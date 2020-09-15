CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Eddie B. Lewis, born 1979, Springfield; class D felony tampering with electronic monitoring equipment; summons served; due in court Sept. 16.
Lesly Ellalee Brook Ingalsbe, born 1992, Buffalo; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle — first degree; summons issued; due in court Sept. 30.
Christina Nicole Miller, born 1990, Fair Play; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 30.
Austin Zavala, born 1989, Springfield; class E felony leaving the scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000; summons issued; due in court Sept. 23.
Justin Darrell Latiker, born 1989, Dunnegan; felony armed criminal action (2), class B felony assault — first degree, class D felony unlawful possession of firearm, class D felony kidnapping — second degree; warrant served; $250,000 bond; due in court Sept. 16.
William Brennen, born 2000, Halfway; class E felony passing bad check; summons issued; due in court Sept. 23.
Edwin Frances Melvin Jr., born 1967, Buffalo; class E felony leaving the scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000; summons issued; due in court Oct. 7.
Chance David West, born 1989, Aldrich; class D felony failure to register as sex offender; warrant issued; $25,000 bond; due in court Sept. 16.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Clear Recovery, Inc. vs. Samuel Swayne; suit on account.
Citibank N. A. vs. Barbara Tarwater; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Virgil Bechtel; suit on account.
Acuity A Mutual Insurance Company vs. Jeffrey Rains; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corp. vs. Ashley R. Mosier; breach of contract.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Carol Jameson; suit on account.
Gabriel Tholl vs. Don Vance Ford and Don Vance Ford Sales Inc.; personal injury — vehicular.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Daniel L. Oldfield-Clark and Chandra L. Oldfield-Clark.
Erin M. Russell and James A. Russell.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Harp, Alice Gay and Harp, Kimberly Kay to Lord, Berry K. and Bayer, Brenda; STR 5-34-24 /S/Sw.
Routon, Leona C. to Routon, Rowdy L.;LT 14 BL 8 Fair Play Original FF Less South50' LT 15 BL 8 Fair Play Original FF Less South50' LT 16 BL 8 Fair Play Original Ff Less South50'.
Lee, Patricia to Leith, Chance and Leith, Tyler; STR 3-31-24 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/65 FF Tract 3 Unplatted Warren Estates Beg At Se Corner W/Easement STR 3-31-24 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/65 FF Tract 5 Unplatted Warren Estates Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
Wilson, Doug and Wilson, Yuovonne to Sedlak, Viisha;STR 12-33-23 /Sw/Ne Ff Beg 470' East Of Nw Corner.
Gardner, Michael and Gardner, Jana to Carver, Taylor and Kenney, Grant;STR 15-32-23 /Sw/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner 20 Rods X 8 Rods STR 15-32-23 /Sw/Nw AC 1 FF 1 Acre Triangular In Sw Corner STR 16-32-23 /Ne/Ne FF Lying South Of Rrrow Less1 Acre In West End STR 16-32-23 /Se/Ne STR 16-32-23 /Ne/Se.
Standfield, Jessie and Mulvania, Chanisty to Stack, Jayse and Adams, Keith; STR 26-32-23 //Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/17 FF Tract 2-Beg At Nw Corner Senw STR 26-32-23 /Se/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/17 FF Tract 2-Beg At Nw Corner.
Hensley, Raymond and Hensley, Jacquetta to Hood, Mark and Hood, Pamela; STR 8-34-23 //Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Martinsen, Brandon and Martinsen, Molly and Floyd, Molly to Schweinfurth, Lloyd; LT 8 Karlin Acres 3rd 5-33-23 PB9/31.
Edwards, Ronnie D. Trust and Edwards, Bylinda K. Trust to SD Property Investments LLC; LT 12 Westview 1st PB5/46.
Cotton, Bobby J. and Cotton, Suzanne and Cotton, Bruce E. and Cotton, Deanna to Cotton, Bruce E. and Cotton, Deanna and Cotton, Bobby J. and Cotton, Suzanne; STR 24-34-23 /Se/Sw STR 24-34-23 /S/Se.
Pearson, Charles W. and Pearson, Theresa M. to Chabrecek, Thomas and Chabrecek, Ashley;LT P Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF North 1/2 North 1/2 East ½.
