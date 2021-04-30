CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Alisha Michelle Ream, born 1988, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court May 12.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, vs. Margaret M. Ballinger, Halfway; breach of contract; default judgment against Ballinger for $6,269, and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., Kansas City, vs. Crystal T. Colbert, Flemington; breach of contract; default judgment against Colbert for $3,394, and interest at the statutory annual rate plus court costs.
Kay Vann vs. Oscar Stephen; personal injury — product liability; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Richard Hale vs. Steven Podhola; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Tyler Hale vs. Steven Podhola; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Mike Ruzicka et al vs. Dodd, as trustee u/t/a Dodd irrevocable trust, Michael Wayne; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Charlene B. Beaman vs. James W. Chatham; declaratory judgment; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Daquan Jackson; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Discover Bank vs. Stephen D. Ayers; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
CKS Prime Investments LLC vs. Matthew Graham; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
World Acceptance Corp. vs. Ashley Bennett; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Synchrony Bank vs. Erin DeHart; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Ryan L. Dickerson; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Central Bank of the Ozarks vs. Paul D. Gordon; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
U.S. Bank National Association vs. Kinsey Smith; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Terry Teters; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jessica Morgan; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Julie Westmoreland; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
TD Bank USA NA vs. Patricia Cole; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
DD Properties and Investments vs. Russell Biddle et al; rent and possession; dismissed by parties.
Crimson Properties LLC vs. Cody G. VanLoozen et al; rent and possession; dismissed by parties.
Mark Lamair et al vs. Chris Goben et al; unlawful detainer; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Derik W. Moffett; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jennie Fetters; contract — other.
John W. Adams et al vs. Rexford L. Horton et al; unlawful detainer.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play vs. Clint Tyler Alford, Humansville; speeding; $101.
City of Fair Play vs. Rebecca Haugse, Fair Play; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
City of Fair Play vs. Brandon Helgeson, Springfield; speeding; $106.
City of Fair Play vs. Juan Luis Lozada, Las Vegas, Nevada; speeding; $71.
City of Fair Play vs. Tianna D. Murphy, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $146; speeding; $186; careless and reckless driving; $300; driving without a valid license; $187.
City of Fair Play vs. Delwynn John Swartzentruber, Stockton; speeding; $71.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Austin Dillon Bergthold, Pleasant Hope; possession of drug paraphernalia; $200; driving without a valid license; $78.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Tanya M. Little, Springfield; driving while revoked or suspended; $100.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Brian E. Thompson, Fair Grove; driving without a valid license; $41.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Terrance C. Dotson, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $86.
Shanisha Faye Alexander, Bolivar; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Garric E. Alford, Galena, Kansas; speeding; $51.
Shawn Daniel Altic, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10; failure to secure a child; $10.
Benjamin Carl Arnold, Kansas City; speeding; $71.
Dakota Sue Arthur, Flemington; defective equipment; $160.
Jacques Anthony Baker, Independence; defective equipment; $160.
Jonathon Jackson Baker, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Joshua David Bell, Ozark; speeding; $71.
Austin D. Bergthold, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10.
Misty Tenille Bitok, Springfield; defective equipment; $160.
Natasha Anne Blackard, Independence; failure to display plates; $21.
Tyler Odell Blackstock, Ozark; speeding; $156.
Kimberly Rae Michelle Bowman, Hermitage; speeding; $156.
Brooke Lyrissa Grace Brooks, Cape Girardeau; speeding; $101.
Melissa R. Bruce, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Jamie L. Burton, Ozark; defective equipment; $160.
James Allen Butler, Springfield; failure to register motor vehicle; $21.
Payton James Cadwallader, Weaubleau; speeding; $71.
Tiffany D. Childress, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21.
Stevie Jolynn Clark, Dunnegan; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition to sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21.
Robert Harold Clutter, Collins; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to properly display plates; $21.
Jesse James Cole, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
William Jack Coleman, El Dorado Springs; no seat belt; $10.
James Austin Courtney, Springfield; stealing; suspended execution of sentence, 60 days jail and two years probation plus court costs.
Jerry Wayne Courtois, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Jennifer Lynn Crews, Steelville; no seat belt; $10.
Iman Dadkhah, Stockton; defective equipment; $75.
Aubrey Ann Daniel, Warrensburg; defective equipment; $105.
Leah Kate Davenport, Springfield; speeding; $205.
Matthew Gene Davis, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $100; careless and imprudent driving; $100.
