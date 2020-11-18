CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Colton Nelson, born 1988, Fair Play; class D felony burglary — second degree; summons issued; due in court Dec. 2.
Bashar H. Fisher, born 1971, Pleasant Hope; class D felony domestic assault — second degree; summons issued; due in court Nov. 25.
John David Everhart, born 1971, Nixa; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Dec. 2.
Shawn Michael Slape, born 1984, Warsaw; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle — first degree; summons issued; due in court Nov. 18.
Matthew C. Pryor, born 1971, Springfield; class D felony receiving stolen property, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; warrant issued; $25,000 bond; due in court Nov. 18.
Brandy Eugenia Grisham, born 1999, Morrisville; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Dec. 2.
Eric Allen Floyd, born 1979, Springfield; class D felony kidnapping — second degree, class E felony domestic assault — third degree, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant served; $50,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Nov. 18.
Jay Hammond, born 1992, Fair Play; felony fugitive from out of state; capias warrant issued; due in court Nov. 18.
Paul Michael Schenk, born 1988, Pleasant Hope; class E felony domestic assault — third degree, class E felony escape or attempted escape from custody; warrant issued; $35,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Nov. 18.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Gerald W. Kelley vs. Jeremiah W. Carter et al; rent and possession.
Central Bank of the Ozarks vs. Karen K. Pierce; breach of contract.
American Express National Bank vs. Monte Rife; breach of contract.
Discover Bank vs. Rita K. Evans; breach of contract.
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. vs. James Taylor; suit on account.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Midland Credit Management Inc., Crestwood, vs. Darla Reynolds, Brighton; suit on account; consent judgment against Reynolds for $3,255 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
HSH Real Estate Holdings LLC, Bolivar, vs. Mike Roberts et al, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $2,084 and 9% annual interest and possession of the premises at 945 W. College Street, Apt. #B12, Bolivar.
Tower Loan of Missouri LLC DBA Tower Loan of Springfield, Springfield, vs. Paul M. Schenk, Brighton; promissory note; default judgment against Schenk for $2,367 and 59.67% annual interest plus court costs.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Deborah Sherrer, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Sherrer for $1,550 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, St. Louis, vs. Joseph Smith, Morrisville; breach of contract; default judgment against Smith for $701 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Lorraine Smith, Humansville; suit on account; default judgment against Smith for $1,688 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Tower Loan of Missouri LLC DBA Tower Loan of Springfield, Springfield, vs. Darlene Stone, Brighton; promissory note; consent judgment against Stone for $3,398 and 30.53% annual interest plus court costs.
Citibank N.A., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, vs. Barbara Tarwater, Humansville; suit on account; consent judgment against Tarwater for $2,845 plus court costs.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kimberly L. Bryant and Mason T. Bryant.
Mercedes L. Stanek and Zachary J. Stanek.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Patricia Lynn Rhoads and Aaron Charles Rhoads.
Erin M. Russell and James A. Russell.
Michael L. Spain and Jennifer I. Spain.
Christopher E. Winzer and Misty Winzer.
Eric M. Thompson and Kryn L. Wiseman.
Collin T. Fagan and Melissa S. Fagan.
Carol Floyd and Roger Floyd.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Marshall Ray Parish, Belton; defective equipment; $173.
Steven Lee Peterson, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Mitchell Derek Pointer, Lee’s Summit; no seat belt driving a commercial vehicle; $51.
Ronald A. Preston, Firth, Nebraska; defective equipment; $328.
Abigail Elizabeth Prudden, Springfield; defective equipment; $173.
Billy Jay Puckett, Collins; driving with a disabled placard hanging from rearview mirror; $10.
Lance David Ramirez, Bolivar; defective equipment; $278.
Keith Allen Reeves, Bolivar; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $100.
Cody Austin Roberts, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
James Lawrence Robertson, Bolivar; no insurance; $61.
Meika D. Rodriguez, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Fermisha C. Roscoe Hall, Birmingham, Alabama; speeding; $156.
Jeffery D. Rouse, Jonesboro, Arkansas; defective equipment; $173.
Spencer Frederick Rozell, Brighton; speeding; $220.
Nicholas Allen Ruzicka, Brighton; speeding; $51.
