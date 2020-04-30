CIRCUIT COURT ACTIONS
The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Bobby Thomas Baker, Bolivar, born 1994; class D felony second-degree burglary; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Nathan Kyle Casey, Aldrich, born 1988; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended seven-year prison sentence with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Casey was originally placed on probation in June 2018 for class D felony second-degree domestic assault.
Kayne A. Foster, Brookline Station, born 1981; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; class D misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Carolyn Mae Hebeler, Springfield, born 1973; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked; sentenced to three years in prison. Hebeler was originally placed on probation in July 2019 for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Edward Jerome Maynard III, Bolivar, born 1988; class D felony possession of controlled substance; four years prison, to be served concurrently with other sentences.
Edward Jerome Maynard III, Bolivar, born 1988; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked; sentenced to two 4-year prison terms, to be served concurrently. Maynard was originally placed on probation in July 2019 for class D felony possession of controlled substance and class E felony resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.
Jeremy T. Newell, Bolivar, born 1979; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended four-year prison sentence. Newell was originally placed on probation in May 2016 for class D felony resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.
Ian Joseph Zimmerman, Bolivar, born 1993; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation; class D misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Timothy Harris Fowler, Buffalo, born 1985; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Justin Eugene Cristoffer, Springfield, born 1984; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended six-year prison sentence. Cristoffer was originally placed on probation in May 2019 for class D felony financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled person.
John Kenneth Fetters, Bolivar, born 1990; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended four-year prison sentence with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Fetters was originally placed on probation in May 2019 for class E felony third-degree assault.
Meagan Ann Garrett, Chillicothe, born 1980; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended six-year prison sentence. Garrett was originally placed on probation in July 2015 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Jerry Lee Goddard, Pleasant Hope, born 1973; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended seven-year and four-year prison sentences with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Goddard was originally placed on probation in March 2018 for class C felony driving while intoxicated and class D felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs:
Mark Shadrian Wilson, Bolivar, born 1972; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended six-year prison sentence with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Wilson was originally placed on probation in January 2019 for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Cases heard by Associate Judge James A. Hackett:
Matthew Louis Wells, Springfield, born 1991; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended six-year prison sentence. Wells was originally placed on probation in November 2018 for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Cases heard by Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson:
Cherokee N. Orton, Humansville, born 1998; class D felony second-degree assault; seven years prison; felony armed criminal action; three years prison, to be served concurrently.
John Kenneth Fetters, Bolivar, born 1990; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended six-year prison sentence with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Fetters was originally placed on probation in March 2019 for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Brandon James Morrison, Halfway, born 1983; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended four-year prison sentence with possibility of probation pending successful completion of shock incarceration. Morrison was originally placed on probation in December 2018 for class C felony third-degree child molestation.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Donald Bantle; breach of contract.
Michael G. Heffernan vs. Edward Columbus et al; unlawful detainer.
Genesis Health Clubs LLC vs. Joy C. Johnson; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Megan Ross; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jessica Morgan; suit on account.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Hannah Ludwig; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Ashley N. Eagan; suit on account.
DRB Capital LLC vs. Jennifer Bloomingdale; contract - other.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Sunday, April 12
No reports released.
Monday, April 13
No reports released.
Tuesday, April 14
No reports released.
Wednesday, April 15
No reports released.
Thursday, April 16
• David Orrell, 34, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault, possession of controlled substance, stalking and violating order of protection.
• Chelsea Ramon, 25, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 475th Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South Main Street for an accidental 911 call.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of West 3rd Street for a juvenile complaint.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue for a physical assault.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Mo. 32 for an animal call.
Friday, April 17
• Joseph Thornton, 41, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for displaying unlawful plates, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, speeding, stealing/receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 318th Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to East 550th Road for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. O for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 215/Grant Road for a road hazard.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 12th Street for theft.
Saturday, April 18
No reports released.
Sunday, April 19
No reports released.
Monday, April 20
• Timothy Childers II, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, stealing/receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. 123 for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 90th Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 244th Road for property damage.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 420th Road for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 94th Road for suspicious activity.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, April 6
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 156th, East 559th, East 565th, East 497th and South 240th roads.
• Maintenance supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
• The March 2020 statement of collection report was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
Tuesday, April 7
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 220th Road.
• Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
• The March 2020 public administrator fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
• Jason Sivils with Great River Associates visited with the commission. Sivils, Crites and Legan viewed South 7th and East 310th roads.
Friday, April 10
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• A wire transfer of $133,338.96 was received for the capital improvement sales tax fund.
• A wire transfer of $133,338.89 was received for the law enforcement sales tax fund.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 514th and East 518th roads.
• Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Nathan Darrell Lane, 25, Willard, and Chelsea Janel McConnell, 24, Morrisville.
Amos F. Schwartz, 19, Seymour, and Amanda HK Beechy, 21, Flemington.
Blake Allen Troop, 29, Kansas City, and Ashley Elizabeth Burec, 26, Kansas City.
Michael Edward Newman, 51, Bolivar, and Hillary Ann Vogan, 31, Bolivar.
