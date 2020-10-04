CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Raul Alberto Gonzalez Reyes, born 1986, Carthage; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Oct. 14.
Nicholas Andrew Himmelberg, born 1982, Bolivar; class D felony receiving stolen property; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
Daniel Lyle Voight, born 1978, Bolivar; class E felony domestic assault — third degree (2); summons issued; due in court Oct. 14.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Citibank N.A., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, vs. Randall D. Racer, Morrisville; suit on account; default judgment against Racer for $3,573 plus court costs.
Gary L. Stewart, Bolivar, vs. Robert G. Sexton, Bolivar and Rhonda Lea Jones, Bolivar; rent and possession; tried by court, judgment against defendants for $650 plus court costs and possession of premises at 623 S. Boston Place, Apt. E, Bolivar.
Julia B. Cornelius, Halfway, vs. Janice Winslow, Halfway; rent and possession; tried by court, judgment against Winslow for $1,719 plus court costs and possession of premises at 4206 S. 170 Road, Halfway.
Gary L. Stewart, Bolivar, vs. Robert Woods, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against Woods for $1,050 plus court costs and possession of premises at 623 S. Boston Place Apt. D, Bolivar.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jeremy Cummins; suit on account.
Infuze Credit Union vs. Patrick Porter; promissory note.
HSH Real Estate Holdings LLC vs. Mike Roberts et al; rent and possession.
Danny R. McHan vs. Brandie A. Harris; rent and possession.
NCB Management Services vs. Nicholas Smith; suit on account.
NCB Management Services vs. Melissa Townsend; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Hannah Ludwig; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mary Castlebury; suit on account.
Timothy M. Shaw vs. Shannon L. Stewart; legal separation.
James E. Cantrell III vs. Robert Redfern; personal injury — other.
Autovest LLC vs. Andy W. Darrow; contract — other.
BCG Equities vs. Danielle Baker; contract — other.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Ronald George; suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Edward Lamke; suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Deborah Sherrer; suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Diana Vote; suit on account.
State of Missouri vs. Joshua Speaks; other miscellaneous actions.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lisa Kelly; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shannon K. Owens; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lacey N. Norton, suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Angel L. Townsend; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. David Harper; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Larry Fincher and Donna Fincher.
Vicki L. Bock and Byron B. Bock.
Steven D. Grisham and Marsha K. Grisham.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Nathan R. Noot and Christa M. Noot.
Roxanne Emerson and Robert D. Hetrick.
Kaitlyn D. Hanka and Alex G. Amoretti.
Kamron Ray Hood and Linda Hood.
Wyatt Hugh Jeter and Chastity S. Jeter.
Bruce J. Kelley and Carrie L. Kelley.
Michael Matthias and Samantha Kathie Matthias.
Eric Alan Propst and Elizabeth A. Propst.
James R. Rempfer and Brittany N. Rempfer.
Kaylee L. Mangrum and Joshua B. Mangrum.
Carol M. Russell and Stephen C. Evans.
Misty R. Johnson and Michael L. Johnson.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Darren D. Greene, Holden; defective equipment; $148.
Andy Thomas Guinn II, Halfway; speeding; $51.
Jamison Lee Gustin, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41.
William RJ Guyette-Orman, Buffalo; driving without a valid license; $41; no insurance; $61; speeding; $101.
Elizabeth Ruth Hagen, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Amaya Rain Haithcoat, St. Charles; speeding; $51.
Randy Lynn Hall Jr., Strafford; failure to display plates; $61.
Cyndin Nicole Hammers, Buffalo; defective equipment; $54.
Colt Leallen Hamp, Bolivar; speeding; $101.
Dakota Ray Hardesty, Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Daniel Lee Harris, no address; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $100; speeding; $100.
Richard Ryan Harris, Ozark; defective equipment; $328.
Lucas Mark Hasenfratz, Flushing, Michigan; speeding; $51.
Roger Lee Hendrickson, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Robert Charles Hiob III, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Audrey Nichole Hodge, Dunnegan; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Everett Leon Holloway Jr., Springfield; following too close; $61.
Cody Alan Hostetler, Buffalo; speeding; $101.
