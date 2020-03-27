CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Michael James Ybarra Jr., born 1988, Bolivar; class A felony first-degree murder, felony armed criminal action; warrant served; $1,500,000 bond; due in court March 24.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Tonya Brown et al vs. Home Court Advantage Inc. et al; personal injury - other.
Absolute Resolutions Investments vs. Johnathan Alvarez; suit on account.
Michael A. Tharp vs. State of Missouri; motn. Rules 29.15 or 24.035.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Steven A. Price and Sara C. Price.
Carrie L. Brumfield and Raymond L. Brumfield.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Payne, Tina M. and Morris, Tina M. and Morris, Robert W. and Morris, Joanne to Morris, Robert W. and Morris, Joanne; STR 22-34-21 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Ne Corner 815' X 335'.
Drown, D. Faye Trust and Drown, Clifford L. Trust to Conley, Gary and Conley, Annette; LT 29 Southtown 2nd 13-33-23 PB7/77 LT 30 Southtown 2nd 13-33-23 PB7/77.
Morelock Family Limited Partnership to Chism, Roger Scott; STR 12-35-23 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS4/292 FF Tract 4-Beg At Nw Corner.
Di Gualco, Regina and Oster, Mitchell to Stewart, Victor C. and Stewart, Katie M.; LT 1 BL 4 Cribbs Subdivision 12-33-23 PB1/31 LT 2 BL 4 Cribbs Subdivision 12-33-23 PB1/31.
Alden, Barbara Nell Estate and Digualco, Regina Marie Personal Representative to Stewart, Victor C. and Stewart, Katie M.; LT 1 BL 4 Cribbs Subdivision 12-33-23 PB1/31 LT 2 BL 4 Cribbs Subdivision 12-33-23 PB1/31.
Cansler, Steven and Cansler, Larri to Cansler, Steven and Cansler, Larri; LT 2 STR 5-34-22 /E/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS3/5 AC 3 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of E1/2 Lot 3 LT 3 STR 5-34-22 /E/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS3/5 AC 3 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of E1/2 Lot 3.
Heavener, Trace and Heavener, Hannah R. to Futter, Lee and Futter, Ashley; LT 32 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29 SUR BK/PG: CS8/146 LT 32 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29 SUR BK/PG: CS8/146 FF Tract 1-Beg At Nw Corner.
Engleman, Bud Trust and Engleman, Rex Alan Trustee to Horizon Homes LLC; STR 11-33-23 /Se/Ne SUR BK/PG: PB8/41 FF Tract B-Beg On West Line Of Lillian Street STR 11-33-23 /Se/Ne FF South 34' Of Described-Beg 440' East 320' North Of Sw Corner 120' X 175'.
Needmore Enterprises LLC to Clemons Ranch LLC; LT 2 STR 31-34-24 //Sw SUR BK/PG: CS14/190 FF Tract A-Beg At Sw Corner.
Martin, Casey L. and Martin, Katie Lollar and Lollar Martin, Katie to Kilpatrick, Benjamin and Kilpatrick, Shelley; LT 84 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29 LT 117 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147 SUR BK/PG: PB8/184 FF Tract C-Beg On West Line Of Lot 117 LT 118 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147 SUR BK/PG: PB8/184 FF Tract C-Beg On West Line Of Lot 117.
Grant, Joe W. Trust and Grant, Sarah Trustee to Warren, Donald Jay and Warren, Shayna Jo; LT 2 STR 19-32-22 /S/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS14/293 LT 2 STR 30-32-22 //Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/293 FF Lying North Of Hwy 215 STR 24-32-23 //Se SUR BK/PG: CS14/293 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of S1/2 Lot 2 Nw STR 25-32-23 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/293 Ff Beg At Nw Corner Of S1/2 Lot 2 Nw STR 24-32-23 S/Ne/Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner Of S1/2 Lot 2 Nw.
