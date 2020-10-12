CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Austin Lee Butler, born 1992, Osceola; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 4.
Daniel Lyle Voight, born 1978, Bolivar; class D felony domestic assault — second degree; warrant served; $35,000 bond; due in court Oct. 21.
Carrie D. Weeks, born 1982, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court Nov. 4.
Traci L. Hardesty, born 1982, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 18.
Norman D. Hardesty, born 1971, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 18.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joyce Thorington; suit on account.
Dewey J. Smith vs. Jessica D. Martinez et al; rent and possession.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Landon J. Winberry; breach of contract.
Discover Bank vs. Melinda S. Strawn; contract — other.
Discover Bank vs. Reta Johnson — other.
DNF Associates LLC vs. Johney Labotte; breach of contract.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Brandi Frisbie; suit on account.
David L Crowe vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; limit driving privileges.
Portfolio Recovery vs. Jordan Chainey; suit on account.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Bays, Leonard Clarence and Staggs, Megan L. Bays and Bays Staggs, Megan L. and Staggs, Jeffrey to Bishop, Darlenia and Bishop, Kyle; LT 3 BL 5 Halfway Original.
Hammer, J. Roger and Hammer, Pamela J. to Kirby, Elicia and Kirby, John and Kirby, Austin; LT 1 STR 3-34-21 E/E/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/94.
Herbert Teague, Tammy D. and Teague, Tammy D. Herbert and Teague, Tom to Alderfer, Garrett Monk and Alderfer, Jennifer Leigh; LT 3 Twin Hills Estates 11-33-22 PB7/23.
Day, Donald D. Trust and Day, Rachel S.Trust to Beck, Herman and Fredrickson, Deborah; STR 7-31-21 /S/Ne FF Beg 662.5' South + 1560' West Of West Row Line Hwy H Intersects North Line.
Noteware, Todd and Noteware, Jennifer to Papenfuhs, Jeremy and Papenfuhs, Lyndsay; LT 9 River Ridge 25-34-23 PB7/38.
Pinecone Rentals LLC to Stellar Property Co. LLC; UT 2065 The Vineyard Office Condominium #1 PB9/65 UT 2075 The Vineyard Office Condominium #1 PB9/65.
Leblanc, Leo Trust and Leblanc, Glee Lee Trust and Glass, Lorraine Trustee to Cooper, Aaron and Cooper, Sara; LT 129 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Johnson, Chad C. and Johnson, Samantha S. to Brown, Kimberly Joy; LT 10 Karlin Acres North Phase One 25-33-23 PB9/174.
Martin, Harvey Jr. to Johnson, Samantha Sue and Johnson, Chad Calvin; LT 2 STR 3-33-22 /W/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/241 FF Beg At Nw Corner STR 34-34-22 /Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS4/241 FF Beg At Nw Corner W1/2 Lot 2 Nw 3-33-22.
Kimberling, Bobbie J. to DeClue, Tyler and DeClue, Morgan; LT 1 Cheney Estates Amended 22-34-23 PB7/159.
Maples, Clinton and Maples, Ashley to Van Boening, Blake and Van Boening, Brandy; STR 23-32-23 /Se/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner Less South 50'.
Butler, William Zachary and Butler, Maggie to Father & Son Investments LLC; Lt 6 BL 6 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Ne Corner 90' X 100'.
Roberts, Kelley and Roberts, Marla to Calhoun, Michael and Calhoun, Karaley; STR 24-35-22 /W/Nw FF Less Beg At Nw Corner 466.69' X 466.69'.
Poindexter, Larry M. and Poindexter, Jessica Lee to Butler, William Z. and Lear, Shanda A.; LT 141 BL 12 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19.
Scott, James W. to Raymond, April Dawn Scott and Raymond, Brandon Scott and Scott Raymond, April Dawn; STR 1-32-23 /W/W FF N1/2 E1/2 Of Part Of N 3/4 W1/2 W 1/2 Lying North Of Road Subject To Easement.
May, Kimberly Ann and Potter, Andria Marie and Potter, Alicia Michelle and May, Megan Elizabeth to May, Kimberly Ann and Potter, Andria Marie; STR 14-35-22 /W/Nw FF North 186' Lying West Of Road STR 14-35-22 /Nw/Nw FF Lying West Of Road Beg At Nw Corner.
Reppy, Christopher to Stevens, Angel F. and Kelly, Quinton; Lt 6 Prairie Heights 24-33-23 PB3/23.
