CIRCUIT COURT ACTIONS
The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Thomas P. Phillips Jr., Bolivar, born 1979; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended 10-year prison sentence. Phillips was originally placed on probation in July 2016 for class B felony distributing/delivering/manufacturing/producing a controlled substance.
Joshua G. Reavis, Crane, born 1991; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
William Kirk Storment, Bolivar, born 1987; class E felony operated vehicle on highway without valid license — third and subsequent offense; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Gregory Michael Wade, Humansville, born 1980; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked and sentenced to six years prison, with possibility of probation pending successful completion of long-term treatment program. Wade was originally placed on probation in October 2019 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Christopher Ricky Allen Wilson, Walnut Grove, born 1992; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Aaron Stephen Ingalsbe Sr., Buffalo, born 1990; class D felony possession of controlled substance and two counts class D felony stealing — $750 or more; six years, six years and seven years prison, respectively, with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program.
Xavier Westcott, Bolivar, born 2001; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked and sentenced to four years prison. Westcott was originally placed on probation in October 2019 for class D felony second-degree domestic assault.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs:
Jacob Gary Matthew Miller, Humansville, born 2000; probation violation; probation and suspended imposition of sentence revoked and sentenced to six years prison, with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Miller was originally placed on probation in December 2019 for class D felony second-degree domestic assault.
Chad R. Weis, Bolivar, born 1987; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year prison sentence, to be served concurrently with other sentences. Weis was originally placed on probation in February 2018 for class C felony second-degree burglary.
Cases heard by Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson:
Kaven William Mahon, Strafford, born 2000; class A felony first-degree robbery; 10 years prison with possibility of probation pending successful completion of shock incarceration program.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Chuck Replogle:
Theodore Wallace Harpool, Osceola, born 1969; three counts class E felony passing bad check; four years prison on each count, to be served concurrently, suspended, five years supervised probation.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
American Builders and Contractors Supply Company Inc. vs. County Line Management et al; breach of contract.
Dolores J. Dotson vs. Nathaniel L. Vonallmen et al; unlawful detainer.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Stephanie Roberts; suit on account.
Some Beech LLC vs. Darrell W. Downing; small claims over $100.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Nathan Wayne Brownfield, 38, Buffalo, and Kimberly Brooke Carman, 36, Bolivar.
Samuel Tipton Jones, 21, Bolivar, and Molly Louise Liggett, 22, New Haven.
Kourtney Delton Mytchel Bennett, 29, Bolivar, and Janelle Renea McCabe, 28, Bolivar.
Marquis Deandrea Allen, 27, Bolivar, and Natasha Nicole Renee Miller, 31, Bolivar.
