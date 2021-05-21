CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges were filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
James Loren Ballinger, born 1989, Flemington; class E felony failure to register as a sex offender; warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court May 26.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC, Bolivar, vs. Troy Eldon Bostwick, Hermitage; breach of contract; consent judgment against Bostwick for $1,203, plus court costs.
Central Bank of the Ozarks, Springfield, vs. Jason Robert Catron, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Catron for $5,670, and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Celia A. Colvard, Brighton; suit on account; consent judgment against Colvard for $4,000.
Bank of Bolivar vs. Julie W. Moffett et al; promissory note; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Amanda Lamb; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Central Bank of the Ozarks vs. Canton Z. Weaver et al; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Janss Lumber Company LLC vs. Reed Enterprises LLC; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Richard Tripp; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Lori Pyatt; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Merri E. Skinner; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Anita Rippee; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC vs. Mark Ring; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
MM Finance LLC et al vs. Madison Petersen; contract — other; dismissed by court without prejudice.
First National Bank of Omaha vs. Mary K. Robinson; contract — other; dismissed by parties.
Holt Rental Management LLC vs. Amy J. Anderson et al; rent and possession; dismissed by parties.
Barn Lease Corporation of America, Inc. vs. Diana AKA Diane Payne; replevin; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Pamela Duncan vs. Todd Sellers et al; unlawful detainer.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jeanette Christian; suit on account.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play vs. Holden C. Hankins; speeding; $126.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Cody M. Brich, Halfway; failure to register vehicle; $51.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Jared Alan Bruegman, Halfway; speeding; $101.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Blake C. Gambriel, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Gracie Kay Sue Gann, Pleasant Hope; driving while revoked or suspended; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Paul Dwain Gilmore, Pleasant Hope; speeding; $61.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Earl Dean Mullins, Halfway; failure to register vehicle; $51.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Michael L. Shepard, Louisburg; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Emmanuel Ruiz Mendoza, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; speeding; $101.
Tristen James Ashby, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10; failure to secure a child; $10.
Kristie Anne Ashmead, Theodosia; speeding; $101.
Matthew David Henry Baker, Springfield; no insurance; $61.
Skyler Memphis Barber, Raymore; speeding; $101.
Michael David Barnes, Springfield; defective equipment; $78.
Wanda Sue Bellers, Lenexa, Kansas; stopped or parked in prohibited area; $105
Chance Tyler Black, Springfield; defective equipment; $123.
Robert Joel Bowers, Wheatland; failure to register vehicle; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Lynda Lori Bray, Humansville; speeding; $101.
Tyler James Brewer, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Kayla Elizabeth Broughton, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Bobbi Jo Brunner, Louisburg; failure to display plates; $51.
Mark Andrew Buddemeyer, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $75; speeding; $71.
Caleb Matthew Buffington, Chaffee; no seat belt; $10.
Traven Thomas William Buxton, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $156.
Logan W. Calhoun, Brighton; fishing without a permit; $50.
Ashley Brooke Campos-Johnson, Kansas City; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $41.
Ethen Cole Carlberg, Rogersville; failure to display plates; $51.
Richard Wayne Christian, Graham; failure to drive without right lane of highway; $61.
William Edward Clark, Springfield; defective equipment; $75.
Leroy Ellis Clubine, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Kevin Wayne Coffey, Kansas City; speeding; $71.
Caleb Michael Colbert, Huxley, Iowa; speeding; $101.
Donald Ray Colvard, Morrisville; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Curtis Cornelius, Bolivar; unlawful use of drug paraphernalia; suspended execution of sentence, 30 days in jail and two years probation.
Juedon Dwayne Cotton, Belton; defective equipment; $160.
Kaleena Nicole Crites, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Aleksandria Lanae Crocker, Grain Valley; defective equipment; $160.
Daniel Lee Curtis, Independence; speeding; $71.
Hannah D. Daly, Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Michael Kevin Daugherty, Humansville; no seat belt; $10; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Julie Marie Davis-Cooper, Montrose; speeding; $71.
William Scott Dearman, Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Danny Leallen Deshazer-Radcliffe, Rogersville; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs; speeding; $101.
Luke Andrew Dickens, Ash Grove; speeding; $156.
Levi Michael Bled Dorris, Appleton City; defective equipment; $209.
