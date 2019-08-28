CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Heather Nicole Foster, born 1979, Branson; class D felony delivery of controlled substance at county jail; summons issued; due in court Sept. 11.
Kenneth Clayton Cole Jr., born 1961, Bolivar; class A felony distribution of controlled substance in a protected location, class D felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony keeping or maintaining a public nuisance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 11.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Bethurem Cable LLC, Brighton, vs. Jerry Thornton, Springfield, and Midwest Resource Utilities LLC, Nixa; miscellaneous action; default judgment against Thornton for $66,331 and 9% annual interest.
Tyler Renee Vignoe, Bolivar, vs. Cody Williamson, Bolivar; administrative order with hearing; judgment entered, other final disposition.
Michael George, Dunnegan, vs. Buddy Allen Jolley, Dunnegan; unlawful detainer; tried by court, judgment against Jolley for possession of premises.
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, vs. Ray E. Voyles, Flemington; breach of contract; change of venue granted.
Newks Properties LLC vs. Timothy M. Williams et al; rent and possession; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil cases have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Danielle K. Booth vs. John T. Boothe; family access motion.
Gary L. Parsons vs. Jason L. Parsons; rent and possession.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Jacque I. Rooffener; breach of contract.
Dave Vinson et al vs. Julie Spink; breach of contract.
Geraldine G. Roberson vs. Brian Smith; small claims over $100.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Dalton James Bailey, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Tara Nicole Brooks, Bolivar; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Mahalya Summer Camerer, Flemington; driving without a valid license; $41; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $51.
Branden Patrick Conner, Battlefield; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
William Deryl H. Davis, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Skylar Lewis Doss, Clinton; no seat belt; $10.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Austyn C. Ellis, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; $78 plus court costs.
Michelle Lynn Friedley, Deer, Arkansas; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Joseph Nicholas Grande, Stockton; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Gary Wayne Hencey, Redfield, Kansas; careless and imprudent driving; $100 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
Telisha Malea Honeycutt, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; no insurance; $61.
Frank Jacinto Jr., no seat belt; $10.
John Preston Laub, Stockton; failure to display plates; $51.
Marla Lee Lee, Kansas City; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
James Aaron Lemaster, Springfield; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Jed Alan Letherman, Buffalo; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Kastriot Maloku, Springfield; defective equipment; $177 plus court costs; defective equipment; $58 plus court costs.
Jessica Dawn Martin, Marshfield; no seat belt; $10.
Dominek Cenclaire Miller, Topeka, Kansas; failure to drive on right side of road; $61.
Adam Ray Moore, Polk; defective equipment; $111 plus court costs.
Jerome Buford Morgan, Jonesboro, Arkansas; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Noah Christopher Rodenbeek, Lawrence, Kansas; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Brenda Rogers, Brighton; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Liz Salgado, St. Joseph; defective equipment; $332 plus court costs.
David Lee Schroeder, Springfield; failure to drive on right lane of highway; $51 plus court costs; speeding; $250 plus court costs; failure to drive within single lane; $41 plus court costs; careless and imprudent driving; $51.
Kathleen Ann Skinner, Dunnegan; speeding; $61.
Jeffrey Smith, Fair Play; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
Steven Michael Squires, Walnut Grove; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs.
Billy Gene Tosh, Polk; failure to drive on right side of road; $61 plus court costs.
Benjamin Richard Vickers, El Dorado Springs; defective equipment; $282 plus court costs.
William Gregory Watkins, Humansville; driving a vehicle with no title issued; $55.
Elisha Ann Waugh, Osceola; defective equipment; $58 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Aug. 19-Aug. 23 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Thomas D. Ashlock, Bolivar; driving while intoxicated; $330.
Justin Andrew Crumrine, Springfield; no insurance; $150.
Jacob D. Dixon, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Alexander Machado Gomes-Broyles, Bolivar; no insurance; $30 and one year probation.
Chance A. Hill, Nevada; amended defective equipment; $200.
Rachelle D. Hull, Flemington; domestic assault; $150.
Crystal M. Latiker, Bolivar; amended driving without a valid license; $200; defective equipment; $100.
Allie Marie Nash, Springfield; amended defective equipment; $150.
Tiffany L. Rupp, Lenexa, Kansas; amended defective equipment; $200.
Cindy Lou Vondette, Willard; failure to register vehicle; $70.
Chyler Welch, Dunnegan; amended defective equipment; $150.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants.
Jason R. Catron, Bolivar; Lesly Ingalsbe, Cabool (4); Randy L. King, Halfway; Randy L. Smith, Bolivar (5).
POLICE REPORT
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Saturday, July 20
Assault was reported on North Oakland Avenue.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on East Mt. Gilead Road.
A violation of order of protection was reported on West San Martin Street.
A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on East Summit Street.
Sunday, July 21
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of minor visibly intoxicated on South Oakland Avenue.
Assault was reported on West Colgate Street.
Stealing was reported on West Maupin Street.
Assault was reported on East Lindon Street. A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Burglary was reported on North Oakland Avenue.
Sandra Dee Carter, 49, was arrested on a warrant on East Lindon Street.
Monday, July 22
Property damage was reported on South Clark Avenue.
Motor vehicle theft was reported on East Locust Street.
Property damage was reported on West Madison Street.
Assault was reported on West Broadway Street.
A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of property damage on East Jefferson Street.
A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of property damage on East Jefferson Street.
Assault was reported on South Chicago Place.
Property damage was reported on South Springfield Avenue.
A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked.
Tuesday, July 23
A drug violation was reported on East Broadway Street.
Assault was reported on South Clark Avenue.
