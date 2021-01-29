CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Myron Choate, Halfway, and Cheryl E. Choate, Halfway, vs. Bridget Marie Milam, Bolivar, and John Doe, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $3,930 and possession of premises at 215 S. Lillian Ave., Bolivar, plus court costs.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, vs. Karen L. Moore, Pleasant Hope; breach of contract; default judgment against Moore for $1,384 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Woodrow TD Newell, Belton; adult abuse without stalking; consent judgment against Newell for full order of protection.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs Michael Palmer, Pleasant Hope; contract — other; default judgment against Palmer for $1,175 and interest at the statutory annual rate, plus court costs.
Bank of America NA, St. Louis, vs. John Randall, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Randall for $8,962 plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. R. Timothy Tegethoff, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Tegethoff for $4,025 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
David Allen Zink, Halfway; adult abuse without stalking; consent judgment against Zink for full order of protection.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Celia A. Colvard; suit on account.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Douglas M. Young; suit on account.
Infuze Credit Union vs. Stephanie D. Terry; promissory note.
TD Management Inc. vs. Jordan L. Horton et al; rent and possession.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Olivia Milburn; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Storm A. Maggard and Anthony D. Maggard.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jerry Eugene Potts and J’mie D. Doty.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Brian J. McNew, Ozark; failure to check deer as prescribed; $53.
Tammy Irene Meade, Warsaw; speeding; $71.
Chad Joseph Means, Kansas City; defective equipment; $278.
Chase Lee Medcalf, Buffalo; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $41.
Allen Michael Meyer, Pittsburg; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation and $300 to L.E.R.F. plus court costs; driving while intoxicated; suspended execution of sentence, 30 days jail, and $300 to L.E.R.F. plus court costs.
John MIlls, Morrisville; leaving the scene of an accident; $100; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $100; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $41; no seat belt; $10.
Nichole Marie Morris, Clever; defective equipment; $148.
Anthony Daniel Nardi, Fair Play; stealing; $50.
Cheyenne Rose Neisz, Nevada; speeding; $156.
Luke Edward Nicozisin, Ballwin; speeding; $500.
Phyllis Joy Nuelle, Higginsville; defective equipment; $173.
Aleha Elain Overcase, Halfway; failure to wear orange-colored clothing during deer season; $53.
Jeffery Harrell Parsons, Bolivar; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation and $300 to L.E.R.F. plus court costs.
Kyla Kristine Parsons, Halfway; failure to check deer as prescribed; $75.
Rae-Anne Joo Peckman, Cameron; defective equipment; $173.
Michael S. Philpot, Overland Park, Kansas; parking in prohibited area; $328.
Sean William Pickett, Kansas City; defective equipment; $128.
Larry Dale Piper, Aldrich; failure to drive on right half of roadway; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and $50 to L.E.R.F plus court costs.
Courtney Price, Dunnegan; failure to maintain plates; suspended imposition of sentence, six-months probation.
