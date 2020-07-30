CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Lesley J. Harrison, born 1992, Flemington; class E felony leaving the scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000; hearing scheduled Sept. 23.
Masyn Andrew Bilyeu, born 2002, Bolivar; class E felony assault — third degree; summons issued; due in court Aug. 5.
Brandi Nicole Winger, born 1992, Springfield; class D felony burglary — second degree; summons issued; due in court Aug. 12.
Ryan Scott Carter, born 2001, Bolivar; class E felony property damage to jail/jail property; summons issued; due in court Aug. 5.
Christopher D. Cornelius, born 1978, Bolivar; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court Aug. 26.
Kyle Nolan Meek, born 1980, Brighton; class B felony assault — first degree, felony armed criminal action, class B felony unlawful use of a weapon, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; warrant issued; $150,000 bond with conditions.
David Anthony Orrell, born 1986, Bolivar; class B burglary — first degree; warrant issued; $50,000 bond.
Alisha M. Aubuchon, born 1988, Bolivar; class D felony forgery (2), class D felony receiving stolen property; summons issued; due in court Aug. 26.
Luis Cobayashi, born 1986, Bolivar; class B felony domestic assault — first degree (2), felony armed criminal action (2), class D felony domestic assault — second degree, class D felony stealing — physically take; summons issued; due in court Aug. 12.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Michelle Baley; breach of contract; default judgment against Baley for $1,358 plus court costs.
Alice Schneider vs. Daniel Carpenter and Connie Carpenter; breach of contract; revived judgment against defendants for $256,232 plus 9% annual interest plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jeffrey Carver; suit on account; consent judgment against Carver for $857 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs. Joseph Rudolph Dukeman; promissory note; default judgment against Dukeman for $12, 317 plus court costs.
Rebecca Pyeatt vs. John Jones; personal injury-other; dismissed by court with prejudice.
DNF Associates LLC vs. Betty L. Stewart; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
First Portfolio Ventures I LLC vs. Linda L. Hopwood; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Debora Rocha; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Preston Dugger; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kendall Pyle; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michael Gorski; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rachel Campbell; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Derek W. Mortensen; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lorraine M. Smith; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Signature Medical Group Inc. vs. Bailey Webster; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Signature Medical Group Inc. vs. Carla K. Riley; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Gregory Box vs. Megan Huebner; replevin; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Meek Lumber Yard LLC vs. John Young; small claims over $100; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Bolivar Auto Sales LLC vs. Troyce R. Thomas; small claims over $100; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Joy Stewart vs John Best; personal injury-malpractice; change of venue.
Jennifer Sheets vs. Randall Thompason; personal injury-vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Cheryl L. Strand; breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Everett K. Trantham; breach of contract.
Josette, Inc. vs. James W. Conner et al; rent and possession.
Jackie Scott vs. Kendra Abel; property damage.
Bobby Brown vs. Adam Graves; property damage.
Credit Corp. Solutions Inc. vs. Melissa Fish; suit on account.
Gary Stewart vs. Robert Kiger; rent and possession.
First Portfolio Ventures I LLC vs. Sandra L. Horton; suit on account.
Jessica R. Stewart vs. Joshua M. Nystrom; unlawful detainer.
Janss Lumber Company LLC vs. Reed Enterprises LLC; suit on account.
Robert Wagoner vs. Ashley Sneed; unlawful detainer.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Willamae Brown; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sonya Dertinger; suit on account.
Citibank NA vs. Randall D. Racer; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mark McDonald; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tabitha Summers; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jessica Johnson; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jordan Johnson; suit on account.
Mary Stalker vs. Elsie Reppert; unlawful detainer.
Brian Foy et al vs. Faith Chapel Assembly of God et al; wrongful death.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Lisa J. Johnson and Johny H. Johnson.
Brittany N. Rempfer and James R. Rempfer.
Dylan Hughes and Lindsey Owensby.
Richard D. Mawhiney and Judy G.Mawhiney.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Curtis M. Brier and Robin Brier.
Mandolin Fawn Brown and Cody Lee Brown.
Juley N. Campbell and Christopher R. Campbell.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play vs. Lane Edward Neil, Aldrich; defective equipment; $251.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Melissa D. Rogers, Brighton; failure to register vehicle; $85.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Skyler Dawn Storment, Bolivar; speeding; $240.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Nickolas J. Thurmond, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; $78; driving while revoked; $78.
Nazakat Ali, Kansas City; no seat belt; $10.
Dalton Garrett Artzner, New Port Richey, Florida; speeding; $51.