DCBC LLC to Netherton, Brian and Netherton, S. Nichole; STR 16-33-23 /N/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS 15/34 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Chavez, Eric and Chavez, Julie to Johnson, Doug and Johnson, Stacey; Lt 19 BL B Elmwood Park Bolivar .
Beechy, Joseph L. and Beechy, Dora Mae to Hill, David and Hill, Jacqueline; LT 3 STR 4-34-24 /W/Ne FF Beg At Intersection Of S row East 372 + East Line W1/2 Lot 3.
Doyle, Bradley and Doyle, Lisa to Doyle, Bradley and Doyle, Lisa and Phillips, Lieren Michele and Doyle, Colin James;LT 17 Lakewood Hills 2nd 11-33-23 PB5/58.
Wilkins, Rex and Wilkins, Olinda to Martinsen, Brandon and Martinsen, Molly; STR 26-32-23 //Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner 208'.73' X 208.73'.
Murders, Robert and Murders, Brenda to Arnold, Amy and Arnold, Ron;LT 11 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14.
Conner, Darlene and Conner, Steve to Perry, Chelsey;LT 12 Southern Heights 14-33-23 PB3/1.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Aug. 27
No reports released.
Friday, Aug. 28
Ricky Cooper Jr., 36, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
Billy Puckett, 36, of Collins was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender and possession of child pornography.
Cris Gerdes, 32, of Lebanon was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Norman Hardesty, 49, was arrested on a warrant for burglary, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Saturday, Aug. 29
William Storment, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a license and resisting arrest.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Steven Hudgens, 22, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, equipment violation, expired plates, operating a vehicle with no insurance, possession of marijuana and seat belt violation.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 44
Danyalle Bailey, 26, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
Todd Brock, 41, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, July 20
Hancock and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Legan was absent due to self-quarantine because of a slight risk of exposure to COVID-19.
BOE hearings were held at 10 a.m.
Paula Shephard met with the commission to present an application for the first round of distribution of the CARES Act funds. The following application has been reviewed for accuracy and revisions if necessary. Funds will be disbursed as soon as the notice of decision has been approved and original copy is presented to the commission.
Halfway R-3 School District applied for $1,145.78. Austin moved to approve the amount. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Legan absent.
Bids were received for diesel fuel for the road and bridge department. Rex Smith Oil of Springfield bid $1.4802. Naegler Oil of Springfield bid $1.7350.
Austin moved to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Legan absent.
Tuesday, July 21
Hancock and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Legan was absent due to self-quarantine because of a slight risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 20th, East 487th, East 473rd and South 107th roads.
Maintenance supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
The county clerk’s division of capital fines was forwarded to treasurer Shirley Allison.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Friday, Aug. 7
Burger King, 1911 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; dirty in hard to reach areas.
Fresh Ideas — SBU, 1600 University Ave., Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Kum & Go, 3303 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Kum & Go, 2565 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Max Edward Moore Jr., 33, Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Laura Elizabeth Cooper, 30, Bolivar.
Markus Lowell Noblitt, 25, Bolivar, and Courtney Michelle Meyer, 25, Bolivar.
Jody Lee Wing, 25, Buffalo, and Kinsey Grace Hargus, 24, Bolivar.
Kyle Allen Carter, 29, Polk, and Mahala Anna Ray Freeze, 25, Fair Play.
Seamus Patrick Breton II, 34, Bolivar, and Ashley Jean Peterson, 30, Bolivar.
Billy Lee Adams, 47, Humansville, and Tami Lynn Ball, 37, Humansville.
Kyle Alexander Fratzke, 21, Bolivar, and Kara Elizabeth Taylor, 20, Bolivar.
Steven Quate Stringham, 21, Humansville, and Allyson Ruth Elkins, 21, Humansville.
Jonathan David Rogers, 33, Bolivar, and Alyson Marie Arnold, 22, Bolivar.
Moon Jerry Wayne Taylor, 49, Bolivar, and Angela Joy Holler, 34, Bolivar.
Jason Heath Cooper, 42, Humansville, and Micka Joe White, 43, Humansville.
Barrett William Morgan, 29, Fair Play, and Bailey Anne Brines, 24, Fair Play.
Bryan Eugene Hood, 24, Flemington, and Katelin Alise Webb, 22, Flemington.
Logan Eugene Morford, 23, Fair Play, and Alyssa Katrine Jones, 21, Richmond, Kansas.
