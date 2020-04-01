CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
John D. Morgan, born 1983, Flemington; class D felony second-degree burglary (2), class D felony stealing — $750 or more (2); summons issued; due in court May 20.
Dennis Shane Willis, born 1985, Marionville; class D felony forgery, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court May 27.
Chris Aaron Gerdes, born 1987, Lebanon; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court May 27.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Missouri Center for Reproductive Medicine vs. Brittany N. Rempfer; suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Jerry Miller; suit on account.
Gregory Box vs. Megan Huebner; replevin.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jennifer Land; suit on account.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Falcone, John G. Trust and Falcone, Gloria J. Trust to Hacker, David G. and Hacker, Dana L.; STR 9-35-22 Sw/Nw/Nw FF Beg At Se Corner STR 9-35-22 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 1 Lightfoot Subdivision LT 1 Lightfoots Lakeview Point 9-35-22 PB3/61 FF Less 283/122 LT 1 Lightfoots Lakeview Point 9-35-22 PB3/61 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Harman, James W. and Harman, Karla R. to Benedict, Cameron and Benedict, Tristia; STR 12-34-24 N/Ne/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner 466.7' X 466.7'.
Rotrammel, Larry and Rotrammel, Carolyn and Rotramel, Larry and Rotramel, Carolyn to Miller Land & Investments LLC; STR 12-33-23 /Sw/Ne FF Beg 622' South + 76 1/2' East Of Nw Corner 78.5' X 276'.
McGinnis, Mary E. to PDMMAC LLC; LT 3 BL 2 Burros Addition Bolivar LT 4 BL 2 Burros Addition Bolivar.
Swortwood, Michael W. and Swortwood, Jane L. to McMillen, Joseph A.; LT 2 BL 4 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF + Vacated Alley West Of.
Kifer, Thane and Kifer, Suzanne to Pinecone Developments LLC; STR 13-33-23 W/Se/Nw FF North 1/2 Of Described Less East 25' STR 14-33-23 /Se/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS12/240 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Kifer, Thane H. and Kifer, Suzanne to Pinecone Rentals LLC; STR 13-33-23 //Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 13-33-23 //N FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Nesenw STR 12-33-23 W/Ne/Ne FF South 208.71' Of West 208.71' Of West 1/4 Of Nene Less Described.
Kifer, Thane H. and Kifer, Suzanne to Pinecone Commercial LLC; STR 13-33-23 //Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner STR 13-33-23 //N FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Nesenw STR 12-33-23 W/Ne/Ne FF South 208.71' Of West 208.71' Of West 1/4 Of Nene Less Described LT 32 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 33 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB 2/13 LT 34 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 35 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 36 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 37 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 38 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 STR 13-33-23 /Sw/Ne AC 2 FF Described Lying West Of Denver Place St Beg On West Line Swne STR 13-33-23 /S/Ne SUR BK/PG: PB9/118 FF Tract 2-Beg On South Line STR 13-33-23 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS6/42 FF Beg At Se Corner Less Described STR 13-33-23 //Ne FF Beg At Se Corner.
Kifer, Thane H. and Kifer, Suzanne to Pinecone Developments LLC; LT 32 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 33 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 34 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 35 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 36 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT37 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 Lt 38 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 STR 13-33-23 /Sw/Ne AC 2.000 FF Described Lying West Of Denver Place St Beg On West Line Swne STR 13-33-23 /S/Ne SUR Bk/Pg: PB9/118 FF Tract 2-Beg On South Line STR 13-33-23 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS6/42 FF Beg At Se Corner Less Described STR 13-33-23 //Ne FF Beg At Se Corner LT 5 BL 19 Original Bolivar FF Less 6' Off East Side Of North ½.
Porter, Nickolas D. and Porter, Lora L. to Cornelius, Nickolas and Cornelius, Micah; LT 20 Southwest Estates 2nd Replat 23-30&36-46 PB6/98.
Glidwell, Robert D. Trust and Glidwell, Delores Rae Trust and Glidwell, Delrae Trust to Glidwell, Robert D. and Glidwell, Delores Rae; LT 39 Lakewood Hills 2nd 11-33-23 PB5/58.
Lightfoot, Jeanette G. to Stalker, Janet L. and Stalker, Roy D.; STR 25-35-22 S/Nw/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner Of S1/2 Nwsw STR 25-35-22 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner Of S 1/2 Nwsw.
