CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Bryan Scott Norris, born 1974, Ottawa, Kansas; class E felony DWI — persistent; summons issued; due in court July 21.
Danitra M. Lawrence, born 1983, Camdenton; class D felony burglary — second degree, class E felony resisting arrest; summons issued; due in court July 21.
Robert Guy Quigley, born 1978, Reeds Spring; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 21.
Hunter Lane Appleton, born 2002, Brighton; class E felony unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 4 — exhibiting, class E felony stalking — first degree, first offense; summons issued; due in court July 7.
Hunter Dewayne Deckard, born 2002, Walnut Grove; class E felony unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 4 — exhibiting, class E felony stalking — first degree, first offense; summons issued; due in court July 7.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Americash Loans of Missouri LLC DBA Americashloans.net, St. Louis, vs. Aaron Michael Horton, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Horton for $1,327 and 397.908% annual interest plus court costs.
Bruce J. Kelley, Humansville: adult abuse stalking; tried by court, judgment against Kelley for full order of protection.
Robert G. Kennedy Jr., Norman, Oklahoma; adult abuse stalking; default judgment against Kennedy for full order of protection.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC, Bolivar, vs. Dennis V. Miller, Seymour, and Rebecca J. Miller, Seymour; breach of contract; consent judgment against defendants for $9,948.
Mariner Finance LLC, Lebanon, vs. Christine Nicole Morris, Flemington, and Delbert Morris, Flemington; breach of contract; default judgment against defendants for $10,896 plus 9% annual interest.
MM Finance LLC, Kansas City, vs. Sydnie D. Morris, Brighton; suit on account; default judgment against Morris for $419.
TBF Financial LLC, Deerfield, Illinois, vs. Susan Murphy, Dousman, Wisconsin, and My Truck and Business LLC, Pleasant Hope; contract — other; default judgment against defendants for $74,467 plus $34,295 interest and 18% annual interest and court costs.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Commerce Bank vs. Gail Buckley; suit on account.
Danny R. McHan vs. Mary J. Wurm; rent and possession.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jeremy Cummins; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Patrick Alexander Wilson and Shelina Sheree Wilson.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Timothy John Henson and Sherry Henson.
Lisa Marie Kuhn and Edward H. Kuhn.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Bethany Alyce Hackmann, Lee’s Summit; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Jackie Alden Hamby III, Humansville; speeding; $61.
Zackory Taylor Hansen, Collins; driving without a valid license; $61; driving while intoxicated; $300.
City of Fair Play vs. Jerod Z. Harness, Galena; speeding; $101.
Christopher S. Harris, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Armondo Alexander Hartshorn, Dunnegan; failure to equip vehicle with a working horn; $54.
Audra Ann Haynes, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21; failure to secure a child; $10.
Fredric Jon Heeren, Bonner Springs, Kansas; parking in a prohibited area; $105.
Angelea Rose Camacho Hernandez, Liberty; speeding; $101.
James Daniel Herrick, Republic; failure to display plates; $21.
John Hollins, Kansas City; speeding; $205.
Milo Cody Hosey, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Holly Anne Jenner, Wentzville; defective equipment; $160.
Alaina Michelle Johnson, Halfway; defective equipment; $75.
Cynthia Louise Johnson, Humansville; no seat belt; $10; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Hannah Elizabeth Jones, Oak Grove; speeding; $101.
Janie Diane Jones, Dunnegan; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Sydney Alese Jones, Lenexa, Kansas; defective equipment; $148.
Cory Kent Kinyon, Bolivar; no insurance; $61.
Christopher Michael Kowalski, Aurora, Colorado; speeding; $101.
Jacob Allen Kresanek, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Jaron J. Kropf, Halfway; failure to display plates; $51.
Kendon Lee Kropf, Halfway; speeding; $156.
Joshua Ellis Lafferty, Wheatland; no seat belt; $10.
James Bradley Lee, Springfield; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Ryan M. Lee, Heath, Texas; parking in a prohibited area; $105.
Colton Michael Leslie, St. Joseph; speeding; $156.
Jermey Jamal Lewis, Helena, Arkansas; driving without a valid license; $41; speeding; $156.
Jerrod Allen Lewis, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Macy Victoria Liming, Springfield; failure to transfer plates; $51.
Laura E. Littles, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $61.
Timothy Ray Locklear, Bonifay, Florida; speeding; $71.
Evan J. Looney, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Christopher Lee Memphis Maples, Republic; defective equipment; $209.
Makayla Shay Marcum, Buffalo; no seat belt; $10.
Jeremy David Massie, Jericho Springs; no seat belt; $10.
Robert Jordan McCrimmon III, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Mark Edmond Louis McKnight, Springfield; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $81; no seat belt; $10.
Ronald S. Meredith, Omaha, Nebraska; speeding; $156.
Joshua Douglas Mettler, Dunnegan; no insurance; $61.
Mason Gene Miller, Republic; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and $200 to L.E.R.F. plus court costs.
Randall K. Miller, Adams, Nebraska; defective equipment; $105.
Nathan Joseph Monteleone, Battlefield; defective equipment; $107; defective equipment; $209; no seat belt; $10.
Joanne B. Moore, Kansas City; failure to display plates; $51.
Jennifer Ann Moosmiller, Osceola; speeding; $156.
Nicole Marie Moreno, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Kerry Deon Moten Jr., Springfield; speeding; $71.