Norma Genetta Dunson, Springfield; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Michael Earl Edmunds, Nevada; driving without a valid license; $61; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; speeding; $156.
Jerry Allen Ellison, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Shaun Allen Fraley, Sedalia; no seat belt; $10.
Justin Tyler Friend, Belton; speeding; $71.
Kurtis J. Garver, Flemington; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; no seat belt; $10.
Clistie L. Gibson, Weaubleau; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Madeline Marie Gjorvad, Savage, Minnesota; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
McCormack, Teresa J. Trust to Hough, Brandon and Hough, Tina; STR 33-32-22 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS5/15 FF Beg 198.25' North + 18.07' West Of Se Corner.
Oglesby, Rodney A.Trust to Davis, Dennis E. and Davis, Deborah K.; STR 36-34-23 /Nw/Sw FF Beg At West Quarter Corner.
Lenz, Michael D. Trustee and Lenz, Norma J. Trust to Rains, Alva and Rains, Deborah; STR 16-34-23 /Nw/Sw FF Lying East Of Road.
Callaway, Kenneth Lee Trust and Callaway, Tammie Jean Trust to Rains, Alva and Rains, Deborah; STR 16-34-23 /Se/Nw FF Beg At Sw Corner 466' 8.5" X 466' 8.5" Less Lying West Of Road.
Pinecone Developments LLC to Isenberger, Casie; LT 14 Stonebridge Estates Phase 3 12-33-23 PB9/44.
Kifer, Thane H. and Kifer, Suzanne to Isenberger, Casie; LT 20 Stonebridge Estates Phase 3 12-33-23 PB9/44.
Pinecone Developments LLC to Isenberger, Casie; LT 15 Stonebridge Estates Phase 3 12-33-23 PB9/44.
Culbertson, Phillip A. and Culbertson, Sheila to Culbertson, Phillip A. and Culbertson, Sheila; LT 1 BL 3 MW Easleys East Addition PB1/40 LT 2 BL 3 MW Easleys East Addition PB1/40.
Evans, Robert C. Trust and Evans, Phyllis E. Trust to Wagner, Dan W. Jr. and Wagner, Diana J.; STR 35-32-23 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner Of East 5 Acres.
Porter, Linda J. and Porter, Martin and Hedrick, Larry K. and Hedrick, Diana to Griffin, Paxton L. and Griffin, Cherrie W.; UT 1118 Stone Briar Manor Condominium 1118+1120 PB8/103.
Genovese, Brian E. to Genovese, Sharon G.; LT 17 Cedar Crest Addition 12-33-23 PB1/37.
Hager, Jeffrey S. to Ross, Danny and Ross, Vickie; LT 2 STR 2-33-23 /Ne/Se SUR BK/PG: PB6/6 FF 423/79 Less North 80'.
Schroeder, Sandra to Eigsti, Ron and Eigsti, Fern and Eigsti, Stetson; STR 11-33-21 /W/Ne STR 11-33-21 /E/Nw.
Spiegel, Earl Walter to Neal, Ryan Earl and Neal, Rikki Jo; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 1127 1/2' West + 649' North Of Se Corner 192.5' X 100'.
Duncan, Steve E. and Duncan, Joan M. to Martin, Bruce and Martin, Roberta; LT 41 Karlin Acres 1st Amended PB8/166.
Taylor, Zachary M. and Taylor, Mollie to Moore, David D. Jr.; BL 2 B W Mitchells Addition Morrisville FF Less Lying South Of Walnut Street.
Deornellis, Marlene Denise Trust and Deornellis, Timothy Mark Trust to Vanholt, Anthony O II and Vanholt, Stormy M.; STR 26-32-24 W/Nw/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner.
Hall, David A. and Hall, Sharon J. to Holt, Devin and Holt, Natalie; LT 2 Pomme De Terre Subdivision 19-34-22 PB6/44 Lt 3 Pomme De Terre Subdivision 19-34-22 PB6/44 STR 19-34-22 /Se/Se FF Beg At Se Corner (Aka Lot 2 Pomme De Terre Sub).
Holt, Devin T. and Holt, Natalie R. to Hall, David A. and Hall, Sharon J.; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 482' West Of Se Corner 150' X 100'.