Austin Robert Hovey, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Kyle D. Hutcheson, Kansas City; defective equipment; $278.
Jonathan Eric Hutsler, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Joshua Dale Jackson; Overland Park, Kansas; parking in prohibited area; $148.
Jesse A. Kennamer, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Scottie Joseph Key, Humansville; careless and imprudent driving; $100; no seat belt; $10.
Abdoul K. Koanda, Lincoln, Nebraska; speeding; $101.
Drake Alexander Koch-Jenkins; defective equipment; $54.
Jacob M. Lambeth, Strafford; take or attempt to take wildlife without a permit; $50.
Cynthia Doris Liggett, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Alice Lin, Grain Valley; defective equipment; $278.
Kevin Edward Lipsey, Bolivar; defective equipment; $54.
Christopher Leallen Lockhart, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Emalee Jane Lockhart, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Anthony Michael Long, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Donric Ali Long, Kansas City; speeding; $205.
Lucas Emery Lynch, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Shawn Kevin Lynn, Springfield; driving while intoxicated; $300.
Michelle Louise Maggard, Brighton; no insurance; $61.
Elizabeth Elaine Mallett, Humansville; defective equipment; $173.
Tyler William Lee Mann, Humansville; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Lewane Dee Mashburn, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10; failure to secure a child; $10.
Autumn Marie McCabe, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Stedman Kale McClintock, Joshua, Texas; speeding; $61.
Dustin Lynn McMullin, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $51.
Gabriella Jo Meyer, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $101.
Justin Miller, Springfield; trespassing; $75.
Michael Austin Miller, Wheatland; failure to register vehicle; $61.
Timothy Edwin Miller, Chilhowee; defective equipment; $148.
Darian James Miller-Galloway, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Jennifer Ann Needham, Bolivar; assault; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
James Leroy Neleman, Halfway; careless and imprudent driving; $100.
Austin Lee Nelson, Dunnegan; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $81; no seat belt; $10.
Tony Lynn Neubauer, Long Lane; following too close; $61.
Gregory Scott Newcomer, Pittsburg; defective equipment; $148.
Matthew Thomas Nicholas, Bolivar; no insurance; $61.
Flint Nickel, Weaubleau; failure to yield right of way; $61.
Traci Christine Perkins, Lebanon; failure to maintain plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Shannon Renee Pettibone, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $61.
Jolina Anastacia Pupo, Springfield; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61; driving without a valid license; $100; no seat belt; $10.
Alma Veronica Ramirez, Republic; speeding; $101.
Kayla Jean Rehder, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Tammy L. Resz, Stockton; no seat belt; $10.
Robert D. Rey, Bolivar; speeding; $51.
Levi Jeffrey Richards, Weaubleau; no seat belt; $10.
Keva Marie Riedel, Quincy; speeding; $156; no seat belt; $10.
Luis Manuel Rivero-Castro, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Derrick Roberson Jr., Springfield; speeding; $51.
Alexandria Reyn Roberts, Kansas City; failure to place vehicle not in motion as near to right hand side of highway as practicable; $61.
Christine L. Rogers, Aldrich; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
Melissa D. Rogers, Brighton; no insurance; $61.
Paul M. Schenk, Brighton; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Brian S. Schmanke, Overland Park, Kansas; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Gary Alan Shuler, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Ransom Stoan Spicher, Morrisville; defective equipment; $54.
Bruce Alan Storment, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $61.
Skyler Dawn Storment; no seat belt; $10.
Deshada Erin Sutton, Nixa; fishing without a permit; $50.
John David Tiller, Walnut Grove; defective equipment; $54.
Kathryn Rose Todd, Springfield; speeding; $156.
Domingo Toj Aguilar, Memphis, Tennessee; driving without a valid license; $41.
Joaquin Trejo, Memphis, Tennessee; speeding; $156.
Paul Forrest Tuttle, Walnut Grove; insufficient personal flotation devices; $25.
Victoria D. Tyler, Conway, Arkansas; defective equipment; $278.
Tristan Julian Valdez, Independence; no seat belt; $10.
Sarita Renee Vernon, Bolivar; speeding; $61.
Vivian Ray Vickers, Stockton; no seat belt; $10.
