ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Patrick James Cahalan, Weaubleau; no insurance; $61.
Arthur D. Caudle, Goodson; speeding; $71; driving without a valid license; $61.
Robert Samuel Cerney, Yelm, Washington; speeding; $61.
Seth Patrick Chritton, Merriam Woods; speeding; $71.
Thomas Jaymes Colvard, Coolidge, Texas; no insurance; $61.
Brennan Reid Coulter, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; parking in a prohibited area; $108.
Alicia Crews, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Michael T. Crossland, Lake Waukomis; speeding; $71.
Michael D. Crumly III, Bolivar; domestic assault — 4th degree; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation and $300 to L.E.R.F plus court costs.
Pamela J. Cusimano-Ross; defective equipment; $163.
Beau Steven Dearman, Willard; speeding; $156.
William Scott Dearman, Halfway; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51.
Sayi Diaz-Hernandez, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $205 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $61.
Dennis A. Decker, Long Lane; fishing without a permit; $56.
Melissa Allen Dillard, Springfield; no insurance: suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Steven Lee Dixon, Warsaw; no seat belt; $10.
James Dean Dornan, Humansville; defective equipment; $78; no seat belt; $10.
Savannah Joanne Duda, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Cameron David Durington, Liberty; following too closely; $61.
Lucas William Kenn Eggers, Lee’s Summit; speeding; $71.
Becky R. Ellis, Stockton; speeding; $61.
Garrison Wayne Elswick, Louisburg; trespassing — 2nd degree; $100.
Jamie Robert Engesser, Golden, Colorado; speeding; $51.
Tyler Matthew Ferwalt, Ash Grove; speeding; $156.
Pierluigi Fiorentino, Franklin Park, Illinois; speeding; $156; speeding; $71.
Joshua Allen Fredericks, Urbana; resisting arrest; $150.
David Lee Gabbert, Paola, Kansas; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21.
Samantha Jolyn Deann Gannaway, Fair Play; no insurance; $61.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Stanek, Brian and Stanek, Wendy L. to Stanek, Brian and Stanek, Wendy L.; Lt 7 Pine View 12-32-21 PB7/185.
Ward, Ronnie E. and Ward, Donna Marie to Wright, Rebekah Rose; Lt 4 Colony Estates 15-33-23 PB5/52.
Wallin, David and Wallin, Kimberly D. to Foltz, Bradford and Foltz, Michelle; LT 9 Original Bolivar FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Frost, Joseph to Frost, Christine; STR 4-33-21 /Sw/Ne FF Beg 42 Rods South Of Nw Corner.
Drake, Cynthia D. to Drake, Gregory and Wasson, Jennifer D. and Drake, Joshua R.; STR 12-34-22 /Ne/Ne STR 12-34-22 E/Nw/Ne STR 12-34-22 /Sw/Ne STR12-34-22 /Se/Ne FF North 5 Acres Off North Side STR 12-34-22 /Se/Ne FF Lying North Of Center Of Hedgefence STR 12-34-22 /Nw/Se STR 12-34-22 E/Ne/Sw LT KK Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg On South Row Of Buffalo Street 80' X 125' LT KK Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg On South Row Of Buffalo Street 70' X 40'.
Patterson, Harold Wayne to McKenna, Cynthia L. and McKenna, John V.; LT 32 Southtown 4th 13-33-23 PB6/93.
Brown, Cheryl Ann to York, Cecil C. and York, Vicki J.; LT 3 BL 1 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11 LT 4 BL 1 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11.
Davis, Linda Jane Estate and Davis, David Personal Representative to Nickell, Vincent and Parrish, Jenna; LT 8 Karlin Acres 6th 31-33-22 PB9/85.
Jenkins, M Dawn to Stecklein, Michael J. and Stecklein, Sarah L.; LT 67 Prairie Heights 1st 24-33-23 PBb3/32 LT 69 Prairie Heights 1st 24-33-23 PB3/32 SUR BK/PG: CS14/180 FF Beg At Se Corner LT 69 Prairie Heights 1st 24-33-23 PB3/32 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Gimms LLC to Hicks, Lane C. and Hicks, Lauren A.; STR 2-31-22 Se/Nw/Se FF W1/2 Senwse STR 2-31-22 Ne/Sw/Se FF N1/2 Neswse STR 2-31-22 Se/Nw/Se Ac 5 FF E1/2 Senwse STR 2-31-22 Sw/Nw/Se FF E1/2 Swnwse Include Spring Near Road Row.
Pruitt, Kenny and Pruitt, Meliana to Cash, Eddie A. and Cash, Dawn M.; LT 18 Lakewood Hills 2nd 11-33-23 PB5/58.
Stutenkemper, D. Cody and Stutenkemper, Samantha to Jack, Eric W. and Jack, Kelly; LT 9 Red Oak Estates 22-33-22 PB8/172.
Coy, Randy and Coy, Caitlin to Dunaway, Jennie; LT 1 Remington Ranch 33-33-22 PB7/88.
DCBC LLC to Benson, Grant and Benson, Sara; LT 76 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29.
