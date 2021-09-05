CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jessica L. Pope, born 1985, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree; summons issued; due in court Sept. 22.
Joshua Allen Fredericks, born 1989, Urbana; class D felony burglary — second degree; summons issued; due in court Sept. 22.
Patricia Mae King, born 1974, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree; summons issued; due in court Sept. 22.
Randy N. Turner, born 1978, Lathrop; class E felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments; summons issued; due in court Sept. 15.
Tiffany Marie Macias, born 1989, Bolivar; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court Sept. 15.
Kinzi Leigh Shuler, born 2001, Aldrich; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court Sept. 15.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Catherine McLemore vs. Josh Norton; small claims over $100.
Acuity, A Mutual Insurance Company vs. Johnathan Shepard; contract — other.
Discover Bank vs. Rhonda Luce; contract — other.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Aleisha P. Wise and Trenton A. Williams.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
DAJA Rentals LLC to DCBC LLC; STR 13-33-23 //Ne SUR BK/PG: PB8/18 FF Tract 1A-Beg At East 1/4 Corner W/Easements STR 13-33-23 //Ne SUR BK/PG: PB10/9 FF Tract 2A-Beg At East Quarter Corner W/Easements.
Taylor, Theresa E. to Robinette, James X. and Hoyt, Breanna; LT 3 BL 1 Hidden Valley Amended 8-35-22 PB1/58 FF Less South 40' STR 8-35-22 /Sw/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Robison, Matthew D. Trust and Robison, Tammy A. Trust to Cobern, Kristen Leigh; STR 13-32-21 /S/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS3/193 FF Tract B-Beg At Se Corner STR 13-32-21 /S/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS3/193 FFf Tract C-Beg At Se Corner.
Orell, Edith Sheryl and Orell, Dennis to Butters, Walter S. and Butters, Kristi M.; LT 2 BL 15 East Addition Humansville FF South15' Of Described North 1/2 Of 65' Off West Side LT 3 BL 15 East Addition Humansville FF South15' Of Described North 1/2 LT 4 BL 15 East Addition Humansville FF South15' Of Described North ½.
Vieth, Jana Lea to Vieth, Jana Lea and Vieth, John; LT 44 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29 LT 45 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29.
Cornerstone Properties Of Bolivar LLC to Cline, Scotty D. and Cline, Heather L.; BL 3 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF Beg At Sw Corner 120' X 104'.
Koll, Elmer C. Trust and Koll, Orienne O. Trust and Koll, Richard L. Trustee to Francka, Shania S.; LT 7 BL 5 Hutcheson Second Addition 12-33-23 PB1/48.
Churchman, Marcie J. Trust to 8 Sisters LLC; Str 27-33-24 /Ne/Se FF Less 4 Acre Tract Beg At Nw Corner STR 27-33-24 /Nw/Se FF Lying East Of Hwy 123 STR 27-33-24 /Sw/Ne AC 10 FF 10 Acres Off South Side.
White, Nathaniel D. and White, Kayla L. to Yohn Family LLC; LT 7 BL 5 Burros Addition Bolivar. Newks Properties LLC to Butler, Zach and Lear, Shanda; LT 9 BL 5 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 10 BL 5 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 11 BL 5 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 12 BL 5 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville.
Engle, Gerald L. and Engle, Christie to Richmond, Terry L .; LT 4 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12 FF Beg 50' East + 270' North Of Ne Corner 50' X 99’.
Berry, H. David Trust to Berry, Josh and Berry, Kim; LT 2 Deer Haven 3-33-22 PB9/8.
MLB Trust The to Teague, Lance; STR 4-33-21 SUR BK/PG: RS4/438 FF Tract 1 STR 4-33-21 FF Beg 82 Rods + 10 Links South Of Nw Corner Of Section.
Wollard, Alicia M. and Mercer, Alicia M. and Wollard, Jared to Patel, Shanil and Patel, Naiya; LT QQ Hendricks Addition Bolivar SUR BK/PG: CS8/123 FF West 150' Of North 100' Of South 1/2 CS8/123 LT QQ Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg On West Line.
Stokes Homes LLC to Beck, Joshua Aaron and Beck, Stefanie; LT 18 Wilson Creek Estates Replat Of Lots 4-9+P3 PB8/162 LT 24 Wilson Creek Estates Replat Of Lots 4-9+P3 PB8/162 LT 25 Wilson Creek Estates Replat Of Lots 4-9+P3 PB8/162.
Knight, Sirena R. to Edwards, Aaron T. and Edwards, Trinity S.; STR 12-31-21 /N/Se SUR BK/PG: CS14/104 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Tyler, Martin and Tyler, Holly to Browns Books & Baubles LLC; LT A BL 7 Hendricks Addition Bolivar SUR BKk/PG: CS8/91 FF Tract 1- Beg On South Line.
Cunetto, Kimberly B. to Browns Books & Baubles LLC; STR 1-33-23 /Se/Sw FF Beg 568' 8" West Of Se Corner 150' X 75' STR 1-33-23 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PGg: CS6/194 FF Tract B- Beg N + W 562.67' From Se Corner.