Bradley Carl Wallace, Republic; driving a commercial vehicle with no seat belt; $51.
Kristal Dawn Warrick, Lee’s Summit; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Barbara Ann Watson, Atlantic Beach, Florida; speeding; $101.
Amanda Joann Webster, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Timothy John Welch, Hermitage; speeding; $205.
Joshua Ryan Wells, Springfield; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; possession of marijuana; $100; no seat belt; $10.
Marissa Nychole Wells, Springfield; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; possession of marijuana; $100; no seat belt; $10.
Lorretta Ann Wesseldine, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $128.
Jack Russell West, Forsyth; speeding; $50; no seat belt; $10.
Charles Robert Wilson; Bolivar; defective equipment; $173.
Hazel Wilson, Warrensburg; cut in on overtaken vehicle; $81.
Penny Lynn Woodall, Elkland; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Olivia Belle Woods, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Jo Anne Woolsey, Fair Play; careless and imprudent driving; $100.
Joseph Wayne Yonts, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $61; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $21.
Solis Rogelio Zavala, Platte City; speeding; $101.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Hill, Howard H. and Hill, Nancy L. By Poa to Hill, Howard H.;STR 6-33-24 /W/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Bybee Estates Property Owners Associations Inc. to Keener, James R. and Keener, Lori L.; LT 21 Bybee Estates 15-32-22 PB8/173.
Shyla Enterprises Inc. to Abdelmasih, Karam A. and Salib, Amany Ranzy;STR 4-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
US Bank NA Trustee and CIM Trust 2017 6 to Bilby, Anita Kay;LT 10 Robinson 2nd 15+16-35-24 PB1/67 LT 11 Robinson 2nd 15+16-35-24 PB1/67 LT 12 Robinson 2nd 15+16-35-24 PB1/67.
Beebe, Dean A. and Beebe, Michelle E. and Leffel, Michelle E. to Beebe, Dean A. and Beebe, Michelle E.; STR 15-33-22 /E/Ne FF Less All Described.
King, Freda F. to Bell, Krissy J.;LT 3 Mapes Subdivision 1-33-23 PB5/74.
Wells, Brian Michael and Wells, Erin Nicole to Holt, Chad and Holt, Chelsea;LT 2 STR 30-32-21 E/S/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS14/99 FF Tract A-West 493.6' Lt 2 STR 30-32-21 E/S/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS14/99 FF Tract B-Beg At Sw Corner E1/2 S1/2 Lot 2 Sw LT 2 Str 30-32-21 W/S/Sw FF Tract B-Beg At Sw Corner E1/2 S1/2 Lot 2 Sw Lt 1 STR 30-32-21 E/S/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner E1/2 S1/2 Lot 2 Sw.
Lewright, Derrick and Lewright, Amber to Gothard, Bobbie Dale and Gothard, Linda; LT 38 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Stutenkemper, D. Cody and Stutenkemper, Samantha to Beal, Thomas Porter; STR14-34-23 //Se SUR BK/PG: CS14/21 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Beal, Thomas Porter to Skopec, Stephen C.; STR 14-34-23 //Se SUR BK/PG: CS14/21 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
McGinnis, Debbi R. Collector Of Revenue and Collector Of Revenue and Wood, Linda Trustee and Nichols, Rose May Trust to Cauthon, Neta;LT 5 Strattons Addition Humansville FF Beg At Se Corner Of Lot1 Of Fisher & Beaty Add Lt 5 Strattons Addition Humansville FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Douglas, K. Patrick and Douglas, Gelin to Thomson, Brett L. and Thomson, Kristi A.; LT 23 Silo Ridge Subdivision 16-33-22 PB7/61.
Brown, Bob Trust and Brown, Marcella Trust to B & B Development & Investments LLC; LT 41 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 42 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 43 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 44 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 45 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 46 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 47 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 48 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 49 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 50 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 51 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 52 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 53 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 54 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 Lt 55 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 56 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 57 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 58 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 59 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 60 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 Lt 61 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 62 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 65 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 66 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 67 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 68 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 69 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 70 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 71 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 72 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 73 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 74 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 75 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 76 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 77 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 78 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 79 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131 LT 80 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131.
