
Brown, Rex Bennett Trust and Brown, Marjorie Ann Trust to Grider, Roger L. and Grider, Pamela L.; STR 4-33-23 /N/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS15/37 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Baker, Joshua E. and Baker, Tiffany Graf and Graf Baker, Tiffany L. to Swearingin, Michael D. and Swearingin, Sarah A.; LT 53 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Kaiahua, Judy Elaine to Crawford, James E. and Crawford, Christina Leslie; STR 18-35-21 /Ne/Se FF Lying West Of Lindley Creek STR 18-35-21 /Nw/Se FF Less In Se Corner Lying East Of Lindley Creek STR 18-35-21 /N/Sw FF Less Beg At Sw Corner Of East18 Acres Of Swnw.
Stockton & Son Farms LLC to Taylor, Zachary M. and Taylor, Mollie J.; STR 26-32-24 N/Nw/Nw FF South 310' Less North 15'.
Stellar Homes LLC and Stellar Homes and Stellar Staging & Design LLC to Blain, Michael and Blain, Christa Danielle; LT 3 Stonebridge Estates Phase 3 12-33-23 PB9/44.
Duscher, Janet and Duscher, Jon to Cullins, Coby L. and Cullins, Mary E.; STR 28-32-22 /Nw/Se FF Less Strip 617.5' Wide Off South Side & Less 702.2' X 496.05' Beg at Ne Corner.
Proctor, Julie Lynn to Proctor, Brian Edward; STR 34-35-24 //Ne FF Beg 659' North Of Sw Corner STR 34-35-24 S/Ne/Nw FF Less West 570' STR 34-35-24 /Se/Nw FF West 15 Acres Less West 570'.
Conley, Gary and Conley, Annette to Stevenson, Dale L. and Stevenson, Elizabeth A.; LT 32 Meadowland Addition 1-33-23 PB6/12.
Brown, Rex Bennett Trust and Brown, Marjorie Ann Trust to Painter, Mason and Painter, Fable; STR 4-33-23 /N/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS15/37 FF Tract B-Beg At Nw Corner.
Ratcliffe, Gerald and Ratcliffe, Shannon to Cochran, Aaron and Watson, Price; LT 7 STR 1-34-22 //Nw SUR BK/PG: CS9/177 FF Beg 346.5' North Of Sw Corner.
KMDF Limited Partnership to Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl; LT 33 Karlin Acres North Phase Two 24+25-33-23 PB9/178.
Bays Rentals LLC to Engle, Gerald Laverne and Engle, Christie; BL 6 Carson Subdivision Bolivar FF Beg In Middle Of Street North Of Ne Corner.
Dillon, Joe Ervin By POA and Yates, Olivia Dawn POA to Sharp, Erron J. and Sharp, Delores L.; STR 12-34-21 /Ne/Ne STR 1-34-21 /Se/Se.
Roberts, Dustin Craig and Roberts, Morgan to Stutenkemper, D. Cody and Stutenkemper, Samantha; STR 14-34-23 //Se SUR BK/PB: CS14/21 FF Beg At Sw Corner LT 1 Red Oak Estates 22-33-22 PB8/172 LT 9 Red Oak Estates 22-33-22 PB8/172 LT PP Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg100' North Of Se Corner 210' X 77.5'.
Gifford, John P. to Earl, Jennifer and Earl, Richard Jr.; STR 24-34-23 /Ne/Sw FF Subject To Easement 425/637 Less North 10 Acres.
Rothmayer, Erich to Affordable Propane Of Stockton LLC; BL K Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of BLK K Less CS15/42 BL L Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of BLK K Less CS15/42 BL M Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of BLK K Less CS15/42 BL K Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of 2019l/2775.
Cowden, Danny and Cowden, Lisa E. to Cowden Investments LLC; STR 30-33-22 SUR BK/PG: CS4/140 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Section East 285.5' To Centerline Hwy 13.
Aboyne Meadows Family Limited Partnership to Cheaney, Douglas D. and Cheaney, Janie B.; STR 26-35-23 Nw/Nw/Nw FF N1/2 Nwnwnw STR 27-35-23 Ne/Ne/Ne FF North 330' Less West 528'.
Wilson, Shelly E. and Wilson, S. Christopher and Wilson, Elaine K. to Warmington, Jacob and Warmington, Marie; LT 5 BL 5 Cribbs Subdivision 12-33-23 PB1/31.
Kingsley, Elizabeth R. to Kingsley, Paul G.; STR 10-31-22 /Sw/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner 430' X 220'.
Spears, Joseph M. Trust and Spear, Judith Marlene Trust and Spear, Joseph Michael Trustee and Ackels Lasurdo, Jeanne Marlene Trustee and Losurdo, Jeanne Ackels Trustee to Joslin, Kim C. and Rustin, Patricia S.; STR 30-32-21 /E/Se FF Part West Of H Hwy Lying South Of Nw Corner LT 90 Pleasant Hope Original FF Lying West Of Hwy H.
