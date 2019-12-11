CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Dare Paige, born 1984, Buffalo; class E felony operated vehicle on highway without valid license — third and subsequent offense; summons issued; due in court Jan. 8.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Onemain Financial Group Inc., St. Louis, vs. Tom L. Carter, Pleasant Hope and Melissa Carter, Pleasant Hope; suit on account; default judgment against defendants for $8,293 plus court costs.
MM Finance LLC, Kansas City, vs. Kirsten L. Schirmers, Halfway; suit on account; consent judgment against Schirmers for $553 and 360% annual interest plus court costs.
Dave Vinson, Camdenton, vs. Julie Spink, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Spink for $6,000 and 12% annual interest plus court costs.
Tom Jenkins, Fair Play and Norma Jenkins, Fair Play, vs. Autumn Yoachum, Flemington and Donna S. Ballinger, Humansville; property damage; consent judgment against defendants for $1,818 and 5% annual interest plus court costs.
Belinda Gay Henson, Aldrich, vs. Michael Paul Zapatka, Springfield; quiet title; default amended judgment against Zapatka for other final disposition.
Jodie Powell et al vs. Jennifer Williams; personal injury vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Discover Bank vs. Eric A. Marbut, contract-other; dismissed by court with prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Meek Lumber Yard LLC vs. James Taylor; suit on account.
Creditbox.com LLC vs. Dawn Sloan; breach of contract.
John Box vs. Roberta Brasher et al; partition.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Ashlee Tennis and Casey Tennis.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Amanda R. Mitchell and Keith J. Mitchell.
Judith Lynn Pagel and Arden Lee Pagel.
Mark Anthony Holm and Jessica A. Rochefort.
William E. McMillan and Dixie Maxine McMillan.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Aric J. Allison, Bolivar; failure to check deer; $75 plus court costs.
Ann A. Alter Benson, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Mark Stuart Anvick, Urbana; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
William Alvin Ray Applegate, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs.
Danyalle Elaine Bailey, Dunnegan; no insurance; $10; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; failure to display plates; $10.
Rebecca Nicole Barton, Columbia; no seat belt; $10.
Jean Marie Blanchard, Framingham, Massachusetts; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
Michael A. Bootier, Springfield; possession of marijuana; $100; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs.
Jonathan Randell Cameron, Springfield; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
William Roy Carter Jr., Hermitage; defective equipment; $228 plus court costs.
Melissa Ann Clinton, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Justin Alexander Coots, St. Charles; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Stephen Joseph Copeland, Kansas City, Kansas; defective equipment; $107; defective equipment; $123; defective equipment; $21.
David Craig Cotter, Reeds Spring; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Carlie Sue Gregory Crain, Morrisville; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Julie Maria Edmondson, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
Larry Dean Fellers, Peculiar; no seat belt; $10.
Edgar Ricardo Fernandez, Kansas City; defective equipment; $107 plus court costs; defective equipment; $123 plus court costs; defective equipment; $21 plus court costs.
Skyler Ora Francis Fishburn, Bolivar; speeding; $70 plus court costs.
Jennifer I. Fite, Springfield; possession of drug paraphernalia; execution of sentence suspended, 30 days jail and two years probation.
Donna Ann Foreman, Branson; failure to register vehicle; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
William Arthur Green, Montgomery, Alabama; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Cole Braden Hall, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Milinda High, Alrich; speeding; $71 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Katherine Lea Hosenfeld, Olive Branch, MIssissippi; defective equipment; $148.
Travis Wayne Karnes, Stockton; speeding; $100 plus court costs; speeding; $100 plus court costs.
Kelly Lee Klotz, El Dorado Springs; no seat belt; $10.
Bobbi Glee Lear, Bolivar; defective equipment; $178 plus court costs.
Keiffer Austin Tritt Livezey, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10; failure to secure a child; $10.
Gustavo Arandi Lopez Martinez, Springfield; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Alexandria R. Lovett, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
William Edward Mace, Springfield; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Ryan Lynn Means, Morrisville; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Faith Kaylee Miller, Springfield; tampering with a vehicle; $100 plus court costs.
