CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
James Mack Murray, born 1973, Cuba; class D felony possession of controlled substance; search warrant issued; $15,000 bond; due in court April 21.
Amber Lynn Burgess, born 1990, Winchester, Kentucky; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court April 21.
Travis D. Hamilton, born 1980, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court April 21.
Cody W. Webster, born 1991, Bolivar; class D felony endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk — first degree, first offense, no sexual conduct, class B felony domestic assault— first degree, class E felony domestic assault — third degree; warrant served; $45,000 bond; due in court April 14.
Jason Lynn Parsons, born 1973, Elkland; class D felony unlawful possession of firearm; warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court April 28.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Cavalry SPV I LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Donald B. Hossli, Pleasant Hope; suit on account; consent judgment against Hossli for $3,059, and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Joseph Allen McMillen, Bolivar, vs. Jacquelyn Kelley, Bolivar; landlord complaint; consent judgment against Kelley for possession of premises at 819 S. Clark Ave., Bolivar.
In re Ethan T. McClure; name change; name change granted.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Second Round SU B LLC vs. Andrew Self; breach of contract.
Central Bank of the Ozarks vs. Canton Z. Weaver et al; breach of contract.
Central Bank of the Ozarks vs. Jason R. Catron; breach of contract.
Central Bank of the Ozarks vs. Elizabeth Curtis; breach of contract.
Central Bank of the Ozarks vs. Donald J. Ringier; breach of contract.
Central Bank of the Ozarks vs. Paul D. Gordon; breach of contract.
PYOD LLC vs. David Mulkey; contract — other.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Timothy Alen Hasting, Bolivar; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Brock Christopher Heerdt, Osage Beach; speeding; $71.
Domenique Bradinn Keit Henderson, Pleasant Hope; stopped or slowed speed when unsafe; $100.
Anthony Neil Herbert, Morrisville; no insurance; $61.
Benjamin Lewis Hicks, Greenwood; speeding; $71.
Adam Leo Holaday, Phillipsburg; defective equipment; $75.
Andrew Joseph Hovorka, Overland Park, Kansas; defective equipment; $75.
Frances Y Hutchison-Crawford, Kansas City; speeding; $205.
Tiffany Linn Jackson, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Peyton Evan Jenson, Pleasant Hope; defective equipment; $105.
Kali Brooke Kahler, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Leanna Marie King, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Corben James Kite, Wheatland; speeding; $71.
Melanie Faith Klein, Kansas City; speeding; $156.
Emma Louise Klos, Springfield; defective equipment; $173.
Clayton Thomas Kynion, Springfield; shooting an unauthorized weapon; $53.
Corey Dee Laird, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Abigail Lynn Lamke, Goodson; defective equipment; $160.
Jonathan Ross Lamport, Belton; defective equipment; $54.
Raynard Flint Laub, Humansville; defective equipment; $209.
Lonnie Fredrick Lawson, Walnut Grove; driving without a valid license; $41; no seat belt; $10.
Santana Marie Lewis, Lee’s Summit; speeding; $156.
Gabriela A. Martinez, Willard; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Lexie Marie Mathis, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $71.
Ruth Carolyn McCarthey, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $156.
Colin Patrick McConnaughey, Nevada; no seat belt; $10; speeding; $101.
Justin Phillip McIlwain, Belton; speeding; $71.
Christopher Delacquese Mills, Springfield; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Diana Marie Moles, Humansville; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Samantha Dianna Myers, Bolivar; speeding; $61.
Khanh Duy Nguyen, Springfield; defective equipment; $278.
Bobbie Sue Olson, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Aleha Elain Overcast, Pleasant Hope; take deer without a permit; $53.
Benjamin Shiloh Page, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Breanna Lee Palmer, Merriam Woods; no insurance; $61.
Michael Elijah Parsons, Danville, Indiana; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Amanda L. Partin, Bolivar; defective equipment; $160.
Shamik Nathubhai Patel, Pleasant Hope; failure to display plates; $51.
Erika Rane Pearson, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10.
Janelle Dawn Peek, Springfield; defective equipment; $278.
James Cody Ray Pickens, Springfield; failure to maintain plates; $51.
Hunter Allan Porteous, Ozark; defective equipment; $209.
Keaton Park Post, Branson; speeding; $255.
Mark Elliot Ratliff, Niangua; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs.
Ronald Lee Ratliff, Garnett, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Jerin Elizabeth Reeder, Stockton; speeding; $71.
Lance Tyler Thomas Rice, Bolivar; defective equipment; $105.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Holly Theede Kiese and Jason D. Kiese.
Timothy E. Murphy and Thelma Murphy.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, April 6
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 42
Anthony Akins Jr., 31, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting and trespassing.
Bray Nolting, 44, of Columbia was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
Jeremy Vandyke, 25, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
A 46-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Amber Burgess, 30, of Winchester, Kentucky, was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Wednesday, April 7
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 39
Thaddous Jones, 28, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
Allen Sanders, 31, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to drive on the right side of the road.
Destiny Green, 26, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
A 63-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and disorderly conduct.
Thursday, April 8
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 39
A 29-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child.
Friday, April 9
Jerald Crews, 45, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for passing bad checks, stealing, stealing leased or rented property and trespassing.
Saturday, April 10
A 52-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion for domestic assault.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Payroll was submitted for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve payroll and submit for direct deposit. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
The county commission updated the appointment of a custodian to maintain the county’s records and upon request furnish copies of public records. Robertson moved to appoint county clerk Bobbi Lear. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Adam Wheeler and Dan Moore, representatives from Big Tree Medical Home, met with the commission regarding services they provide.
Tim Walters, representative from Rock Asphalt, met with the commission regarding a product they supply for filling potholes.
The 2020 financial statement and the 2021 budget and 2021 CART agreement were received from the Southwest Special Road District and forwarded to the state auditor’s office.
Friday, Feb. 26
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Robertson moved to approve invoices as submitted. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Robertson viewed South 207th Road regarding culvert installation. Legan and Hancock viewed South 20th and East 377th roads.
The commission met with Colten Ackels regarding county employment at the road and bridge department.
