City of Fair Play vs. Levi Blevins, Stockton; speeding; $71.
City of Fair Play vs. Sean O’Toole, Springfield; speeding; $101.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Chad Garrett Anderjaska, Buffalo; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Colten Michael Harrison, Springfield; speeding; $110.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Kristy R. Howe, Brighton; driving while intoxicated; $500; failure to drive on right half of roadway; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Skyler Trey Arnold, Bolivar; speeding; $350.
Edwin Dee Austin, Springfield; driving while intoxicated; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $100 plus court costs.
Rex B. Austin, Bolivar; falsify or alter deer permit; $53.
Isabella Marie Bamman, Grain Valley; defective equipment; $173.
Thomas J. Beaton, Boston, Massachusetts; speeding; $156.
Clarence G. Black, Goodson; failure to check deer as prescribed; $53.
Matthew Jonathan Borders, Morrisville; failure to register vehicle; $71.
Kerrie Lynn Brady, Richmond; speeding; $71.
Allen Matthew Brown, Springfield; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Seth Ryan Bryson, Bolivar; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Kelly Jacob Cinereski, Seward, Arkansas; speeding; $71.
Lucas Michael Clinton, Marshfield; no insurance; $61.
Lucas Michael Clinton, Marshfield; driving without a valid license; $41; no seat belt; $10.
Jordan-Jamal Raekwon Coker, Springfield; no insurance; $61.
Chandler Levi Collins, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $205.
Brian Alan Cornell, Carthage; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $51.
Marshal S. Cox, Glendale, Utah; possess and transport illegally taken wildlife; $150; failure to keep fish and wildlife separate; $50.
Hannah Marie Crall, Bolivar; defective equipment; $278.
Kari Ann Crouse, Excelsior Springs; defective equipment; $148.
Gavin Lyle Currey, Sarcoxie; defective equipment; $148.
Dan Edward Daley, Lee’s Summit; speeding; $156.
Jeremy Clyde Dameron, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Valory Ann Dampier, Wheatland; speeding; $71.
Hunter Dewayne Deckard, Walnut Grove; speeding; $71.
Connor F. Degginger, Kansas City; defective equipment; $278.
Gage Magwyre Depriest, Verona; defective equipment; $278.
Ion Donica, Burien, Washington; entering or being on department area during restricted hours; $25.
Victor Donica, Springfield; possess black bass of illegal length; $25.
Gussie F. Dudley, Wheatland; defective equipment; $128.
Emerson Nile Ellis, Republic; possession of marijuana; $100; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to register vehicle; $21.
Melanie Elizabeth Ellis, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Jahnna Lee Essex, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Virginia, vs. Virgil Bechtel, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Bechtel for 5,065 plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, vs. Phillip K. Bilyeu; suit on account; default judgment against Bilyeu for $5,848 plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Willamae Ona Brown, Morrisville; suit on account; default judgment against Brown for $881 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
James Edward Cantrell III, El Dorado Springs; adult abuse without stalking; consent judgment against Cantrell for full order of protection.
Newk’s Properties LLC, Brookline Station, vs. Juan Jose Carmons, Humansville, and Michael John Thomas Keith, Goodson, and John Doe, Humansville, and Jane Doe, Humansville; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $3,302 plus court costs and possession of premises at 206 W. Fisher Street, Humansville.
Gerald W. Kelley, Aldrich, vs. Jeremiah Carter, Morrisville, and Whitney Elaine Dahlberg, Morrisville; rent and possession; tried by court, judgment against defendants for $8,790 and possession of premises at 4973 N. Grant Road, Morrisville plus court costs.
Cavalry Investments LLC, Phoenix, Arizona, vs. Daun S. Crawford, Humansville; breach of contract; default judgment against Crawford for $46,774 and 9% annual interest.
Teresa Pitts et al, Bolivar, vs. Edward Lamke, Goodson, and Ericka Lamke, Goodson; contract — other; default judgment against defendants for $3,757 and 6% annual interest plus court costs.
Rae A Doke vs. William L. Hart et al; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Belinda Presley vs. Citizens Memorial Health Care; employment discrination; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Bank of America N.A. vs. David Harper; specific performance; change of venue.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Samantha K. Johnson; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Cheryl L. Strand; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
DNF Associates LLC vs. Johnny Labotte; breach of contract; change of venue.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC vs. Stephanie Dillon; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Title Loan Company vs. C’Tara C. Mattox; breach of contract; change of venue.