Kellie Louise Avery, Kirbyville; speeding; $205; no seat belt; $10.
Waylon Wade Baker, Pleasant Hope; driving while intoxicated; $300.
Amanda Kay Benson, Kansas City; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $31; speeding; $250.
Jeffrey L. Dyson, Willard; failure to check turkey; $53 plus court costs.
Cari Ann Bishop, no address; defective equipment; $54.
Robert Jay Brinton, Kansas City; speeding; $101.
Dustin Lane Brisbois, Marshfield; speeding; $156.
Chrishawna C. Brown, Reisterstown, Maryland; parking in a prohibited area; $328.
Jackson Wayne Brown, Lebanon; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs; driving the wrong direction on highway; $50.
Kathryn Lee Brown, no address; speeding; $101; no seat belt; $10.
Maxwell Herschel Bullock, Osceola; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs; speeding; $75 plus court costs; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $75 plus court costs.
Kelly Kyle Call-Haddock, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10.
Bradley D. Campbell; Mt. Grove; speeding; $156.
Emily M. Capps, Carthage; stealing; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus $300 restitution and court costs.
Jordan Lane Chainey, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Cooper Ray Choate, Pleasant Hope; failure to drive on right half of highway; $61; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
Jennifer Nichole Clark, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148.
Jacob A. Collins, Brighton; trespassing; $100.
Shelbie Taylor Constance, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $54.
Jennifer Noel Davis, Bolivar; failure to yield right of way; $100.
Stevi Rene Disney, Yellville, Arkansas; speeding; $205.
Lucas Justin Doden, Rogersville; fishing without a permit; $50.
Chloe Jean Doraty, Springfield; defective equipment; $148.
Ruben Nathaniel Enriquez, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Case, Gerald L. to Case Retirement Plan; LT 12 Streamwood 30-33-21 PB8/99.
WH & F LLC to Henegar Properties LLC; LT 1 Griders Business Resubdivision Of Tract A PB5/16 SUR BK/PG: CS7/24 FF Tract 1-Beg At Nw Corner.
Foster, Wayne H. Trust and Foster, V. Lavonne Trust to Henegar Properties LLC; LT 1 Griders Business Resubdivision Of Tract A PB5/16 FF Beg N + W 157.27' Form Nw Corner Of Lot 1. Murphy, John E. By POA and Murphy, Lesa M. By POA and Smith, Dewey POA to Zaharuk, Sorin and Zaharuk, Maricica; LT 19 Deer Meadow 34-33-23 PB8/73.
Kelly, Kevin Ryan and Kelly, Kaitlin Marie to Gooch, Vicky S.; LT 15 Karlin Acres North Phase One 25-33-23 PB9/174.
Barnum, Dennis J. to Barnum, Douglas K. and Barnum, Diane E.; STR 26-34-24 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS4/297 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Barnum, Dennis J. to Barnum, Douglas K. and Barnum, Diane E.; STR 26-34-24 /Se/Sw FF Less East 165' + Less RS4/297.
Gober, Carissa and Gober, David and Rydstedt, Danilelle and Rydstedt, Josiah to Noblitt, Dennis and Noblitt, Donna; LT 6 STR 2-34-22 E/E/Ne FF Less N1/2 Of 1 Acre Out Of Ne Corner + Less Beg At Nw Corner.
Gaddis, Loeta Fern and Deighton, Loeta Fern Gaddis and Deighton, Grant to Fisher, Bradley L.; LT 8 Summit Park 1-33-23 PB8/131.
Webb, Pamela to Dubya LLC; BL 4 Carson Subdivision Bolivar FF Beg On Southerly Line 74.5' Ne From Sw Corner.
Hendrickson, M. Nadine to Crites, Danny R. and Brummett, Mary D.; STR 7-33-23 N/Nw/Sw. Wallace, Cecelia to Wallace, Larry Jr.; STR 31-33-22 //Sw FF Beg At Se Corner.
Kennedy, Christopher and Kennedy, Samantha to Maberry, Jerod; LT 2 STR 31-35-23 /N/Nw FF Beg At Se Corner.
Wells Fargo Bank NA By POA and Park Place Securities Inc. POA to Gorov, Dina and Gorov, Liana and Sklyaruk, Benjamin; STR 17-33-21 /E/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner 396' X 160' STR 17-33-21 /E/Ne FF Beg On West Line.
Bishop, Jeremiah L. and Bishop, Jacqueline J. to Wood, Jerry W. and Wood, Alice M.; LT 4 Spring Brook Revised 36-34-23 PB6/65 Ff Beg At Se Corner LT 5 Spring Brook Revised 36-34-23 PB6/65.