Weeks, Wesley C. Sr. and Viorel, Lee J. Trustee and Farmers State Bank to Jenkins, Gary and Jenkins, Beverly; STR 20-34-21 /S/Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner 1146.4' X 760'.
Melilli, Daniel J. and Melilli, Kathleen A. and Wilson, Ronnie to McGinnis, Gary and McGinnis, Tim and McGinnis, Lois; STR 14-32-23 N/Nw/Nw STR 11-32-23 /Sw/Sw FF Less Beg S + E 632.67' From Nw Corner + Less Beg At Nw Corner S1/2 Sw + Less.
Ellsworth, Tyler and Ellsworth, Chastyti to Joy, Kodi D.; LT 3 Shady Dell Addition Amended 6-31-21 PB3/4.
Richardson, David J. and Richardson, Esther M. and Richardson, Michael J. and Richardson, Sherry L. to Richardson, David J. and Richardson, Esther M.; STR 2-32-22 S/S/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS15/103 FF Tract B-Beg At Nw Corner S1/2 S1/2 Sw Section 2 STR 11-32-22 N/N/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS 15/103 FF Tract B-Beg At Nw Corner S1/2 S1/2 Sw Section 2.
Richardson, David J. and Richardson, Esther M. and Richardson, Michael J. and Richardson, Sherry L. to Richardson, Michael J. and Richardson, Sherry L.; STR 2-32-22 S/S/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS15/103 Ac 37.3 FF Tract A-Beg At Nw Corner S1/2 S1/2 Sw Section 2 STR 11-32-22 N/N/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/103 Ac 37.3 FF Tract A-Beg At Nw Corner S1/2 S1/2 Sw Section 2.
Beersman, Wanda Lea Trust and Beersman, Wesley G. Trustee and Jackson, Sandra L. Trustee to Evans, Kacey Marie and Evans, Josh; LT 12 Southwest Estates 2nd Replat 23-30&36-46 PB6/98.
Choate, Whitney D. to Choate, Robert L.; LT 6 Piper Creek Estates 31-34-22 PB6/30 SUR BK/PG: RS4/456 FF Tract 1-Beg At Nw Corner.
Choate, Whitney D. to Choate, Robert L.; Lt 1 Piper Creek Estates 31-34-22 PB6/30 FF + Interest In Road.
Choate, Whitney D. to Choate, Robert L.; Lt 6 Piper Creek Estates 31-34-22 PB6/30 SUR BK/PG: RS4/456 FF Tract 2-Beg At Nw Corner + Interest I.
Verdichizzi, Vincent and Verdichizzi, Megan D. to Resz, Hailey Marie and Baldwin, William Thomas; STR 8-34-24 /Nw/Ne FF Lying West Of Hwy 13 (123).
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, Sept. 12
No reports released.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 48
A 48-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Monday, Sept. 14
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 42
A 38-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 46
Christopher Wilson, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
A 33-year-old Pleasant Hope woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and trespassing.
James Peacock Jr., 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Joseph Hopkins, 39, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
Thomas Smith, 29, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, stealing and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 44
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
A 19-year-old Gravette, Arkansas, resident was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 48
Mike Keithley, 36, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register a vehicle, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, no insurance, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, shoplifting, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.
A 19-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution.
Kaleb Stamper, 33, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for assault, burglary, possession of controlled substance and property damage.
A 33-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Friday, Sept. 18
A 38-year-old Willard man was arrested on suspicion of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.
Adam Karr, 36, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault, stalking and vehicle hijacking.
Saturday, Sept. 19
No reports released.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 46
A 31-year-old Bolivar man was held on a 12-hour safe keeping.
Danielle Boothe, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Monday, Sept. 21
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 46
Russell Hanks Jr., 22, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
Lendell Barrett, 56, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Aug. 3
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The July 2020 county clerk report was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson on Monday, August 3.
The July 2020 add-on and abatement court orders were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
Alvin Meyer, chairman of the senior citizens services board, presented recommendations of board members to replace retiring board members Nelda Darnell and Phil Mickelsen. Austin moved to accept the recommendations of Ronda Stewart and Georgia Bellinger. Legan seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Robertson will attend the next board meeting to administer the oath of office to new board members.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites, Hancock and Legan viewed East 318th, South 124th and East 380th roads. Crites and Austin viewed East 455th, East 490th and East 515th roads.
The July 2020 treasurer’s balance report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison.
The July 2020 assessment fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
Liquor licenses were issued to Best Western Plus Bolivar Hotel & Suites in Bolivar and Tilden Food Mart in Humansville.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The August 4, 2020, primary election was held in 22 precincts in Polk County.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges
Anne Pierce with Great River Associates met with Crites and Legan and viewed South 60th, South 47th, East 390th and South 205th roads.