Miller Land & Investments LLC to Lawbros LLC; STR 12-33-23 /Sw/Ne FF Beg 622' South + 76 1/2' East Of Nw Corner 78.5' X 276'.
George, Timothy to Norman, Hal; BL K Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Beg 641.7' West Of Ne Corner 208.9' X 208.9' BL K Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Beg 641 7/10' West Of Ne Corner 208 9/10' X 208 9/10'.
Carter, Gary and Carter, Susan to Mitchell, Randy L. and Mitchell, Karen L.; STR 11-33-24 /Nw/Se AC 10 Ff West 10 Acres.
Dennis, Tracy and Dennis, Scott to Morgan, Dustin J. and Morgan, Jessica K.; LT 19 Park Ridge Estates 35-34-23 PB6/90.
Bank Of Bolivar to MFA Oil; STR 15-33-23 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: PB9/135 FF Tract 3-Beg S + E 651.98' From Sw Corner.
Burns, Deanna L. Trust to Hayes, Kristian D. and Hayes, Chelsea L.; STR 20-33-23 /Nw/Se AC 15 FF South 1/2 Of South 3/4 495' X 1320'.
Adams, Jay Curtis to Belt, William and Belt, Marie; LT 23 Karlin Acres 6th Replat Lots 23+24 PB9/117.
Loertcher, Allen B. and Loertcher, Starla F. and Roberts, Ryan D. and Roberts, Amanda M. to Roberts, Ryan Dean and Roberts, Amanda M.; STR 30-35-21 S/Nw/Nw FF Less 15' Strip Off West End + Less 349/548.
Loertcher, Allen B. and Loertcher, Starla F. and Roberts, Starla F. and Roberts, Ryan Dean and Roberts, Amanda M. to Roberts, Ryan D. and Roberts, Amanda M.; STR 25-35-22 /Ne/Ne FF Less North 20 Acres + Less 2 Acres In Sw Corner.
Loertcher, Allen B. and Loertcher, Starla F. and Roberts, Starla F. and Roberts, Ryan Dean and Roberts, Amanda M. to Roberts, Ryan Dean and Roberts, Amanda M.; STR 30-35-21 /Ne/Nw FF Less East 15 Acres.
Melson, Kristi Edgcomb and Melson, Michael to Katzer, Kyndle and Katzer, Larissa; STR 2-33-23 /W/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner 150' X 110'.
Kifer, Thane H. and Kifer, Suzanna to Pinecone Developments LLC; LT 32 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 Lt 33 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 34 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 35 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 36 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 37 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 38 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 STR 13-33-23 /Sw/Ne FF Described Lying West Of Denver Place Beg On West Line Str 13-33-23 //Ne Sur BK/PG: CS6/42 FF Beg At Se Corner Less Described STR 13-33-23 //Ne FF Beg At Se Corner Subject To 573/1405 LT 5 BL 19 Original Bolivar FF Less 6' Off East Side North 1/2 STR 13-33-23 /Ne/Nw FF North 300.2' Of Described East 33' Of West 10 Acres STR 13-33-23 E/Ne/Nw FF North 300.2' Of Described W1/2 E1/2 Nenw Less North 300.2' Of East 151.1' STR 13-33-23 W/Ne/Nw FF North 300.2' Of Described E1/2 W1/2 Nenw Str 13-33-23 N/Ne/Nw FF Less North 300.2' Of East 33' Of West 10 Acres + Less Described.
Welch, R.J. Trustee and Welch, Jaunita C Trustee and Welch Family Trust to Jenkins, Donald L. and Jenkins, Lynn L.; STR 2-33-23 AC 2 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Section 473' X 184'.
Sansone, Ricki L. and Sansone, Frank and Welch, Chris S. and James, Robin L. and James, Tim and Welch, Todd T. to Jenkins, Donald L. and Jenkins, Lynn L.; STR 2-33-23 AC 2 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Section 473' X 184'.
Wood, Hazel L. to Partin, Mark and Partin, Teresa; STR 34-32-21 /Se/Ne AC 2 FF Beg At Se Corner 210' X 420.
3L Investments LLC to Proetel, Dwayne Alan Jr. and Grochowski, Lacy Louise Marie; LT 29 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39.
Blue, Vesta A. Trust and Southwest Baptist University; LT 5 BL 6 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF East 70' + 1/2 Vacated Alley Along North Line LT 6 BL 6 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF West 20' + 1/2 Vacated Alley Along North Line.