Flagstar Bank to Blakemore, Tanner Daniel; LT 28 BL 4 Aldrich Original LT 29 BL 4 Aldrich Original LT 30 BL 4 Aldrich Original LT 31 BL 4 Aldrich Original LT 32 BL 4 Aldrich Original.
Southwest Development Company Of Polk County LLC to Hood, John; LT 16 Sunshine Estates 36-32-21 PB9/17.
Childress Family Trust and McMurren, Barbara Lynn Trustee and Jarvis, Lisa Ann Trustee to Spangler, Jeffrey; BL 6 Carson Subdivision Bolivar FF Beg At Se Corner.
All American B LLC to Noblitt, Scott and Noblitt, Lisa; LT 2 Schafer Subdivision 4-33-23 PB9/46.
Campbell, Daniel A. and Campbell, Tiffany E. to Robbins, Amber Kathleen; STR 9-33-22 /W/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner Less North10' Of West 10' W/Easement/Water Rights STR 9-33-22 /W/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner W/Easement/Water Rights 558/438.
Moon Ridge Foods LLC and King, Brent Receiver and Circuit Court Of Polk County to SDNG LLC; STR 19-32-21 SUR BK/PG: CS14/171 FF Beg At Common Corner Between Sections 19 20 29 + 30 Easement 201 STR 20-32-21 SUR BK/PG: CS14/171 FF Beg At Common Corner Between Sections 19 20 29 + 30 Easement 201 STR 29-32-21 SUR BK/PG: CS14/171 FF Beg At Common Corner Between Sections 19 20 29 + 30 Easement 201 STR 30-32-21 SUR BK/PG: CS14/171 FF Beg At Common Corner Between Sections 19 20 29 + 30 Easement 201 STR 30-32-21 /Se/Ne FF Lying East Of BO PH Road+ North Of Hwy H Less Beg 235' W +510' N Se Corn STR 30-32-21 /Se/Ne FF Beg 235' West +510' North Of Se Corner.
Sisco, Paul Kirk and Sisco, Brenda and Gilleland, Loretta Marie to Gilleland, Loretta Marie and Gilleland, Jacob Allen; STR 26-32-21 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/189 FF Tract A-Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
Smith, Dewey J. Trust and Smith, Doris W. Trust to Costin, Cornel and Costin, Ligia Crina; LT 17 Ravenwood Estates 25+26+35+36-35-24 PB8/180.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, July 17
Corey Allan Jackson, 37, of Branson was booked into jail on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Sherrick Cymone Clark, 30, of Springfield was booked into jail on a warrant for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 40-year-old Humansville woman was booked into jail on suspicion of domestic assault.
Andrea Jean Middleton, 39, of Kingston was booked into jail on warrants for burglary, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies responded to the 3100 block of South 212th Road for trespassing.
Deputies responded to the 5600 block of Rt. AF for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies responded to the 5300 block of Rt. JJ for a burglary not in progress.
Deputies responded to Mo. 13 and East 508th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to Mo. 32 and East 412th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 530th Road for fraud.
Deputies responded to the 400 block of Fourth Street for domestic assault.
Saturday, July 18
Austin L. Nelson, 29, of Flemington was booked into jail on warrants for leaving the scene of an accident, non-support and a probation violation.
Brittani Lee Culbertson, 32, of Blue Springs was booked into jail on warrants for burglary and stealing.
A 45-year-old Bolivar woman was booked into jail on suspicion of domestic assault.
Deputies responded to the area of Mo. 13 and Rt. KK for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to the 1400 block of East 470 Road for a well-being check.
Deputies responded to the area of West First Street and South Ash Street for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to the 5100 block of South 151th Road for domestic assault.
Deputies responded to the 800 block of West Tilden Street for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the area of South 122nd Road and East 425th Road for a well-being check.
Deputies responded to the area of Mo. 13 and South 154th Road for an abandoned vehicle.
Deputies responded to the 1400 block of East 328 Road for a well-being check.
Deputies responded to the area of Rt. F and East 490th Road for an animal call.
Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 394th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies responded to the 5200 block of Mo. 123 for a 911 hang up.
Sunday, July 19
A 24-year-old Humansville man was booked into jail on a 12-hour safe keeping.
Jason Robert Catron, 34, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for domestic assault and stealing of a firearm.
Deputies responded to the area of Mo. 123 and Rt. A for a well-being call.
Deputies responded to the 3500 block of Rt. PP for an alarm call.
Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Pomme de Terre Circle for a dispute in progress.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Fisher Street for a physical assault.
Deputies responded to the 4700 block of South 131th Road for a stolen vehicle.
Deputies responded to the 1100 block of East Elm Street for an animal call.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Fisher Street for a dispute not in progress.
Deputies responded to the area of Rt. D and Mo. 64 for an abandoned vehicle.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of South Arthur Street for a suspicious person.
Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Mo. 215 Spur for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies responded to the 500 block of North Main Street for a physical assault.
Deputies responded to the 4600 block of South 140th Road for trespassing.
Deputies responded to the area of Rt. U and South 135th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of East 380th Road for an alarm call.
Deputies responded to the 4800 block of South 16th Road for trespassing.
Deputies responded to the area of Mo. 13 and South 142nd Road for an animal call.
Monday, July 20
David Anthony Orrell, 34, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for domestic assault, forgery, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance and stalking.
Deputies responded to the 1600 block of East 541st Road for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 5400 block of South 192nd Road for a physical assault.
Deputies responded to the area of Rt. BB and Rt. Z for a well-being check.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Grant Road for a domestic physical.
Deputies responded to the 5400 block of South 222nd Road for harassment.
Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Rt. U for a disturbance.
Deputies responded to the 1100 block of East 420th Road for a well-being check.
Deputies responded to the 4800 block of Rt. H for an animal call.
Deputies responded to the area of East 425th Road and Mo. 13 for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies responded to the 4500 block of South 160th Road for an animal call.
Deputies responded to the 4900 block of East 178th Road for property damage.
Deputies responded to the 5100 block of South 208th Road for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 2100 block of Mo. 215 for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the area of Mo. 64 at the Hickory County line for a careless and imprudent driver.
Tuesday, July 21
Sierra Marie Peebles, 33, of Morrisville was booked into jail on warrants for no vehicle registration, no valid license, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with motor vehicle and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Roberts Gene Sexton, 49, of Bolivar was booked into jail on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Andrew Worrel, 31, of Buffalo was booked into jail on warrants for no valid license, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and tampering with motor vehicle.
Derek Joseph Frieben, 32, of Humansville was booked into jail on warrants for assault, burglary, possession of controlled substance, property damage, stealing, trespassing and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Andrea Jean Savala, 29, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Kelly Ann Newberry, 55, of Springfield was booked into jail on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
A 17-year-old Bolivar man was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Kari L. Lollar, 30, of Bolivar was booked into jail on warrants for passing bad checks and possession of a controlled substance.
Jerry Dean Sharp II, 46, of Bolivar was booked into jail on a warrant for non-support.
Cara Nichole Harvey, 31, of Elkland was booked into jail on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies responded to the 1100 block of West Elm Street for a domestic physical.
Deputies responded to the area of Walking Trail for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Mo. 215 for a well-being check.
Deputies responded to the 600 block of East 430th Road for a parking complaint.
Deputies responded to the 3900 block of South 28th Road for a physical assault.
Deputies responded to the 400 block of Mo. 215 for property damage.
Deputies responded to the area of North Chestnut Street and West 3rd Street for a dispute in progress.
Deputies responded to the 4100 block of South 16th Road for a burglary not in progress.
Deputies responded to the 5600 block of Mo. 13 for an alarm call.
Deputies responded to the area of Mo. 32 and Rt. AA for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to the 5100 block of South Scenic Avenue for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Fairway Drive for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 4100 block of South 140th Road for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 600 block of Main Street for a well-being check.
Deputies responded to the 400 block of Northwest Osceola Road for an animal call.
Deputies responded to the 5600 block of South 115th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Fahad Abdu Alsam, 27, Springfield, and Jami Nicole Buehler, 27, Springfield.
Jason William Jones Jr., 27, Bolivar, and Cara Machelle Neer, 28, Bolivar.
Darren Arsenio Guthridge, 32, Bolivar, and Taylor Reanna Samek, 25, Bolivar.
Thomas James Edwards, 22, Bolivar, and Kaitlynn Nichole Taulbee, 20, Bolivar.
Ricky Lee Rush, 58, Bolivar, and Gloria Ann Shrock, 50, Rogersville.
Joshua Lee Cater, 39, Dunnegan, and Jeannine Justine Elizabeth Workman, 30, Dunnegan.
Dusty Lynn Freeze, 25, Dadeville, and Madison Michol Grant, 26, Morrisville.
Samuel Jordan Vellia, 23, Wentzville, and Brooke Alexis Herald, 23, Blue Springs.