The July 2020 public administrator fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
Friday, Aug. 7
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The July 2020 recorder of deeds deposit and disbursement report was received from recorder Carol Poindexter on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
A training certificate was received from recorder of deeds Carol Poindexter for completing 20 hours of training as required by 50.334 RSMo.
The July 2020 statement of collections was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Paula Shephard met with the commission regarding the CARES Act funds. Applications have been reviewed for accuracy and revisions, if necessary.
Citizens Memorial Hospital applied for $625,165.80. Legan moved to approve the amount of $625,135.79. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Cynthia Bush with the appraiser’s office met with the commissioners regarding Majestic Outdoor Adventure taxing status.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 390th, South 40th, East 380th, East 395th and South 62nd roads.
Polk County emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
Polk County’s Economic Development Alliance executive director Gail Noggle met with the commission with an update on economic development in the county.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay the invoices as presented. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
The commission discussed the road and bridge uniform bids that were received on Monday, July 20. Legan moved to accept the bid from Aramark. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Monday, Aug, 10
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 455th and South 33rd roads.
A wire transfer of $145,445.20 was received for the capital improvement sales tax fund.
A wire transfer of $145,445.41 was received for the law enforcement sales tax fund.
The July 2020 circuit court disbursement listing detail report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
The commission submitted a press release to the paper for the second round of CARES Act funding.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Allen Michael Werner, 24, Bolivar, and Misty Dawn Clay, 31, Bolivar.
Timothy Andrew Huggins, 30, Stockton, and Kelly Renee Deville, 47, Stockton.
Taylor James Mooneyham, 26, Springfield, and Caitlyn Leann Adamson, 21, Springfield.
Mark Edward Higginbotham, 56, Richardson, Texas, and Dawn Lynette Castle, 57, Richardson, Texas.
Cody Joe Fleetwood, 24, Bolivar, and May Atle Miller, 24, Bolivar.
Cody Albret Sweaton, 29, Bolivar, and Alisha Marie Johnson, 39, Bolivar.
Jeffrey Michael Stiles, 42, Bolivar, and Ashley Dawn Duran, 37, Bolivar.
Dalton Landon Stump, 28, Jasper, and Mariah Anne Thrasher, 24, Carthage.
Kenneth Paul Stewart, 33, Bolivar, and Carley Marie Fay, 21, Bolivar.
Christopher Michael Gooch, 33, Bolivar, and Sarah Ann Haas, 30, St. Peters.
James Michael Marshall, 21, Shawnee, Kansas, and Alexandria Brae Friel, 27, Shawnee, Kansas.
Benjamin Wayne Easterley, 24, Dunnegan, and Ana Teresa Gonzalez, 25, Bolivar.
Kendrick Jacorey Lee Payne, 26, Bolivar, and Nicole Dawn O’Bryan, 27, Bolivar.
Joshua Michael Whetzell, 32, Dunnegan, and Tara Lindsay Hopkins, 32, Dunnegan.
Charles Joseph Butler, 18, Bolivar, and Katelyn Sue Hontz, 20, Bolivar.
Tristen James Ashby, 21, Bolivar, and Jasmine Leeann Lippincott, 20, Bolivar.
Elijah Robert Comis, 24, Humansville, and Breanna Nicole Stephens, 20, Humansville.
Richard Eugene Richardson, 66, Lolo, Montana, and Toby Michele Bowland, 39, Hamilton, Montana.
Garrett Wade Hayes, 26, Bolivar, and Britney Lavonne Hayward, 19, Bolivar.
Ashton James Tice, 23, Bolivar, and Alexis Jayde Rambo, 21, Bolivar.
Colin Brian Jones, 26, Collins, and Corie Paige Liska, 25, Mt. Grove.
Jeffrey Wayne Pettit, 52, Pittsburg, and Amanda Denise Orrell, 42, Bolivar.
Kyle Dewitt Kirk, 29, Bolivar, and Nicole Renee Rubeck, 33, Omaha, Nebraska.
Nathaniel Jeraboa Grady, 36, Brighton and Dorothea Anna Aitken, 32, Brighton.
Robert Gene Wade, 77, Bolivar, and Lucinda Lee Howard, 78, Bolivar.
Robert Eugene Sanders Jr., 35, Bolivar, and Chastity Sue Jeter, 43, Bolivar.
Joshua Roosevelt Vanzandt, 38, Brighton, and Jennifer Leigh Hernandez, 34, Brighton.