Autovest LLC vs. Robert L. Maxwell; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Shaley R. Weeks; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
First Portfolio Ventures I LLC vs. Sandra L. Horton; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sonya Dertinger; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jordan Johnson; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kathy Moomaw; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Discover Bank vs. Melinda S. Strawn; contract — other; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jeffrey Hanson; suit on account.
MM Finance LLC et al vs. Carolyn R. Appleby; contract — other.
MM Finance LLC et al vs. Madison Peterson; contract — other.
U.S. Bank National Association vs. Kinsey Smith; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Alicia Robin Coursey and Gary Lawrence Coursey.
Kaitlyn Lane’e Andrews and Tanner D. Andrews.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Payne, Tammy R. Trust and Smith, Dewey Trustee to Siebers, Tony and Siebers, Heather; LT 15 Deer Meadow 34-33-23 PB8/73.
Odom, Mark A. and Odom, Shannon C. to Hatfield, Billy and Hatfield, Autumn; STR 31-34-24 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner W/Easement.
Taylor, William G. By POA and Taylor, William E. POA to Keeth, Zachary and Blaeuer, Nicole: STR 22-33-22 /Sw/Sw FF Beg On South Line North+ West 239.24 STR 22-33-22 /Sw/Sw FF Beg N + W 239.24'.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Dec. 7
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 33
Christopher Martin, 49, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for burglary, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates and no insurance.
A 55-year-old man from Halfway was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
No reports released.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
No reports released.
Thursday, Dec. 10
No reports released.
Friday, Dec. 11
A 35-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, stealing/receiving stolen property, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.
Ryan Presley, 32, of Aldrich was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, Dec. 12
David Kemp, 49, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of violating parole and possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 32
Seth Hay, 36, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for assault, kidnapping and resisting a lawful stop.
A 38-year-old Buffalo man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, Oct. 16
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Hancock, Legan and Austin were all quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.
Hancock and Legan attended a zoom meeting with county clerk Melinda Robertson and Paula Shepard regarding applications for the CARES Act funds.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Monday, Oct. 19
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Hancock, Legan and Austin were all quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, Nov. 16
Home Court Advantage 1, 1211 E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Home Court Advantage 2, 1201 E. 418 Road, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; thawing food improperly, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Home Court Advantage 3, 1205 E. 418 Road, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Raw eggs stored over ready to eat food, corrected on site. 2. Food items not properly date marked, corrected on site. 3. Personal drinks stored improperly, corrected on site; 2 critical; 1. Food Items uncovered in refrigerator, corrected on site. 2. Inside of fridge dirty, corrected on site.
Home Court Advantage 4, 4702 S. 92nd Road, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Home Court Advantage 5, 972 E. 433, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Home Court Advantage 6, 3891 Hwy 83, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Bolivar Intermediate School, 1300 N. Hartford, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Silo Ridge, 4551 Fairway Drive, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; some food items not properly sealed/stored, corrected on site.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Pleasant Hope High School, 303 N. Main, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Pleasant Hope Elementary School, 311 W. McCurry, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Pleasant Hope Middle School, 515 W. McCurry, Pleasant Hope; routine; 1 critical; evidence of mice present; 0 non-critical.
Friday, Nov. 20
Laney’s, 500 S. Main, Pleasant Hope; routine; 1 critical; equipment dirty; 0 non-critical.
Monday, Nov. 23
Next Stop, 103 W. Hwy 215, Pleasant Hope; follow-up; 3 critical; 1. Unnecessary clutter throughout facility. 2. Evidence of mice present. 3. Facility dirty; 3 non-critical; 1. Restroom door needs replaced. 2. Restroom tile needs replaced. 3. Storeroom floor needs repaired.
Fry Night Funnel Cakes, 1215 E. 418 Road, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Fast-n-Friendly, 1602 E. Broadway, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Alex Phillip Blake, 20, Goodson, and Keaunna Beth Hill, 18, Goodson.
Zachery Leigh Williams, 26, Bolivar, and Misty Lynn Winzer, 29, Bolivar.
Shelby Richard Dowler, 25, Marshfield, and Monica Jolyn White, 23, Bolivar.
Andrew Neil McKnight, 31, Morrisville, and Chantel Mary Biddinger, 23, Morrisville.
Jedediah Douglas Bond, 20, Crete, Nebraska, and Kaitlin Annamarie Coker, 21, Topeka, Kansas.
Dakota Sean Mason, 20, Pleasant Hope, and Alexis Jayde Parent, 19, Pleasant Hope.
