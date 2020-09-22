CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charge has been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Dustin P. Locke, born 1983, Fair Grove; class B felony burglary — first degree; warrant issued; $100,000 bond.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kendal Jones; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Ashton McGatha; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Robyn Wilson; suit on account.
Raymond Brooks vs. Beverly Sellers et al; personal injury — vehicular.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Celena H. Meadows and Dylon F. Meadows.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Sunday, May 31
A past larceny, which occurred in the 700 block of East Destin, was reported at the Bolivar Police Department.
Monday, June 1
A physical domestic was reported in the 800 block of West Locust Street. A 66-year-old Bolivar man and a 44-year-old Bolivar woman were arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Theft was reported in the 1600 block of South Pike Avenue.
Domestic assault was reported in the 700 block of West Fair Play Street. A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Found property was reported in the 100 block of West College Street.
Theft was reported in the 2100 block of East Thornridge Drive.
Tuesday, June 2
A mental health crisis was reported in the 900 block of West Broadway Street.
A dispute in progress was reported in the 700 block of East Broadway Street.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near North Springfield Avenue and East Locust Street.
Wednesday, June 3
A runaway juvenile was reported on Maupin Street. The person was later found.
A violation of an order of protection was reported on South Pike Avenue.
A suicidal person was reported in the 1800 block of South Wommack Avenue.
Thursday, June 4
A domestic assault was reported on South Lillian Avenue.
Officers recreated a 2016 investigation on West Locust Street.
A fight in progress was reported in the 700 block of East Maupin Street.
Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of West Chestnut Street.
A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on West College Street.
Dalton James Hylton, 20, was arrested on a warrant on East Auburn Street.
Tyler Martin Green, 27, was arrested on a warrant on South Clark Avenue.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault on East Locust Street.
Friday, June 5
A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on West Aldrich Road.
Saturday, June 6
A suicidal person was reported in the 1100 block of East Chestnut Street.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near East Locust Street and North Hartford Avenue.
Sunday, June 7
Past vandalism was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
A 69-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a protection order on East Lindon Street.
Monday, June 8
Domestic assault was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Street. A 39-year-old Bolivar man and 51-year-old Bolivar woman were arrested.
Domestic assault was reported in the 4500 block of South 131st Road.
Domestic assault was reported in the 1900 block of South Maple Tree Lane.
A 69-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a protection order on East Jefferson Street.
A 69-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of careless and imprudent driving near Hartford and Laird.
Tuesday, June 9
No reports provided.
Wednesday, June 10
No reports provided.
Thursday, June 11
A suicidal person was reported on East College Street.
Friday, June 12
No reports provided.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, Sept. 5
No reports released.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Anna Sanner, 21, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
Monday, Sept. 7
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 48
Carl Clark, 58, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Terry Vanholt, 45, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for failure to show proof of insurance, violating parole, possession of controlled substance, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 50
Joseph Yonts, 58, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, no insurance, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Joshua Reavis, 29, of Galena was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 52
A 30-year-old Aldrich man was arrested on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Raymond Craig II, 41, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
Brian Smith, 41, of Pittsburg was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, driving while intoxicated and following too closely.
John Tompkins II, 43, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Gabrielle Bates, 27, of Lebanon was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
A 36-year-old Springfield woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 48
James Bailey, 46, of Bolivar was arrested for a DOC Commit.
Friday, Sept. 11
Billy Medley, 23, of Licking was arrested on a court commit for a writ.
Austin Bailey, 20, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a driver's license and stealing.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, July 24
Hancock and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Legan was absent due to self-quarantine because of a slight risk of exposure to COVID-19.
A liquor license was issued to Lakey Bait Shop & Fuel in Aldrich.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges.
Monday, July 27
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Mike Boyles of Bolivar visited with the commission regarding South 20th Road.
Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 188th, East 420th and South 118th roads.
Tuesday, July 28
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Paula Shephard met with the commission to present a signed decision letter for the Polk County Health Department. A motion for approval of payment was given on July 10 and $105,227.29 can now be disbursed.
Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 530th and East 450th roads.
Liquor Licenses were issued to Hannah’s General Store No. 5 in Morrisville and Hannah’s Enterprises in Fair Play.
The commission purchased two used Massey Ferguson tractors with ditch mowers from Cook Auction Co. after doing some comparable price matching. Legan moved to purchase the tractors. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Tuesday, Aug. 11:
Elks Lodge, 1999 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Squeezys Lemonade, 20980 S. 2425th Road, Fair Play; pre-open; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Wednesday, Aug. 12:
Jasmine Chinese, 2117 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; soda nozzles dirty, corrected on site.
McDonalds, 903 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Brenda’s Cafe, 119 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
The Med, 115 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Aug. 13:
China King, 2270 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; equipment temperature; 0 non-critical. Follow up on Aug. 17.
Roosters BBQ, 525 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; wiping cloths, corrected on site.
Friday, Aug. 14:
Sno Biz, 703 E. College, Bolivar; pre-open; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Monday, Aug. 17:
China King, 2270 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Monday, Aug. 24:
Bolivar High School, 1401 N. Pomme de Terre, Bolivar; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Bolivar Intermediate School, 1300 N. Hartford, Bolivar; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Bolivar Primary School, 706 N. Leonard, Bolivar; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Bolivar Middle School, 604 W. Jackson, Bolivar; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Tuesday, Aug. 25:
Dollar General Morrisville, 1833 E. Maple St., Morrisville; pre-open; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Morrisville School, 5309 S. Main, Morrisville; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Fair Play School, 301 N. Walnut, Fair Play; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Pleasant Hope High School, 303 N. Main, Pleasant Hope; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Pleasant Hope Middle School, 515 W. McCurry, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Pleasant Hope Elementary, 311 W. McCurry, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
C & K Cards dbs Lotus Tea Co., 800 E. Aldrich, Bolivar; pre-open; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Wednesday, Aug. 26:
Church House Banquets, 2104 Hwy. 32, Halfway; site visit; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; facility closed.
Rt. 32 Cafe, 2131 Hwy. 32, Halfway; routine; 2 critical; 1. Gloves,corrected on site. 2. Chemical storage, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; food item contact storage, corrected on site.
Halfway School, 2150 Hwy 32, Halfway; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
32 Whistle Stop, 2135 Hwy 32, Halfway; routine; 1 critical; chemical storage, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; missing or damaged ceiling tiles.
Thursday, Aug. 27:
Sweet Kayle, 106 E. Jackson, Bolivar; pre-open; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, Aug. 28:
Webbs Tri Lake Cafe, 102 S. Arthur, Humansville; routine; 0 critical; 3 non-critical; 1. Hand sink is blocked, corrected on site. 2. No towels at hand sink, corrected on site. 3. Dirty in hard to reach areas.
BAA Foods dba Tiger Foods, 301 W. Tilden, Humansville; routine; 2 critical; 1. Potentially hazardous foods stored over ready to eat foods, corrected on site. 2. Chemicals not properly labeled, corrected on site; 0 non critical.
Humansville School, 300 N. Oak, Humansville; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; test strips missing, corrected on site.
Ball Family Cafe, 108 S. Ohio St., Humansville; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; sanitizer too strong, corrected on site.
El Rodeo, 306 E. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Chemicals not labeled, corrected on site. 2. Food not properly covered, corrected on site; 2 non-critical; 1. Food not properly stored, corrected on site. 2. Equipment dirty.
Humansville Senior Center, 102 W. Tilden, Humansville; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.