Commerce Bank NA Trustee and Hite, Berkley Trust to Hitchcock Family Enterprises LLC; STR 28-34-22 //Sw FF Lying West Of Pomme De Terre River STR 28-34-22 //Nw FF Lying South+ West Of Pomme De Terre River STR 33-34-22 /Nw/Nw STR 33-34-22 /Ne/Nw FF Lying West Of Pomme De Terre River STR 33-34-22 /S/Nw.
Russell, Martha A. Trust and Russell, Elizabeth D. Trust to Engdahl, Stephen and Engdahl, Heather; LT 7 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF Less South 62' LT 8 BL 1 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF Less South 62' + Less West 5' Of North 88'.
Pezold, George L. and Pezold, Josephine F. to Mock, Angela M.; LT 11 Stonecrest Estates 7-33-23 PB7/78.
Lehan, Ellen L. Trust to Washington, Tiffany D.; LT 1 Sunny Slope Acres # 2 Replat Lots 21-23 PB7/166 SUR BK/PG: PB8/182 FF Tract A-Less East 10'.
Preston, Charles and Preston, Vernetia to Law Bros. LLC; LT 28 Lakewood Hills 2nd 11-33-23 PB5/58.
L & S Homes Of Bolivar LLC to Bricker, Christopher Geoffrey; LT 2 Prairieview Amended 14-33-23 PB7/122 SUR BK/PG: PB10/2 FF Tract 1-Less West 2'.
Clark Family Trust and Dobbs, Terri Ann Trustee to Reasons, Nathan and Reasons, Erin; STR 10-35-24 /Nw/Ne FF Less Part Lying West Of Hwy 123.
Heinman, Sandra and Heinman, Johnny and Heinman, Audra to Knapp, Michael and Knapp, Cathy; LT 5 83-54 Subdivision 12-35-23 PB3/ 22 FF West 1/2 LT 4 83-54 Subdivision 12-35-23 PB3/ 22.
Parker, Ely W. and Parker, Cally L. to Coy, Randy E. and Coy, Caitlin; STR 3-33-24 /Nw/Se SUR BK/PG: CS14/221 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl to Garton, George and Garton, Rebecca; LT 7 Karlin Acres North Phase One 25-33-23 PB9/174.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development; STR 34-33-23 E/Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS3/201 FF Tract B- Beg At Ne Corner W/Easements.
Turner, Nicholas J. and Turner, Annalisa Marie to Turner, Nicholas J. and Turner, Annalisa Marie; STR 23-34-22 /Se/Nw FF West 660' STR 23-34-22 /Ne/Sw FF West 660' Of North 638.71' STR 23-34-22 /Nw/Sw FF Lying North Of Hwy AA Less Lying North+ East Of Hwy AA.
Secretary Of Veterans Affairs The to Chaney, Duane and Chaney, Marsha; LT 8 Sunburst Acres 2-32-22 PB7/35 FF East 10 Acres.
Proctor, Edgar and Proctor, Audrey to Yoder, Enosn and Yoder, Joseph; LT 6 STR 3-34-24 /W/Nw.
Fox Field LC to L & S Homes Of Bolivar LLC; LT 3 Springcrest 14-33-23 PB9/103 LT 4 Springcrest 14-33-23 PB9/103.
Oberman, Melinda to Gladney, Michael; LT 1 Wilson Creek Estates 28+29 32 21 PB8/45.
Burns, Willie D. Trust and Burns, Sheila Marie Trust to Ashby, Tristin and Ashby, Jasmine; LT 11 Plantation 4-32-22 PB8/6.
Clark, Eric G. and Clark, Jennifer N. to Seago, Warren and Seago, Jennifer; STR 1-33-23 /Nw/Se FF Beg 175' West Of Ne Corner Of 8.5 Acres Off West Side STR 1-33-23 /Ne/Sw FF 10.83 Acres Off East Side Beg 175' West Of Ne Corner Of Above.
Baker Mesmer, Judith K. and Mesmer, Judith K. Baker and Wood, Michael and Wood, Sandy to 3L Investments LLC; STR 8-33-22 /Ne/Nw FF Beg On North Line Of Hwy 32 Row W/Easement.
Matthews Trust and Oldham, Shelly Trustee and Redd, Penny Trustee to Jenkins, Barbara Ann: STR 23-32-23 //Sw FF North 260' Of Described Beg 8 Rods West Of Ne Corner.
Caldwell, Larry and Caldwell, Karen to Cottrell, Steve and Cottrell, Rhonda; LT 2 Coyote Pointe 6-32-24 PB8/50 LT 3 Coyote Pointe 6-32-24 PB8/50 LT 4 Coyote Pointe 6-32-24 PB8/50 LT 5 Coyote Pointe 6-32-24 PB8/50 LT 6 Coyote Pointe 6-32-24 PB8/50.
Nix, J. Gustavo and Nix, Laura L. to Nix, Johannes and Nix, Jerrica N.; STR 9-33-22 S/Sw/Nw FF W1/2 S1/2 Swnw LT 12 Thompson Estates 8+9-33-22 PB4/2 LT 13 Thompson Estates 8+9-33-22 PB4/2 LT 14 Thompson Estates 8+9-33-22 PB4/2 STR 9-33-22 W/Nw/Sw.