A 27-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assault on South Clark Avenue.
Property damage was reported on West Auburn Street.
Wednesday, July 24
Assault was reported on North Oakland Avenue.
Motor vehicle theft was reported on South Pike Avenue.
Burglary was reported on East Broadway Street.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Hartford Avenue.
Danitra M. Ellis, 35, was arrested on a warrant on South Albany Avenue.
Thursday, July 25
Frank John Butler, 46, was arrested on a warrant near Aldrich Road and South Boston Place.
Rebecca Sue Shivers, 49, was arrested on a warrant on East Chestnut Street.
Friday, July 26
Stealing was reported on South Springfield Avenue.
Assault was reported on West Aldrich Road. A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Rebecca D. Lehnig, 26, was arrested on a warrant on West Aldrich Road.
Saturday, July 27
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on West South Street.
Sommer D. Hamilton, 28, was arrested on a warrant on East Division Street.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near Main Avenue and Broadway Street.
Sunday, July 28
Resisting arrest was reported near West Broadway Street and North Oakland Avenue.
A 36-year-old man was arrested at South 70th and Rt. BB on suspicion of resisting arrest.
Burglary was reported on West San Martin Street.
Bradey M. Mann, 19, was arrested on a warrant on East Buffalo Road.
Monday, July 29
Stealing was reported on South Springfield Avenue.
Property damage was reported on South Springfield Avenue.
Stealing was reported on West Buffalo Street.
A missing person, who was later located, was reported on West Broadway Street.
Tuesday, July 30
Officers conducted a mental health check on West Locust Street.
Wednesday, July 31
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Maple Tree Lane.
Officers conducted a mental health check on South Killingsworth Avenue.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Property damage was reported in the 300 block of West Broadway Street.
Friday, Aug. 2
Past burglary was reported in the 400 block of North Russell Avenue.
Theft was reported in the 1700 block of West Broadway Street.
A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on West Aldrich Road.
Saturday, Aug. 3
No reports provided.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Locust Street.
Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Colgate Street.
Monday, Aug. 5
A man waving around an AK-47 style weapon was reported in the 800 block of East Maupin Street.
Scott M. Dodds, 21, was arrested on a warrant near South Oakland Avenue and Woodland.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
An unconscious person was reported in the 800 block of West Locust Street. The person was later pronounced deceased of natural causes.
Past assault was reported in the 800 block of East Auburn Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Domestic assault was reported in the 900 block of East Lindon Street. A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
Theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue. A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
Officers conducted a well-being check in the 2300 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Assault was reported in the 500 block of East Freeman Street.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault near North Albany Avenue and East Lindon Street.
Thursday, Aug. 8
A stolen cell phone was reported in the 700 block of East Buffalo Road.
Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 1200 block of East Wollard Street.
Friday, Aug. 9
Past theft was reported in the 300 block of South Clark Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 10
A physical assault was reported in the 1500 block of North Oakland Avenue.
A stolen motorcycle was reported in the 2000 block of South Morrisville Road.
Emiline Iona Howard, 20, was arrested on a warrant near South Street and Pike Avenue.
Tanya L. Toppin, 43, was arrested on a warrant at Greene County Jail, Springfield.
Sunday, Aug. 11
No reports provided.
Monday, Aug. 12
Property damage was reported on South Clark Avenue.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
A woman with a gun was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue. The situation was resolved without further incident.
A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on West Buffalo Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 700 block of South Clark Avenue.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on South Clark Avenue.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Aug. 23
• Ethan Farr, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• A 21-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• A 20-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• A 39-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of delivering a controlled substance to persons less than 17, possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Saturday, Aug. 24
• William Fletcher, 41, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle with no insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Edward Millard, 53, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to secure/restraint booster and failure to wear a seat belt.
• Charlotte Ward, 29, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Adam Prewitt, 40, of El Dorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and stealing.
• Randy Smith, 40, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Sunday, Aug. 25
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 44
• A 35-year-old Kansas City man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
• Michael Debiew, 43, of Grand View was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Johnny Davis Sr., 50, of Walnut Grove was arrested on a warrant for defective equipment, driving while revoked/suspended, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East Buffalo Road for an abandoned vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 532nd Road for fraud.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. U for vandalism.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 154th Road for a burglary not in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of North Tillery Street for a domestic verbal.
Monday, Aug. 26
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 49
• Michael Bonner, 67, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• William Brassfield, 30, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, violating parole, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cayla Woodmansee, 32, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
• Tony Askins, 45, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and possession of paraphernalia.
• Hope Nelson, 19, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary, failure to register a vehicle, property damage and stealing.
• A 46-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Main Street for a well being check.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 92nd Road for a dispute not in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of East 546th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 450th Road for vandalism.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 215/South 142nd Road for a road hazard.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Aug. 5
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Emergency Management Director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in generaldiscussion.
• Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions ofcounty roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 156th, East 355th, South 162nd, South 125th, East 360th, East 365th, South 210th, East 415th roads.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Crites updated the Commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 490th, East 564th, East 525th and South 244 roads. He and Legan viewed East 318th and East 328th roads.
• The July 2019 collector’s turnover was received from Collector Debbi McGinnis.
Friday, Aug. 9
• Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Presiding Commissioner Shannon Hancock attended the Council of Local Elected Officials meeting in Springfield Wednesday, Aug. 7.
• The July 2019 recorder of deeds deposits and disbursements report was received from Recorder Carol Poindexter.
• A wire transfer for $125,732.33 was received for the law enforcement sales tax fund.
• A wire transfer for $125,732.35 was received for capital improvement sales tax fund.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 490th, South 244th and South 142nd roads.