Walker, Dustin D. and Brodhacker, Kelly to Jackson Creek Farms LLC; STR 34-35-21 /N/Ne FF Less West 514' Of Nwne STR 34-35-21 /Se/Ne STR 34-35-21 /Ne/Se STR 34-35-21 /Nw/Se FF 30 Acres East Of Branch Less West 514' Lying North Of Lindley Creek STR 34-35-21 /Sw/Ne FF East 806'.
Taylor Land Investments LLC to Filloon, Ryan and Filloon, Jayme; LT 9 Walden Place 3-33-23 PB9/183.
Johnson, David Trust and Johnson, Helen Trust and Oparnico, Glenda L. Trustee to Oparnico, Glenda L. and Oparnico, Michael E.; STR 31-32-23 /Sw/Ne FF Less 5 Acres In Sw Corner STR 31-32-23 /Se/Ne FF 4 Acres Off West STR 31-32-23 /Se/Ne FF Less 4 Acre Strip Off West Side STR 31-32-23 /Sw/Ne FF Beg At Sw Corner Less Described.
Painter, Jesse L. and Painter, Julie to Hunt, Jeremy and Hunt, Tiffany; LT 14 Turtlecreek 8-33-23 PB7/129 LT 15 Turtlecreek 8-33-23 PB7/129.
Southwest Development Company Of Polk County LLC to Stewart, Linda; LT 5 Sunshine Estates 36-32-21 PB9/17.
Sapp, Nancy to Mangan, Jonathon; LT 106 BL 7 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF 60' Off West End.
Boatman, Michael S. and Boatman, Dorothy to Boatman, Brandon Sam Sabastian and Boatman, Jessica Erin; STR 4-31-24 /E/Sw FF Less West 380' Of South 1147' Sesw STR 4-31-24 /Nw/Se FF West 15 Acres Less East 10 Acres W/Easement.
DJB Investments LLC to BMC Missouri Realty LLC; LT 1 STR 4-33-21 /E/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS3/107 AC 6 FF Tract A-Beg At Intersection Of East Line E1/2 Lot LT 1 STR 4-33-21 /E/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS3/107 AC 10 FF Tract B-Beg At Intersection Of East Line E 1/2 Lot LT 2 STR 4-33-21 /E/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner STR 4-33-21 /Se/Ne FF Lying North Of Hwy 64 + East Of Old Bo + Buf Road LT 2 STR 4-33-21 //Ne FF Beg Where Old Bo + Buf Road Intersects South Bank Of Hominy Creek STR 4-33-21 /E/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/22 FF Tract B-Beg At Intersection Of West Line+ North Row Hwy 32.
Shibley, William E. to Jambo LLC; LT 19 College Hills 12-33-23 PB3/75.
Ahern, Stanley Jason and Ahern, Rose M. to Bucklebury Properties LLC; LT 8 BL 13 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FFWest ½.
Goettee, Edwin L. Trust and Goettee, Phyllis Trust to Goettee, Edwin L. and Goettee, Phyllis and Buttry, Brian Wayne and Buttry, Dana Michele; STR 8-35-21 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner STR 9-35-21 /Nw/Nw STR 9-35-21 W/Ne/Nw.
Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing and Newrez LLC to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs; LT 8 Sunburst Acres 2-32-22 PB7/35 AC 10 FF East 10 Acres.
McNew, Ronald D. and McNew, Stacie D. to Moomey, Brian Phillip and Hoen, Melissa Dawn; STR 28-35-22 /N/Se SUR BK/PG: CS16/15 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Geary, Andrew B. and Geary, Johnna C. to Poppa, Johnathan Lestat and Arbogast, Chandra; LT 19 Karlin Acres 1st Amended PB8/166.
Brier, Curtis and Brier, Deborah M. to Smith, Leon and Smith, Fay; STR 10-35-24 /Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS15/92 AC 7.5 FF 7 1/2 Acres Off East Side Less Tri Lakes Subdivision;
Davolt, Jimmy D. Trust to Bolivar City Of; STR 35-34-23 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/65 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 3 North Woods LT 1 Walnut Creek Estates 35-34-23 PB4/15 SUR BK/PG: RS5/65 FF Beg At Ne Corner Lot 3 North Woods Lt 2 Walnut Creek Estates 35-34-23 PB4/15 SUR BK/PG: RsS5/65 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Smith, Beverly Sue to Smith, Haden; LT 50 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, May 1
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 38
Anthony Zornes, 23, Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault, speeding, failure to register vehicle, peace disturbance, resisting arrest and shoplifting.