Ashley Nicole Sanchez, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to register vehicle; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Drake A. Saunders, Stillwell, Kansas; parking in a prohibited area; $64.
William Lake Self, Osceola; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Janet Lynn Shefield, Aldrich; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Michael Lionel Shepard, Louisburg; no seat belt; $10.
James Robert Simpkins, Stockton; speeding; $71.
Tina Elizabeth Sloan, Halfway; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation and $300 to LERF plus court costs; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $75.
Mackenzie Lynn Smith, Florence, Mississippi; speeding; $101.
Randy Lee Smith, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41.
Tracy Dell Spencer, Dadeville; driving while intoxicated; $300.
Clinton Douglas Spracklen, Buffalo; defective equipment; take wildlife without a permit; $50.
Andrew Anthony Sterling, Grain Valley; defective equipment; $328.
Michael James Stidham, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Michael Tyler Strange, Collins; speeding; $101.
Rebecca Norton Suarez, Prairie Village, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Cody William Swaters, Brighton; defective equipment; $112.
Andrea Nicole Swearingen, Belton; defective equipment; $107.
Carissa Ann Teschner, St. Joseph, speeding; $156.
Benjamin M. Tharp, Ozark; hunting waterfowl in closed season; $53.
Andre Jilbert Thomas, Grandview; speeding; $156; no seat belt; $10.
Brittany Michaela Thompson, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Caesar Alexander Thompson, Springfield; $173.
Shain C. Thompson, Grandin; failure to properly maintain plates; $51; no insurance; $61.
Terry Mark Tosh, Fair Play; no seat belt; $10.
Zachary Michael Traxler, Columbia; defective equipment; $278.
Mark Stephen Trowbridge, Marshalltown, Iowa; speeding; $101.
Grace Elise Villines, Springfield; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Kevin Bernard Walker, Jacksonville, Florida; speeding; $300.
Danielle Kristy Boothe, Bolivar; no insurance; $61.
Paul Edward Webb, Flemington; failure to transfer plates on vehicle; $51.
Dalton Ray White, Independence; defective equipment; $328.
Jociah James White, St. Joseph; no insurance; $61; speeding; $101.
Andrew Wiggins Jr., Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Nettie Marie Wiggins, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Travis Jeremy Willson, Parkville; failure to display plates; $51.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Nov. 12
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 38
Corey Laird, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Lesly Ingalsbe, 28, of Bolivar was arrested for DOC commit.
Friday, Nov. 13
Matthew Pryor, 49, of Joplin was arrested on a warrant for receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Megan Maggard, 33, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
A 41-year-old Kansas City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, kidnapping, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance, violating parole, resisting arrest and stealing.
Saturday, Nov. 14
No reports released.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 41
A 32-year-old Brighton man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, property damage and resisting arrest.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Sept. 21
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Fred Cuming of Louisburg visited with the commission regarding county employment.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Bridge foreman Delbert Bailey updated the commission on bridge projects. Bailey and Legan viewed South 60th and East 330th roads.
Hancock attended the District “O” meeting via Zoom.
A training certificate was received from assessor Rita Lemmon for attending 32 hours of annual training as required per 53.255 RSMo.
Friday, Sept. 25
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Maintenance supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
Bids were received for scanning and indexing services for the recorder of deeds and circuit clerk. Sutterfield Technologies bid $92,152 for the recorder of deeds work and $9,990 for the circuit clerk work. Legan moved to accept both bids. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Bids were received for the sale of a 1969 Hyster 5th wheel lowboy trailer. Spencer Allison bid $3,500. Larry Hall bid $2,500. Pat Fraser, Inc, bid $1,027. Legan moved to accept the bid from Allison. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Sheriff Danny Morrison visited with the commission in general discussion.
Danny Cantrell of Fair Play visited with the commission regarding the property lines of the Hopkins Cemetery.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Kenneth Caleb Feind, 40, Morrisville, and Kendall Brianne Pyle, 36, Morrisville.
Timothy Paul Jensen, 52, Burfordville, and Patricia Ann Schmoll, 44, Bolivar.
Terry Vincen Jackson, 70, Bolivar, and Dianna Lynn Bell, 70, Commerce City, Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.