Samuel Gerard Dawson, Raytown; defective equipment; $209; failure to display plates; $51.
Beau Steven Dearman, Bolivar; driving while revoked or suspended; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs.
Kody Austin Deckard, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Tina Marie Deel, Kirbyville; speeding; $71.
Manuel Yasdani Delgado-Marquez, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $21.
Clay Demetrios Diacatos, Pleasant Hope; defective equipment; $173.
Lexy Hope Faith Dinwiddie, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Michelle Ann Dreyer, Harrisonville; failure to properly maintain plates; $51.
Lisa Jeannette Driver, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Spencer Deen Eagleburger, Ash Grove; defective equipment; $128.
Jehu Tyndall Elliot IV, Springfield; speeding; $205.
Brandon Lee Elliott, Mansfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Susan Avery Faust, Columbia; defective equipment; $105.
Robert Paul Fisk, Brighton; failure to display plates; $51.
Meagan Marie Falemin, Blue Springs; speeding; $156.
Dalton Eugene Fox, Bolivar; speeding; $350.
Justin Dakota Francis, Newport, Arkansas; cut in on overtaken vehicle; $81.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Garry Bowen and Twanna Bowen-Hamilton.
Ann Claypool and Ronald E. Claypool.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, April 15
Michelle Elliot, 35, of Clinton was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
A 39-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Christina Whitaker, 47, of Bolivar, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving involving an accident.
James Cates, 52, of Morrisville was arrested on a court commit.
Jeffery Winder, 51, was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.
Amanda Benson, 32, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for endangering child welfare, resist/interfering arrest, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Brandon Roberts, 27, of Florence was arrested on a warrant for burglary, peace disturbance and stalking.
Friday, April 16
Jessica Faust, 19, of Brighton, was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Colton Nelson, 32, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Jeremy Bartlett, 39, was arrested on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation, shoplifting and trespassing.
Cameron Lay, 23, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked, exceeding the speed limit.
Lisa Antwiler, 36, of Windsor was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Shirley, 46, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Saturday, April 17
No reports released.
Sunday, April 18
Jail capacity:36
Inmates incarcerated: 41
A 56-year-old man of Flemington was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Jesse Brock, 39, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, operating a vehicle without a license.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, March 5
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The February 2021 public administrator fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
The 2020 financial statement, 2021 Budget and 2021 CART Agreement were received from the Flemington Special Road District.
Gail Noggle, executive director of Polk County’s Economic Development Alliance, updated the commission on economic development in the county.
E-911 director Sarah Newell and Miranda Spiegel met with the commission regarding a resolution to approve the project agreement with the Missouri 911 Service Board.
Monday, March 8
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites, Hancock and Legan viewed South 160th, South 122nd, South 115th and East 430th roads.
IT consultant Alan Simpson visited with the commission regarding industry cyber security.
Steve Cobb with Fabick Caterpillar visited with the commission in general discussion.
A wire transfer of $184,969.93 was received for the capital improvement sales tax fund.
A wire transfer of $184,970 was received from the law enforcement sales tax fund.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Tuesday, March 23
Bolivar High School, 1401 N. Pomme de Terre, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Bolivar Intermediate School, 1300 N. Hartford, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Bolivar Primary School, 706 N. Leonard, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 2. Sanitizer too strong, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Friday, March 26
B & B Theatres, 800 E. Aldrich, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Wednesday, March 31
Dairy Queen, 1040 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 3 non-critical; 1. Wet mop not properly stored, corrected on site. 2. Thermometer not present in cold unit. 3. Damaged ceiling tiles.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Douglas Cody Dale Marshall, 32, Bolivar, and Taylor Layne Curry, 28, Bolivar.
Nicholas Andrew Beavers, 23, Bolivar, and Katie Rose Blomenkamp, 21, Bolivar.
Marcus Stanley Lajeuness, 22, Bolivar, and Natalie Brooke Johnson, 20, Springfield.
Trystian Joseph David Ward, 22, Bolivar, and Deana Marie Brand, 31, Bolivar.
Caleb Robert Harris, 22, Bolivar, and Jamie Lea Bowman, 22, San Diego, California.
Collin Joseph Seibert, 22, Bolivar, and Alexis Lynae Haley, 21, Bolivar.
Larry E. Guinn, 42, Bolivar, and J’mie D. Doty, 39, Bolivar.
Brad Braxton Brewer, 35, Humansville, and Eva Joann Angle, 33, Humansville.