Allen, Aaron M. to Heidorn, Garry Jay and Heidorn, Kristy L.; Lt 3 Brighton Valley Estates 4-31-22 PB8/33 LT 7 Brighton Valley Estates 4-31-22 PB8/33 LT 2 Brighton Valley Estates 4-31-22 PB8/33 FF Less 3 Acres Off South Side CS13/25 LT 4 Brighton Valley Estates 4-31-22 PB8/33 LT 5 Brighton Valley Estates 4-31-22 PB8/33 LT 6A Brighton Valley Estates 4-31-22 PB8/33 FF Beg At Northern Most Corner LT 6B Brighton Valley Estates 4-31-22 PB8/33 FF Beg At Ne Corner LT 2 Brighton Valley Estates 4-31-22 PB8/33 SUR BK/PG: CS13/25 FF 3 Acres Off South Side.
Keller, Diona and Keller, Dusty L. to Pilot, Ronald J. and Pilot, Keri M.; STR 1-32-21 /Sw/Sw FF East 1130' With Easement.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, March 20
• Derek Meyer, 36, of Louisburg was arrested on suspicion of forgery.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. B for a wrong way driver.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 160th Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 123 for an intoxicated driver.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of Mo. 215 for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. H for an abandoned vehicle.
Saturday, March 21
No reports released.
Sunday, March 22
No reports released.
Monday, March 23
• Michael Ybarra Jr., 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for armed criminal action, assault, delivering controlled substance, attempted escape and murder.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of Rt. UU for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 85th Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to Rt. B/South 85th Road for a vehicle fire.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of West Cowden Street for a burglary.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Division Street for a threat.
Tuesday, March 24
• Nicholas Ybarra, 26, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for being a fugitive out of state.
• Jacob Miller, 19, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 25th Road for a suspicious person.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of East 330th Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to Rt. UU/South 97th Road for a road hazard.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 120th Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of South Troost Street for a suicidal subject.
Wednesday, March 25
• Xavier Westcott, 18, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Sycamore Street for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Fairway Drive for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 50th Road for a dispute not in progress.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/Rt. P for a gun.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 380th Road for a missing runaway juvenile.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, March 16
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The commission met with Polk County health director Michelle Morris and Senior Services board member Alvin Meyer regarding the current situation with the coronavirus and precautionary measures that need to be taken.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 240th, South 230th, East 330th, South 220, South 205th and East 355th roads.
• The commission met with David Hickman of HIC Insurance regarding health benefits for county employees.
• The commission met with Greg Williams with Connell Insurance Broker regarding renewal rates for property/liability insurance for the county. Legan moved to switch the property/liability insurance for the county to HCC Public Risk due to a savings in premiums. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• The commission discussed declaring a state of emergency due to coronavirus. Legan made a motion to adopt the ordinance. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Tuesday, March 17
• Clint Harmon visited with the commission regarding South 172nd Road.
• Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 480th, South 240th and South 172nd roads.
• The commission met with Jason Sivils and Anne Pierce with Great River Associates regarding future funding available for BRO bridges.
• A liquor license was issued to McCracken Ancestral Spirits Distillery in Fair Play.
Friday, March 20
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan made a motion to approve and pay the invoices as presented. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• The commission met with elected officials and department heads regarding the recent emergency declaration. Legan made a motion to close the courthouse and other government buildings to the public, but for each office to do what is best for them to continue to provide essential services to the citizens of Polk County through phone, email, fax, curbside or by appointment only. Anyone other than employees will be required to fill out a short questionnaire before entering the quarantined area on the first floor, southside entrance, of the courthouse. Hancock seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• The 2019 financial statement, 2020 budget and 2020 CART agreement was received from Southwest Special Road District. The financial statement was forwarded to the state auditor’s office.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Tyler Lee Bussard, 24, Bolivar, and Skylar Annette Sadler, 21, Bolivar.
Victor Lewis Zavala, 29, Bedford, Texas, and Denicole Kristine Lawrence, 20, Bedford, Texas.
Maximillian William Stoner, 21, Preston, and Haley Elisha Gill, 21, Bolivar.
Weldon Keith Pettibone, 33, Bolivar, and Valeria Leann Fleetwood,19, Bolivar.
Carson Dale Swartzentruber,19, Buffalo, and Linsey Pearl Miller, 17, Halfway.