A 39-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of a parole violation.
Richard Mcallister, 29, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and property damage.
Sunday, May 2
A 39-year-old man from Springfield was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Emmanuel Mendoza-Ruiz, 36, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for owner/operator of a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, speeding and violent order of protection for an adult.
Anthony Cooper, 38, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for non support.
A 57-year-old man of Humansville was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Monday, May 3
Brittany Kane, 30, Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to show proof of insurance.
A 35-year-old woman of Humansville was arrested on suspicion of abandoning a child, assault, driving while intoxicated and escaping or attempting to escape from custody while under arrest.
Tuesday, May 4
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 35
Mygeish Dennis, 25, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
A 57-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
A 23-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, domestic assault, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.
Wednesday, May 5
Jennifer Mitchell, 39, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for probation/parole violation.
Dianna Moore, 33, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for non-support.
Samuel Foster, 20, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
A 37-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion for failure to register as a sex offender.
Bryan Crews, 43, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, May 6
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 31
Jacob Downey, 29, Urbana was arrested on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of weapon.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, April 2
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The March 2021 recorder of deeds deposits and disbursements report was received from recorder of deeds Carol Poindexter on April 1.
The March 2021 report of civil/criminal fees was received from sheriff Danny Morrison on April 1.
The March 2021 treasurer’s balance report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison on April 1.
The March 2021 assessor fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon on April 1.
The March 2021 county clerk’s fee report was received from county clerk Bobbi Lear on April 1.
The March 2021 circuit clerk disbursement listing report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips on April 1.
The March 2021 collector’s monthly statement was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis on April 1.
The March 2021 add-on and abatement court orders was received from collector Roberts-McGinnis on April 1.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the county commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites, Legan and Hancock viewed East 395th and South 65th roads. Crites and Legan viewed East 425th Road.
Monday, April 5
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Raymond Hensley presented a petition to the commission to open county road East 390th between Mo. 13 and South 75th Road in Dunnegan. The petition was read and hearing was entered. A second reading hearing date was set for Monday, July 5, at 9 a.m. in the commission’s office.
Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 395th Road.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
Charlie Thomas with Viebrock Sales attended the bid opening for three 50-foot long, 112” x 75” (96”) 12 guage, 5 x 1 aluminized type 2 corrugated steel pipe arch with lifting lugs. Viebrock Sales bid $30,067.50. Legan moved to accept the bid from Viebrock Sales. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Bids for excavating services were received. Legan moved to accept a bid from Spear Excavating. Robertson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Matt Beckett with Summit Truck Sales visited with the commission regarding the new truck ordered.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, May 3
Brenda’s Cafe, 119 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Microwave dirty. 2. Women’s restroom missing covered trash receptacle.
Tuesday, May 4
Pizza Hut, 1988 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Next Stop, 103 W. Hwy 215, Pleasant Hope; follow-up; 1 critical; evidence of pests; 2 non-critical; 1. Floors, walls, cabinets and walk-in cooler dirty, repeat violation. 2. Unnecessary clutter throughout facility, repeat violation.
China King, 2270 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Can opener rusty. 2. Food containers not properly labeled, corrected on site.
Thursday, May 6
Fullerton Ball Fields, City of Bolivar, 1710 W. Broadway, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Main Street Mediterranean, 115 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; dish machine area dirty and cluttered.
McDonald’s, 903 W. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Sanitizer mixed too strongly, corrected on site. 2. Chemicals stored improperly in store room, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Jasmine, 211 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 4 critical; 1. Food product stored on floor, corrected on site. 2. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 3. Medicine stored improperly, corrected on site. 4. Sanitizer mixed too strongly; 1 non-critical; floor throughout kitchen area dirty.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Clarence Neil Henenberg, 33, Bolivar, and Erica Daniell Barclay, 33, Bolivar.
Cody Gene Adams, 20, Springfield, and Jamie De’Lorimae Michelle Gibson, 20, Willard.
Nicolas Carrillo Lavin, 33, Bolivar, and Sara Elizabeth Horn, 26, Wheatland.
Monty D. Dodge, 62, Moberly, and Kimberly Ann McGuire, 57, Columbia.
John Mburu Karora, 20, Bolivar, and Ta’Mirra Kay Chapple, 21, Bolivar.