Ridge, Jill and Serls, Dennis R. and Brown, James M. and Brown, Stephanie M. and Brown, Joseph S Estate to Ridge, Jill; LT 2 BL 5 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF Less 15' Off West Side LT 3 BL 5 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF West ½.
Agee, Jacob David and Agee, Tamra L. to Agee, Jacob David and Agee, Tamra L.; STR 23-32-21 /Ne/Sw FF Beg In Middle Of East 233rd Road 319' North Of Sw Corner 278' X 340'.
Carter, Gregory and Carter, Candace to Carter, Gregory and Carter, Candace; LT 34 Pleasant Valley Acres 31-32-21 PB9/15.
Netherton, Brian and Netherton, Sara Nichole White and White Netherton, Sara Nichole to McNabb, Larry Dean and McNabb, Lisa Smith and Smith McNabb, Lisa; LT 9 BL 3 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 FF South 74'.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Past property damage to a vehicle was reported.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 100 block of East Forest Street. A 59-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- A man was transported for a medical evaluation following a well-being check in the 2300 block of South Durango Drive.
- A Bolivar man was arrested after an assault was reported in the 2200 block of West Drake Street.
- Steven Lee Peterson, 31, was arrested on a warrant on North Hartford Avenue.
- Shelby Mae Wilson, 22, was arrested on a warrant on South High Street, Stockton.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
- A report of an alarm in the 1700 block of South Wommack Avenue. A 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Past theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of North Butterfield Road.
Thursday, Oct. 17
- Theft of motor fuel was reported in the 800 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- A missing person was reported in the 1800 block of East Division Street. The person was later found.
- A private property motor vehicle crash was reported on East Division Street.
- Property damage and theft was reported in the area of Rt. Y and Mo. 13.
Friday, Oct. 18
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of West College Street.
Saturday, Oct. 19
- A 32-year-old Springfield woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting after officers responded to a report of stealing in the 2500 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of North Williams Place.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 500 block of East Maupin Street.
Sunday, Oct. 20
- Officers conducted a well-being check in the 900 block of West Freeman Street. A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
- A 23-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of delivery of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid following a traffic stop in the area of South Boston Place and East Aldrich Road.
Monday, Oct. 21
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Maupin Street.
- Past physical domestic assault was reported on East Division Street.
- A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated near Aspen Street and Pike Avenue.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
- Past theft and trespassing was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- Property damage was reported on South Springfield Avenue.
- Officers conducted a traffic stop near West Aldrich Road and South Pike Avenue.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
- A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia near South Pike Avenue and West Aldrich Road.
Thursday, Oct. 24
- A burglary in progress was reported in the 200 block of West Auburn Street.
- Officers responded for a suicidal person on West Freeman Street.
- Theft was reported near the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
- A runaway juvenile was reported on West South Street. The person was later found.
Friday, Oct. 25
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Maple Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue. A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
- Officers responded for a suicidal person on East Maupin Street.
Saturday, Oct. 26
- A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault on West Auburn Street.
Sunday, Oct. 27
- Officers responded for a gun call in the 100 block of North Elgin Avenue.
Monday, Oct. 28
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of East South Street.
- A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near Main Avenue and Freeman Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
- A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near South Street and North Albany Avenue.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of South Springfield Avenue.
- Melinda G. Davis, 33, was arrested on a warrant on East Freeman Street.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Nov. 22
- Hannah Crall, 22, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for abuse/neglect of child.
- Steven Squires, 24, of Walnut Grove was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Saturday, Nov. 23
- Jason Catron, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
- Connor Jones, 23, of Willard was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Sunday, Nov. 24
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 51
- Jessica Benedict, 35, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle with no insurance and speeding.
- Rick Duke, 65, of Ozark, Arkansas, was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
- Edward Hargrave, 36, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
- Deputies responded to Rt. UU/South 65th Road for a road hazard.
- Deputies responded to Mo. 13/West Tilden Street for a careless and imprudent driver.
- Deputies responded to the 3000th block of Rt. PP for a dispute in progress.
- Deputies responded to North Ohio Street for a well-being check.
- Deputies responded to the 4000th block of South 188th Road for a burglary not in progress.
Monday, Nov. 25
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 46
- Megan Long, 39, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for endangering the welfare of a child and possession of controlled substance.
- Deputies responded to the 4000th block of South 102nd Road for a domestic physical.
- Deputies responded to Rt. D/East 355th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
- Deputies responded to the 1000th block of East 480th Road for a stolen vehicle.
- Deputies responded to the 1000th block of East 420th Road for a juvenile complaint.
- Deputies responded to the 2000th block of East 565th Road for an alarm.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Panther Inn, 5298 S. Main, Morrisville; routine; 1 critical; Sanitizer not mixed to proper strength; 1 non-critical; Condiments cooler not holding cold enough (all violations corrected on site).
Marion C. Early, 5309 S. Main, Morrisville; routine; 1 critical; Evidence of pests in storeroom; 0 non-critical.