Gerald Robert Mumaugh, Stockton; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; failure to drive on right side of road; $61 plus court costs.
Charlotte Renee Newman, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Brandon Allen Northcutt, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Jason Lynn Parsons, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Dustin James Pickard, Poplar Bluff; no seat belt; $10.
Jennifer Lynn Royston, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; defective equipment; $78; no seat belt; $10.
Donald Bruce Rudd, Cave Creek, Arizona; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Amber Dawn Rye, Independence; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Denise Dawn Severance, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Nathan Lee Sexton, Miller; failure to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load; $131 plus court costs.
Michael Scott Sorenson, Independence; speeding; $71.
Kathy Sue Southard, Ozark; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Kaylee Marie Storment, Rogersville; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Thomas D. Szynskie, Papillion, Nebraska; speeding; $71.
Jacob Ray Viles, Brighton; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Recsmae Robert Vong, Independence; no seat belt; $10.
Marvin Eugene Wampler, Buffalo; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Paul Louis Weihe, Morrisville; following too closely; $61.
Melissa Ellen Whitlinger, Springfield; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Phillip Marshall Wilson, Dunnegan; fraudulent use of credit/debit device; execution of sentence, 30 days jail and two years probation.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Dewey, Dale O. and Dewey, Christine J. to Case Retirement Plan and Case Investments Three LLC; LT 13 Cedarwood 8+9-34-23 PB9/115 FF W/Interest In Roadway Easement.
Gladden, Patricia A. and Gladden, Maynard to Robinson, Shawn; LT 6 Trails End 8-32-21 PB7/187.
Nixon, Richard M. to Nixon, Pamela Haywood and Haywood, Pamela Nixon and Smith, Mandy; STR 18-32-22 //Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/399 FF Tract 1-Beg At Ne Corner Subject To Easement.
Smith, Dakota R. and Bullard, Carol to Thomas, Bob and Thomas, Monica; LT 59 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Bradley, Jason Trust to Sullivan, Scott L. and Sullivan, Mary J.; LT 29 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29.
Parsons, Gary and Parsons, Bonita to Hale, John; STR 9-34-22 Se/Ne/Nw.
Carlson, Jerimiah and Carlson, Ashley and Millsap & Singer PC to Branch Banking & Trust Co.; STR 25-32-21 W/Ne/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS12/155 FF Tract 1-Part Of North 500' Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
Kuhns, Andrew L. and Kuhns, Ruth and Kuhns, Marvin and Yoder, Leanna and Yoder, Nathan to Kuhns, Richard A. and Kuhns, Pollyanna; LT 8 STR 4-34-24 /E/Nw FF Beg At Se Corner 465' X 565' LT 8 STR 4-34-24 /E/Nw FF Beg At Se Corner 417.4' X 208.7'.
Kuhns, Andrew L. and Kuhns, Ruth and Kuhns, Richard A. and Kuhns, Pollyanna to Yoder, Nathan and Yoder, Leanna and Kuhns, Richard A. and Kuhns, Pollyanna; LT 8 STR 4-34-24 /E/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS9/90 FF Beg At Se Corner 630' X 420'.
Kuhns, Andrew L. and Kuhns, Ruth to Yoder, Nathan and Yoder, Leanna and Kuhns, Richard A. and Kuhns, Pollyanna; LT 8 Str 4-34-24 /W/Nw AC 5 FF Beg At Se Corner 22 6/7 Rods X 35 Rods.
Kuhns, Andrew L. and Kuhns, Ruth to Kuhns, Andrew L. and Kuhns, Ruth and Kuhns, Marvin; LT 9 STR 4-34-24 //Nw FF Less Beg At Sw Corner LT 9 STR 5-34-24 /E/Ne FF Lying North Of Branch LT 8 STR 4-34-24 /E/Nw FF Less 2 Tracts Beg At Se Corner + Less Beg At Sw Corner.
Stone, Jon Warren and Stone, Melinda Lee to Hilty, Reuben and Hilty, Saloma; LT 1 BL 37 Flemington Original LT 2 BL 37 Flemington Original LT 3 BL 37 Flemington Original LT 4 BL 37 Flemington Original LT 5 BL 37 Flemington Original LT 6 BL 37 Flemington Original LT7 BL 37 Flemington Original LT 8 BL 37 Flemington Original LT 9 BL 37 Flemington Original LT 10 BL 37 Flemington Original.