Fellers, Leo to Johnson, Barry G. and Johnson, Bonnie; LT 1 STR 4-33-23 /E/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS7/197 FF Tract 3-Beg At Ne Corner W/Easement.
Fellers, Dottie M. Estate and Huff, Allen Conservator and Circuit Court Of Henry County to Johnson, Barry G Johnson, Bonnie; LT 1 STR 4-33-23 /E/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS7/197 FF Tract 3-Beg At Ne Corner W/Easement.
Play 4 Fun LLC to Medina, Lance; LT 2 BL 16 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Se Corner 90' X 57.5'.
NAN Enterprises LLC to Bryan, Chad and Bryan, Nicole; STR 4-33-23 //Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Se.
Cushman, Gary F. and Cushman, Linda G. to Cron, Isaiah J.; STR 34-35-23 Ne/Se/Ne FF Less Ne Diagonal 1/2 Of E1/2.
Wohnoutka, Daniel F. and Wohnoutka, Patricia Ann to Stahl, Darla; STR 10-33-23 W/Nw/Ne FF Tract 1- Beg At Ne Corner Of West 5 Acres.
Collector Of Revenue and McGinnis, Debbi R. Collector Of Revenue and Journet, Susan J. to Tyler, Martin D.; STR 16-35-24 /Se/Ne FF Beg 204.5' West Of Ne Corner 154.5' X 100'.
Barham, Gary W Trust to Barham, Gary W. and Barham, Judy L; STR 21-34-21 /Se/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
Owens, Tracey M. and Vanlaningham, Jewell and Millsap & Singer PC to Markmflips LLC; LT 1 STR 30-32-21 W/S/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS14/99 FF Tract C- Beg At Sw Corner.
Beck, Joshua A. and Beck, Stefanie D. to Schmeling, Eric C. and Higginbotham, Ashley N.; STR 25-32-21 W/Ne/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS4/188 FF Tract C- Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement. Collector Of Revenue and McGinnis, Debbi R. Collector Of Revenue and Lawrence, Michael D. to Hulett, Sylvia J. and Webster, Amanda J.; Lt 11 BL 31 Flemington Original FF 30' North End Extending 20' Wide To Miller Avenue LT 12 BL 31 Flemington Original FF 30' North End Extending 20' Wide To Miller Avenue LT 12 BL 31 Flemington Original FF 31' East + West 21' North + South Beg 20' North + 30' West Of Sw LT 11 BL 31 Flemington Original FF Beg 8' North Of South End Of North 1/2 12' Off South End LT 12 BL 31 Flemington Original FF Beg 8' North Of South End Of North 1/2 12' Off South End LT 11 BL 31 Flemington Original FF 20' Adjoining North 1/2 LT 12 BL 31 Flemington Original FF 14' Off East Side Of Adjoining 20' Off North ½.
Stewart, Lucinda Lee Trustee and Fullerton, Mary E. Trust to Stewart, Addison G.; LT 3 A L Taylor Bolivar FF North 210'.
Penland, Nathan P. Trust and Penland, Kristina K. Trust to Carns, Kasey Nicole and Greteman, Matthew John; LT 5 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Collector Of Revenue and McGinnis, Debbi R. Collector Of Revenue and Wallace, Richard to Gunnels, Brenda; LT 18 BL 4 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 19 BL 4 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 20 BL 4 Sunnyview Addition Humansville.
Collector Of Revenue and McGinnis, Debbi R. Collector Of Revenue and Juedes, Walter and Juedes, Jodi to Gunnels, Brenda; LT 8 BL 41 Flemington Original LT 9 BL 41 Flemington Original.
Collector Of Revenue and McGinnis, Debbi R. Collector Of Revenue and Juedes, Walter and Juedes, Jodi to Gunnels, Brenda; LT 10 BL 41 Flemington Original.
Pharmacy Sale Leaseback II Exchange LLC to Pharm Sale Leaseback II DST Fund 1 LLC; STR 13-33-23 /Nw/Ne SUR BK/PG: PB9/97 FF Tract A- Beg At South Row Line Aldrich Road 650.46' W + 33.
Elite Gun & Pawn LLC to 3 L Investments LLC; LT 100 BL 7 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 LT 8 BL 1 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 9 BL 1 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville.
Erven, Cristie and Sealy, Cristie to Sterling, Gabriel; STR 27-34-24 /Nw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS9/111 FF Beg At West Quarter Corner STR 27-34-24 /Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS9/111 FF Beg At West Quarter Corner.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, Aug. 28
No reports provided.
Sunday, Aug. 29
No reports provided.
Monday, Aug. 30
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 39
Chad King, 29, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for driving with suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, proof of financial response, exceeding the speed limit 11-15 mph and stealing.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 40
Jeremy Bartlett, 40, was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Remington Grassi, 20, of La Cygne, Kansas, was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle plates, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 38-year-old male of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion for failing to register as a sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.