Urban, Paul and Urban, Nancy to Wendel, Douglas R. and Wendel, Nina S.; STR 34-34-24 /E/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS11/286 FF Tract 2-Beg At Sw Corner.
McNew, Dwain R. and McNew, Magdelena S. to Claunch, Robert S. Jr.; STR 28-35-22 /Ne/Nw FF Beg On Easterly Row Of Hwy AB STR 28-35-22 /Ne/Nw FF Lying East Of Hwy RB Beg 530.46' East Of Nw Corner.
Neil, Eve Lorene Trust to Neil, Lee Edward II and Neil, Scarlett D.; STR 28-33-23 /Sw/Ne STR 28-33-23 E/W/Se FF North 1078.86' W/Easement.
Lowry, Richard L. and Lowry, Juanita and S & W Foreclosure Corp. to US Bank Trust NA; STR 20-33-23 S/Ne/Se FF Less Beg At Se Corner + Less 2 Tracts Beg At Ne Corner.
Gerry, Alexander K. and Gerry, Amira S. to Gerry, Alexander K. and Siddiq Gerry, Amira S. and Gerry, Amira S. Siddiq; LT 1 BL 12 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 SUR BK/PG: CS14/264 FF Tract 2-East 1/2 + 10' Of Adjacent.
Brotherton, Allen R. and Brotherton, Laurie Dee to Slape, Joshua D. and Slape, Rebecca Ann; LT 29 Inlet Village First Amended BK 3 PB1/71.
Coats, Barbara J. to Slape, Joshua D. and Slape, Rebecca Ann; LT 30 Inlet Village First Amended BK 3 PB1/71 FF W/Well Interest.
Scott, Frances E. Trust and Scott, James E. Trust to Cooper, Sara; LT 20 Sunshine Estates 36-32-21 PB9/17.
Jones, Irvin H. and Jones, Barbara A. to Bowland, Toby M. and Richardson, Richard E.; STR 9-31-21 /W/Se FF Lying South Of Hwy AB Less 7 3/4 Acres Off North + Less Described.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, March 9
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Anne Pierce with Great River Associates met with the commission regarding the bridge on South 122nd Road over Mile Branch.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 140th, East 480th, East 564th and East 555th roads. Crites and Legan viewed East 322nd, South 205th, East 398th, East 400th roads.
• A wire transfer of $154,612.66 was received for the capital improvement sales tax fund.
• A wire transfer of $154,612.73 was received for the law enforcement sales tax fund.
Tuesday, March 10
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 365th and South 47th roads. Crites and Austin viewed East 559th and East 480th roads.
Friday, March 13
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The February 2020 add-on and abatement reports were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis on Wednesday, March 11.
• The February 2020 collector’s turnover was received from Roberts-McGinnis on Wednesday, March 11.
• Carol Wollard, a representative from GovDeals, visited with the commission regarding services they provide selling of equipment and/or supplies no longer needed by the county.
• Rodney Baulitt of Goodson visited with the commission regarding culverts on East 330th Road.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan made a motion to pay and approve. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 480th and South 147th roads.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Paul Wesley Baldwin, 60, Collins, and Timpia Faye Roy, 50, Flemington.
Derek Allen Cole, 27, Morrisville, and Marisha Marie Marney, 25, Morrisville.
Austin Taylor Porter, 32, Bolivar, and Sydney Shanda Lear, 21, Humansville.
Cory Joseph Barrett, 41, Flemington, and Morgan Anne Lachowicz, 35, Flemington.
Isaac Robert Behnke, 20, Bolivar, and Jane Elizabeth Benthal-West, 22, Springfield.
Rickey Joe Sherlin, 40, Weaubleau, and Samantha Cheyenne Leonard, 18, Weaubleau.
Timothy Edward Murphy, 60, Bolivar, and Thelma Lea Phenix, 73, Bolivar.
James Andrew Powell, 31, Afton, Oklahoma, and Colleen Dominique Householder, 31, Girard, Kansas.