Roweton, Walter A. Grandchildren Trust and Roweton, Kelly Doran Trustee to Ozarks Community Health Center and Ozarks Resource Center; LT 4 BL 9 Original Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB10/14 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Lot4 LT 5 BL 9 Original Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB10/14 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Lot 4.
Degraffenreid, Korey and Degraffenreid, Kayla to Reburn, Meleah N.; LT 3 BL 12 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg185' North Of Sw Corner Of Block 12 110' X 75' BL12 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Nw Corner 60' X 25'.
Branch Banking & Trust Co. to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs; STR 25-32-21 W/Ne/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS12/155 FF Tract 1-Part Of North 500' Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
Circuit Court Of Polk County and Russell, Wallace O. Estate to Breckenridge, Patricia A.; LT 1 BL 5 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 3 BL 5 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 4 BL 2 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 2 BL 1 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 3 BL 1 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 3 BL 3 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 4 BL 3 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 5 BL 3 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 6 BL 3 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 7 BL 3 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 8 BL 3 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 9 BL 3 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 STR 2-33-23 /W/Sw FF Part Beg 1320' West + 1470' North Of Se Corner.
Financial Strategies Group Inc. to Bankers Agency Inc.; LT 1 BLl 14 Original Bolivar FF South 1/2 Of South ½.
Financial Strategies Group Inc. to Bankers Agency Inc.; LT 18 Humansville Original FF Beg On East Side Of West 1/2 Lot 18 (Se Corner Lot 13).
Ramsey, Kenneth E. and Ramsey, Margaret S. to Rainey, Jennifer Marie; LT 11 BL 5 Hutcheson Second Addition 12-33-23 PB 1/48 FF Subject To Easement 389/306.
Sawyers, Rachel and Sawyers, Terry and Sawyers, Aaron to Welch, Jerrol L. and Welch, Peggy L.; STR 7-35-23 //Se FF Beg 142' South Of Ne Corner 60' X 20 Rods.
Boldt, Todd and Boldt, Melissa and Haney, Melissa to Polly, Donna; LT 1130 UT 1130 Stone Briar Manor Condominium 1128+1130 PB8/62.
Whitworth Nash, Sheila A. and Nash, Sheila A. Whitworth to Hernandez, Austin; LT 29 Meadowland Addition 1-33-23 PB6/12.
Lebeau, Robert and Lebeau, Kathy to Bobkat Land Company LLC; STR 26-35-22 /S/Nw STR 26-35-22 /Nw/Sw STR 27-35-22 /Ne/Se STR 26-35-22 /Sw/Sw FF Less Beg At Se Corner + Less E 9' Of S 300' Subject To Easement STR 27-35-22 /Se/Se FF Less Beg At Se Corner.
White, Maureen Trust and White Family Trust to Capell, Collis L. and Capell, Vesta W.; LTt 55 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Harman, James W. and Harman, Karla R. to Lee, Gary Neal and Lee, Rosa Lee; LT 4 Millers Subdivision PB6/10.
Henry, John J. and Henry, Joyce to Henry, John J. and Henry, Joyce; Lt 129 BL 10 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 LT 1 BL 5 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville Lt 2 BL 5 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville.
Denson, Justin M. and Denson, Martisha J. to WH & F LLC; LT 40 Lakewood Hills 11-33-23 PB1/62 FF Less North 5' X 100' Strip Lying Between Lots 39 + 40.
Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci and Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa to Morgan, Daniel and Morgan, Jaclyn; STR 1-33-23 /Nw/Se FF One Acre Off East End Of Described Lying N Of Locust ST STR 1-33-23 /Ne/Sw FF One Acre Off East End Of Described Lying N Of Locust St.
Bethurem, Jacob and Bethurem, April R. to Pruitt, Matthew David and Pruitt Szakacsi, Kenneth Andrew and Szakacsi, Kenneth Andrew Pruitt; LT 32B Scenic Ridge 34-32-22 PB8/79.
