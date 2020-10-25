CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
David Wayne Redfearn, born 1961, Bolivar; class E felony violation of order of protection for adult — second offense; warrant issued; $40,000 bond.
Joseph Scurlock, born 1998, Windyville; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 4.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jason J. Carver vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; declaratory judgment.
Daniel E. Smith vs. Department of Revenue; drivers license revoke review.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tina Davis; contract — other.
Citibank NA vs. Clifford Norsworthy; suit on account.
Bank of America NA vs. John Randall; suit on account.
Brandy Bridges et al vs. Mallory Kirsch; personal injury — vehicular.
Amy P. Butler vs. Tony A. Schwarze et al; declaratory judgment.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Davis, Maxine Trust and Emerson, Wanda Trustee to Creative Investments LLC; LT 5 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39.
Creative Investments LLC to Karlin Land & Cattle LLC; LT 5 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39.
Lee, Gary Neal and Lee, Rosa Lee to A Squared Property Management LLC; LT 4 Millers Subdivision PB6/10.
Mabary, Becky to Mabary, Jeffery; STR 33-32-22 /Ne/Se FF Beg 17 1/2 Rods South Of Ne Corner.
Neil, Eve Lorene Trust to Neil, Lee Edward II and Neil, Scarlett D.; STR 28-33-23 E/W/Se FF Lying South Of Road Less In Nw Corner Lying N+ W Of Branch STR 28-33-23 /Se/Se FF Lying South Of Road Less In Nw Corner Lying N+ W Of Branch STR 33-33-23 /Ne/Nel.
C & H Developers Limited Partnership and DCBC LLC to Smith, Justin Tyler and Smith, Joylyn Marie; LT 5 River Ridge 25-34-23 PB7/38.
Davis, Sherry A. and Davis, James and Spangler, Todd Lee and Spangler, Maranda and Spangler, Chad Howard and Spangler, Jill to Fletcher, Robert Fletcher; STR 4-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner.
Segrist, Lawrence R. and Segrist, Sherry L. and Segrist, Michael E. and Segrist, Barbara C. and Segrist, Richard A. and Segrist, Deena M. and Segrist, Mark L. and Segrist, Kim and Segrist, Matthew G. to Segrist, Michael E. and Segrist, Barbara C.; STR 32-32-23 W/Nw/Nw FF S1/2 W1/2 Nwnw STR 32-32-23 W/Nw/Nw FF S 1/2 N 1/2 W 1/2 Nwnw.
Ashlock, Nadean W. Trust to Nelsen, Phillip and Nelsen, Cristen; STR 36-34-23 E/Sw/Nw FF Less 30' Strip Off South End.
Garrison, Carroll A. to Murphree Roberts, Olivia Rose and Murphree Roberts, Michael S. and Murphree Roberts, Sharman K. and Roberts, Olivia Rose Murphree and Roberts, Michael S. Murphree and Roberts, Sharman K. Murphree; STR 36-32-22 Nw/Ne/Ne FF Nwnwnene.
Pierce, Kevin and Pierce, Jill Ann to Chance, Daniel and Chance, Patricia; LT 12 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
Neal, Jane Ann and Neal, Donnie to Martin, Meghan L.; STR 29-34-22 SUR BK/PG: CS12/110 FF Beg At South Quarter Corner.
Lawson, Erik and Lawson, Gina to Cherry, Zachary and Cherry, Bailey; LT 1 Keller Murray Subdivision 1-33-23 PB3/22A SUR BK/PG: CS15/109 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
RCR12A LLC to Corum, Coby and Corum, Laura; LT 8 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90. Zitting, Guy and Williams, Anna Louise to Hartshorn, Armondo and Hartshorn, Shawna; STR 18-34-23 /N/Sw FF Lying West Of Hwy Less 267/544 + 634/1872.
Carlson, Lester and Carlson, Sandra to Roby, David A. and Roby, Crystle; LtT 18 Karlin Acres 6th 31-33-22 PB9/85.
Ozarks Regional YMCA to Bolivar City Of; STR 11-33-23 SUR BK/PG: CS11/300 AC 16.550 FF Beg S + E 314.27' From Nw Corner W/Easement STR 11-33-23 //Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Section11 Less Described STR 10-33-23 //Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Section11 Less Described.
Smith, Dewey J. Trust and Smith, Doris W. Trust to Clark, Terry and Clark, Robin; LT 37 Ravenwood Estates 25+26+35+36-35-24 PB8/180 LT 38 Ravenwood Estates 25+26+35+36-35-24 PB8/180.
Cooper, Jimmy and Cooper, Dawn to Alley, Seth and Alley, Dana; STR 11-33-24 /Nw/Ne FF W/Easement On North 20' Of West 683' Swne.
Johnson, Michael and Johnson, Brinda to Hickman, William and Hickman, Tammy; STR 9-32-21 //Sw SUR BK/PG: CS15/110 FF North 659.4' Of East 660.83'.
Chaney, Ruby V. to Jump, Kaelie Nicole and Jump, Reece Nolan; STR 21-34-23 /Ne/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS13/163 FF Beg 32.11' N + E From Sw Corner.
Hensley, Raymond and Hensley, Jacquetta to Buckmaster, Jeffrey; LT 7 Hidden Hills 7-34-23 PB10/15.
Weatherly, Lyla to Veach, Christopher T. and Veach, Diana K.; LT 1 STR 7-32-21 /S/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/108 FF Tract 2-Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
Guffey, Jay Trust and Guffey, Lisa Trust to Dalton, Daniel and Dalton, Amanda; LT 27 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
McCoy, Kenneth and Stribling, Darin and Stribling, Lisa to Pitts, Robin Lynn; LT 54 Pleasant Hope Original SUR BK/PG: CS12/254 FF Beg 200' West + 168' North Of Se Corner.
