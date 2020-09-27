CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Dustin P. Locke, born 1983, Fair Grove; class B felony burglary — first degree; warrant served; $100,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Sept. 30.
Adam S. Karr, born 1983, Bolivar; class B felony vehicle hijacking, class E felony domestic assault — third degree; warrant served; capias warrant, no bond; due in court Sept. 30.
Adam S. Karr, born 1983, Bolivar; class E felony stalking — first degree, first offense; warrant served; $40,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Sept. 30.
Jeremy Allen Bartlett, born 1981, Bolivar; class E felony failure to register as a sex offender; due in court Sept. 28.
Shawn Michael Slape, born 1984, Warsaw; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Oct. 7.
Debbie L. Bray, born 1991, Humansville; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Oct. 14.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Gary L. Stewart, Bolivar, vs. Robert G. Sexton, Bolivar and Rhonda Lea Jones, Bolivar; rent and possession; tried by court, judgment against defendants for $650 plus court costs and possession of premises at 623 W. Boston Place Apt. E, Bolivar.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Dale Thomas Medlock, Humansville; default judgment against Medlock for $6,103 plus court costs.
Lisa Shipley vs. Easy Living, Inc.; personal injury — malpractice; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Jase Hadley et al vs. Faith Chapel et al; personal injury — vehicular; change of venue.
Alexis Rogers vs. Faith Chapel Assembly of God et al; personal injury — vehicular; change of venue.
Tonya A. Brown et al vs. Home Court Advantage Inc. et al; personal injury — other; change of venue.
Timothy J. Abbott et al vs. Faith Chapel Assembly of God et al; wrongful death; change of venue.
Brian Foy et al vs. Faith Chapel Assembly of God et al; wrongful death; change of venue.
Country Home Elevators vs. Brain I Standridge et al; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Country Home Elevators & Stair vs. Amy Powell et al; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Mary Stalker vs. Elsie Reppert; unlawful detainer; dismissed by parties.
Jackie Scott vs. Kendra Abel; property damage; dismissed by parties.
World Acceptance Corporation vs. Kimberly Stiel; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Credit Management LLC vs. Everett K.Trantham; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Midland Credit Management LLC vs. Lindy Larson; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Eileen K. Barker; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Credit Management LLC vs. Brandy Coffey; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Marjorie Painter; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Credit Management LLC vs. Thressa Kee; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Lorrie Johnson; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Absolute Resolutions Investments vs. Jonathan Alvarez; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Jerry Miller; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Discover Bank vs. Lynnann Rogers; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Ina Climer; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Sharon L. Green Claring; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Cari Gillmore; suit on account; change of venue.
Discover Bank vs. Donald C. Bantle; contract — other; dismissed by parties.
Discover Bank vs. David Harper; contract — other; dismissed by parties.
Discover Bank vs. Raymond Hicks; contract — other; dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Cassie Stallsmith; contract — other; dismissed by parties.
Newks Properties LLC vs. Juan J. Carmons et al; rent and possession; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Shawn Hayes vs. Zachary L. King et al; rent and possession; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Holt Rental Management LLC vs. Landon Harp; rent and possession; dismissed by parties.
Michael G. Heffernan vs. Aspen M. Steele; unlawful detainer; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Charles H. Elmore vs. Traci L. Dunn et al; unlawful detainer; dismissed by parties.