Clark, Robert L. Trust and Clark, Betty J Trust and O’Connor, Kathy J. Trustee and Clark, Andy W. Trustee to BOK Properties LLC; STR 16-35-24 /Nw/Ne FF Beg 158 Links West Of Sw Corner Of Lot 21 HV Original LT 161 BL 15 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF North 1/2 + East 1/2 Vacated Alley West LT 162 BL 15 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF South 1/3 + East 1/2 Vacated Alley West LT 36 BL 3 Johnsons Addition Humansville LT 9 BL 3 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville STR 15-35-24 /Ne/Nw FF Beg 30' East + 214' North Of Sw Corner Subject To Easement LT 11 BL 4 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 12 BL 4 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville STR 16-35-24 /Se/Ne FF Beg 307' West Of Ne Corner LT 125 BL 9 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 LT 126 BL 9 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 STR 8-35-24 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner LT 1 BL 12 East Addition Humansville FF Beg At Ne Corner 100' X 180' STR 16-35-24 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner Of Lot 25 HV Original STR 22-35-24 /Se/Nw FF South 363' STR 8-35-24 /Ne/Ne FF South 33 Rods STR 8-35-24 /Se/Ne FF Less Beg At Sw Corner STR 8-35-24 /Sw/Ne FF Lying East Of HV Osc Road Beg 200' South Of Ne Corner LT 3 BL 11 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 4 BL 11 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 23 BL 2 Johnsons Addition Humansville LT 22 BL 2 Johnsons Addition Humansville LT 6 BL 11 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 12 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 13 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 14 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 15 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 16 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 17 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 18 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 19 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 20 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 21 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 22 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 23 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 24 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 25 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 26 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 27 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 28 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 29 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 30 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 31 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LTt 32 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 33 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 1 Robinson 2nd 15+16-35-24 PB 1/67 LT 21 Humansville Original FF Beg 158 Links West Of Sw Corner(Part Nwne 16-35-24) LT 25 Humansville Original FF Beg At Se Corner(Part Nwne 16-35-24).
Clark, Robert L. Trust and Clark, Betty J. Trust and O’Connor, Kathy J.Trustee and Clark, Andy W. Trustee to C & T Homes LLC; LT 2 BL 12 East Addition Humansville LT 1 BL 11 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 2 BL 11 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 1 BL 15 East Addition Humansville FF 81' Off East Side LT 79 BL 6 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF West 70' LT 80 BL 6 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF West 70' LT 81 BL 6 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF West 70' Of North 1/2 LT 9 BL 4 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 10 BL 4 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville BL A Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Less Lying South Of Brush Creek LT 163 BL G Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 SUR BK/PG: CS6/244 FF Tract A-Less South 14' LT 76 BL 5 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF 15' Off North Side LT 77 BL 5 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 LT 78 BL 5 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 LT 5 BL 4 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville LT 6 BL 4 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville STR 15-35-24 /Sw/Nw FF Beg 6 Chains West Of Ne Corner STR 15-35-24 /Sw/Nw FF Beg On South Row Of Hwy E LT 25 BL 2 Johnsons Addition Humansville STR 8-35-24 /Ne/Se FF Lying North + East Of Old Hwy 13 STR 8-35-24 //Se FF Lying Between Old & New Hwy 13 Less Beg At Ne Corner LT 1 BL 2 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 2 BL 2 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 3 BL 2 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 4 BL 2 Sunnyview Addition Humansville STR 15-35-24 /Sw/Nw FF Beg 404' West + 180.01' South Of Ne Corner 58' X 28.71'.
Mitchell, James D. and Mitchell, Martina A. to Mitchell, James Glen and Mitchell, Josephine C.; STR 9-34-21 /Ne/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner 466.7' X 466.7'.
Kesanen, James R. and Kesanen, Donna J. to Brandusa, Gratziana G.; LT 2 Valley View Acres 21-32-22 PB6/41 FF 1/14th Interest In Well.
Gambriel, Kimberly to Ryan, Hank; STR 6-31-21 E/Se/Nw.