Smith, Titus Alan and Smith, Jessica to Woodruff, Mary Elizabeth; LT 5 STR 2-34-24 //Nw FF Less Lying East Of Hwy13 + Less 634/1888 LT 6 STR 2-34-24 /E/Nw FF Less Lying East Of Hwy 13 + Less 634/1888.
Rice, Rex D. and Rice, Cynthia G. to RCR6 LLC; LT 28 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28.
Simanis, Catherine L. to Simanis, Juris P.; Lt 4 North Woods 35-34-23 PB5/69.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Sunday, Oct. 11
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 49
Rebecca Hall, 39, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for armed criminal action, assault, failure to appear, possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.
A 59-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection.
Monday, Oct. 12
No reports released.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 50
James Lee, 38, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for burglary, property damage, stealing and trespassing.
Paige Baston, 34, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle motorcycle without a license, possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
Erin McCracken, 32, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 44
Timothy Gannaway Jr., 42, of Hermitage was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, Oct. 15
No reports released.
Friday, Oct. 16
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 44
A 28-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Rebecca Hall, 39, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
Madison Petersen, 24, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for forgery.
Saturday, Oct. 17
No reports released.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Aug. 24
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
A certificate of training was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt for completing 20 hours of training as required in SB 601.
A liquor license was issued to Baitmasters in Aldrich.
The oath of office was administered to Ben Buckner as Southwest Special Road District commissioner.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges.
Bids were received for a top mount reach-in freezer to be used at the Polk County Jail.
Arctic Food Equipment in Springfield bid $2,917.50. Legan moved to accept the bid. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Recorder Carol Poindexter visited with the commission regarding CARES Act funds.
Health Department administrator Michelle Morris visited with the commission regarding CARES Act funds.
The oath of office was administered to Shane Sawyer as Bolivar Special Road District commissioner.
Collector’s Deed for taxes for properties purchased at the August 2019 tax sale were issued to Sam Beer Jr and Cindy L. Beer, Daniel S. Smith, Jason and Samantha Horn, Brett and Melina M. Willinger and Michael D. Wright.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
A collector’s deed for taxes for property purchased at the August 2019 tax sale was issued to Neta Cauthon.
Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites, Hancock and Legan viewed South 60th and East 318th roads.
Bridget Young with S&H Farm Supply visited with the commission in general discussion.
Skip Barnes with Fabick Caterpillar presented paperwork for the buy back agreement for a 12M3 Caterpillar Grader N9R00172. Legan moved to approve the agreement and the cost involved. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve the invoices as presented and submit for payment. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
State representative Mike Stephens visited with the commission in general discussion.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Friday, Sept. 18
KIKO Hibachi & Sushi, 2115 S. Springfield, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Sept. 24
SBU Sports Cafe, 1600 University Ave., Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; prep cooler not maintaining proper temp; 0 non-critical; Violation corrected on Sept. 26.
Kaldi’s Coffee - SBU, 1600 University Ave., Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
SBU Athletics, 1600 University Ave., Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Hand washing sink blocked. 2. Facility needs cleaning before opening. Violations corrected on site during inspection.
Broadway Nutrition, 1507 W. Broadway, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, Sept. 25
Hannah’s General Store, 108 W. 1st Street, Fair Play, routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; food stored on floor in walk-in cooler, corrected on site.
Monday, Sept. 28
Next Stop, 103 W. Hwy 215, Pleasant Hope; routine; 5 critical; 1. Unnecessary clutter throughout facility, repeat violation. 2 Evidence of pests. 3. Equipment not properly sanitized. 4. Walk-in cooler not maintaining proper temperature. 5. Facility dirty; 4 non-critical; 1. Floor in various areas in disrepair. 2. Restroom door needs replaced. 3. Tile in bathroom in disrepair. 4. Plumbing leaking, cabinet molded.
Laney’s, 500 S. Main, Pleasant Hope; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical. Previous violations were corrected.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Sonic, 404 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; hard to reach areas and behind equipment dirty.
Sonny’s Burger, Fries & Drinks, 404 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Cut Ups Bar & Grill, 1450 Mt. Gilead Road, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; prep cooler not maintaining proper temp; 0 non-critical. Violation corrected Oct. 1.
Arby’s, 1995 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Dairy Queen, 1040 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; faucet leaking in kitchen.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Historic Bolivar Speedway, 4829 S. 133, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; chemical bottle not properly labeled, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
The Pitchfork, 4894 S. 138, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical. Previous violations corrected.
C & K Cards - Lotus Tea Company, 800 E.Aldrich, Ste. E, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Amore Pizza, 5492 Hwy. H, Ste. D, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Dollar General, 1833 E. Maple, Morrisville; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, 5549 Hwy. 13, Brighton; routine; 1 critical; floors and hard to reach areas dirty, repeat violation; 1 non-critical; equipment dirty.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Oseyo, 712 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; raw eggs stored over cooked chicken, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; thawing meat improperly, corrected on site.
Wendy’s, 2480 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Mom’s Deli, 1913 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; small fridge not maintaining proper temperature; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Oct. 15
C-Store, 1342, Hwy U, Bolivar, routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Boone’s BBQ Mobile, 5260 Scenic Ave., Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Boone’s BBQ, 5260 Scenic Ave., Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; potentially hazardous foods not date marked, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Smith’s Restaurant, 1340 Hwy. U, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; vent hood dirty.