Richards, Tony E. Trust and Case, Margo L. Trust and Richards, Margo L. Trust to Richards, Tony E.; STR 14-34-24 /Sw/Se Ac 20.000 FF 20 Acres Off South Side STR 14-34-24 /Se/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner 40 Rods X 26 1/2 Rods STR 14-34-24 /Se/Sw Ac 20.000 FF 20 Acres Off South Side STR 13-34-24 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Nwnw 24-34-24 37 Rods X 98 2/3 Rods StR 24-34-24 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner 37 Rods X 98 2/3 Rods STR 14-34-24 /Se/Se FF Beg At Se Corner 18 2/3 Rods X 53 1/3 Rods STR 23-34-24 /Ne/Nw STR23-34-24 /Nw/Ne STR 23-34-24 /Sw/Ne Ac 20.000 FF North 20 Acres STR 23-34-24 S/Sw/Ne STR 23-34-24 /Ne/Ne Ac 13.500 FF West 13 1/2 Acres STR 23-34-24 /Se/Ne STR 23-34-24 /Ne/Se FF Less South 25'.
Richards, Margo L. and Case, Margo L. to Richards, Tony E.; STR 14-34-24 /Sw/Se Ac 20.000 FF 20 Acres Off South Side STR 14-34-24 /Se/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner 40 Rods X 26 1/2 Rods STR 14-34-24 /Se/Sw Ac 20.000 FF 20 Acres Off South Side STR 13-34-24 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Nwnw 24-34-24 37 Rods X 98 2/3 Rods STR 24-34-24 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner 37 Rods X 98 2/3 Rods STR 14-34-24 /Se/Se FF Beg At Se Corner 18 2/3 Rods X 53 1/3 Rods STR 23-34-24 /Ne/Nw STR 23-34-24 /Nw/Ne STR 23-34-24 /Sw/Ne Ac 20.000 FF North 20 Acres STR 23-34-24 S/Sw/Ne STR 23-34-24 /Ne/Ne Ac 13.500 FF West 13 1/2 Acres STR 23-34-24 /Se/Ne STR 23-34-24 /Ne/Se FF Less South 25'.
Richards, Tony E. to Stafford, Mercedes and Stafford, David; STR 14-34-24 /Sw/Se Ac 20.000 FF 20 Acres Off South Side STR 14-34-24 /Se/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner40 Rods X 26 1/2 Rods STR 14-34-24 /Se/Sw Ac 20.000 FF 20 Acres Off South Side STR 13-34-24 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner Of Nwnw 24-34-24 37 Rods X 98 2/3 Rods STR 24-34-24 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner 37 Rods X 98 2/3 Rods STR 14-34-24 /Se/Se FF Beg At Se Corner 18 2/3 Rods X 53 1/3 Rods STR 23-34-24 /Ne/Nw STR 23-34-24 /Nw/Ne STR 23-34-24 /Sw/Ne Ac 20.000 FF North 20 Acres Str 23-34-24 S/Sw/Ne STR 23-34-24 /Ne/Ne Ac 13.500 FF West 13 1/2 Acres STR 23-34-24 /Se/Ne STR 23-34-24 /Ne/Se FF Less South 25'.
Beason, Karren S. to Jackson, Joshua L. and Jackson, Taira D.; STR 6-31-22 Sur BK/PG: CS14/297 Ac 9.2 FF Tract B- Beg At Ne Corner 12-31-23 W/Easement STR 7-31-22 SUR BK/PG: CS14/297 Ac 9.2 FF Tract B- Beg At Ne Corner 12-31-23 W/Easement.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, July 15
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 38
Carl Clark, 59, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license — second offense.
Donald Ideker, 38, of Hermitage was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
Friday, July 16
Eric McCullough, 37, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest/ interfering felony arrest.
Saturday, July 17
Ricky Herbert, 51, of Bolivar was arrested on warrant for a parole violation.
Sunday, July 18
A 32-year-old man from Dunnegan was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault — third degree.
Christopher Key, 45, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for non-support, parole violation and stealing.
Donald Dover, 46, of Mariana, Florida, was arrested on a warrant for misdemeanor failure to appear.
Daniel Gorov, 20, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plate.
Monday, July 19
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 41
A 37-year-old man from Bolivar was arrested on suspicion for assault on law enforcement, DWI, DWR and resisting arrest.
Tuesday, July 20
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 44
A 25-year-old male of Flemington was arrested on suspicion of failure to register vehicle.
William Williams, 29, of Sullivan was arrested on a warrant for second-degree burglary.
Megan Vance, 24, of Del Eporte was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault and manufacture of 35 grams or less marijuana/ synthetic cannabinoid.
Shawn Slape, 37, of Lebanon was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear seat belt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating motor vehicle of another knowing owner had not maintained financial responsibility, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Wednesday, July 21
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 43
William Wilson, 36, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for DWI.
Chance West, 31, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Kristy Knickerbocker, 34, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
Jessica Mitchell, 35, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear seat belt and failure to affix motor vehicle/ trailer plates.