Vadim Andreyevich Mustafayev, Sparta; defective equipment; $75.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, June 28
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 41
Tristen Rogers, 19, of Republic was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Charlotte Ward, 31, Humansville was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, June 29
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 40
Samantha Deardorff, 24, of West Plains was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Wednesday, June 30
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 40
William Mandrell, 26, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, July 1
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 39
Rachel Jarman, 35, of Collins was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
Hunter Walters, 24, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for delivering controlled substance, possession of controlled substance and receiving stolen property.
A 19-year-old male of Walnut Grove was arrested on suspicion of stalking and unlawful use of a weapon.
An 18-year-old male of Pleasant Hope was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, stalking and unlawful use of a weapon.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, June 7
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Pat and Debbie Foster and Michael and Eloise Moore visited with the commission regarding East 463 Road. They presented a signed letter asking for the commission to maintain the currently private road.
Greg Williams, Connell Insurance Broker, visited with the commission regarding the insurance renewal for property/liability insurance.
The May 2021 Add-on and Abatement Report was received from Debbi McGinnis.
Rita Lemmon and Cynthia Bush visited with the commission in general discussion.
Danny Hayter, Eudora, visited with the commission regarding roads in his area.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Terry Donaldson and Neal DeShazo met with the commission regarding a product they produce that can be used on county roads.
Riley Ankrom, Jordan Nelson and Jennifer Walters were appointed by Sheriff Danny Morrison and approved by 30th Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Hendrickson.
County Clerk Bobbi Lear presented a resignation letter to Hancock.
Morrison visited with the commissioners in general discussion.
A 5% Beer by Drink-Wine Liquor License was issued to Main Street Mediterranean Cuisine, LLC.
Tuesday, June 8
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. He and Legan viewed South 95th, East 390th and East 370th roads.
$206,250.09 wire transfer was received for the Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fund.
$206,250.12 wire transfer was received for the Capital Improvement Sales Tax Fund.
Vester Fisher visited with the commission regarding South 115th Road.
A Retail Liquor by Drink Resort License was issued to Pasta Peddlers LLC dba Kathy’s Pasta, Bolivar.
Friday, June 11
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Paula Shepard visited with the commission on the status of the CARES Act Funds.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Morrison visited with the commission in general discussion.
Bobbi Lear informed the commission that today would be her last day serving as county clerk. Robertson moved to appoint Paula Shepard as interim county clerk until Governor Parson appoints a replacement. Legan seconded. Motion approved by Legan and Robertson. Hancock was absent at time of vote.
An Original Package Tasting and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License were issued to Woods Super Markets Inc dba Woods Super Market, Bolivar.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License were issued to Woods Express LLC dba Woods Express, Bolivar.
Monday, June 14
Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Paula Shepard tendered her resignation to the commission as grant administrator of the Cares Act Relief Fund.
Shepard was sworn in as interim county clerk by Associate Circuit Judge John Porter.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. He and Legan viewed East 435th, South 160th and East 455th roads.
A Retail Liquor by Drink Resort Liquor License was issued to Basil & Bourbon, LLC dba Basil & Bourbon, Bolivar.
An Original Package Liquor License was issued to 32 Whistle Stop, LLC dba 32 Whistle Stop, Halfway.
A 12-month Auctioneers LLC was issued to Harold Gambriel dba H & L Auction.
Tuesday, June 15
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Payroll was presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve payroll and submit payroll for direct deposit. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Robertson moved to approve and pay invoices as submitted. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Robertson moved to appoint Jared Taylor and Sutton Medley to serve on the 2021 Board of Equalization, which is scheduled to meet the third week in July.
Mark Legan, Terry Lockhart and Bill Covell, representatives from Windstream/Kinetic, met with the commission informing them of upcoming changes and restructuring of the services they provide their customers.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday-Original Package Liquor License were issued to Shyam Corp dba Cases Corner, Brighton.
Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. He and Legan viewed South 82nd, South 77th, South 26th and South 60th roads.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday-Original Package Liquor License were issued to Casey’s Marketing Company dba Casey’s General Store #3280, Bolivar.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday-Original Package Liquor License were issued to Walmart Stores East ILP dba Walmart Super Center #46, Bolivar.
Friday, June 18
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
A Retail Liquor License by Drink Resort and a Sunday by Drink Liquor License were issued to Cut-ups Bar & Grill, LLC dba Cut-ups Bar & Grill, Bolivar, on Wednesday, June 16.
A Retail Liquor License by Drink Exempt Liquor License was issued to Bolivar Elks Lodge 2828 dba Bolivar Elks Lodge 2828, Bolivar.
A Domestic Winery (per 500 gallon) Liquor License, a Retail Liquor by Drink Liquor License and a Wine Direct Shipper Liquor License were issued to 7C’s Winery, LLC dba 7C’s Winery, Walnut Grove.
The 2020 Collector’s Surtax/Interest Collection Report was received from McGinnis.
Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. He and Legan viewed East 390th Road.
Sheriff Morrison visited with the commission in general discussion.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Michael Ray Dickey, 34, Bolivar, and Kimberly Renee Foulk, 34, Bolivar
Dalton James Robinson, 25, Bolivar, and Alexis Maria Villanueva, 23, Bolivar.
Timothy Ray Poindexter, 60, Bolivar, and Katherine Elizabeth Cummings, 63, Bolivar.
Richard Josiah Rangel, 30, Bolivar, and Shay Andrea Sechler, 30, Bolivar.
Donnie Joe McNatt, 44, Goodson, and Kayla Elizabeth Stubbs, 22, Goodson.
