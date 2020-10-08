CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Aundae D. Phifer, born 1978, Grand Prairie, Texas; felony fugitive from out of state; capias warrant served; no bond; due in court Oct. 7.
James Mack Murray, born 1973, Cuba; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle — first degree; summons issued; due in court Oct. 21.
April Darlene Cox, born 1984, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Oct. 21.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
TBF Financial LLC vs. My Truck & Business LLC et al; contract — other.
William A. Rose vs. Jessica D. Martinez et al; rent and possession.
Kankakee Terminal Belt Credit Union vs. Cory Coash; reg. foreign judgment (excl DR).
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Gary Lawrence Coursey and Alicia Robin Coursey.
J’mie D. Doty and Jerry E. Potts.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Carter, Jack L. Trust and Carter, Cynthia A. Trust to Kessler, Colten Lane; LT 2 Griders Business Resubdivision Of Tract A PB5/16 LT 3 Griders Business Resubdivision Of Tract A PB5/16 LT 4 Griders Business Resubdivision Of Tract A PB5/16.
Pitts, Michael Joe and Pitts, Teresa and Pitts, Brad Earl and Pitts, Lisa J. and Williams, Susan Marie Pitts and Pitts Williams, Susan Marie to Pitts Family Properties LLC; LT 2 BL 18 Original Bolivar FF West 52'.
Teters Florist Inc. and Douglas, K. Patrick Trustee to Polk County Cares Inc.; LT 6 BL 2 Hendricksons Addition Bolivar FF Beg 125.5 East Of Nw Corner.
Hovey, Matthew D. and Hovey, Angel R. and Douglas, K. Patrick Trustee to Rose, Debby; STR 34-32-21 //Se SUR BK/PG: RS3/96 FF Beg At Ne Corner W/Easement.
Glenn, George S. and Glenn, Mary Beth to Runner, Dylan;STR 26-32-24 N/Nw/Nw FF North 375' Less North 15'.
Barzee, Jason and Barzee, Kathleen to Ridlon, Robert W. III and Ridlon, Crystal; STR 35-34-23 /Ne/Se FF Part Of East 25 Acres South Of 540/246 + East Of WCE.
Sain, Clinton A. and Sain, Vicky L. and Martin Leigh PC Trustee to Dunlap, Robert J. and Dunlap, Grace K.;LT 13 Southern Hills 5-33-24 PB1/63 LT 14 Southern Hills 5-33-24 PB1/63 Lt 15 Southern Hills 5-33-24 PB1/63 FF East 15'.
Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl to Myers, Karen D.;LT 26 Karlin Acres North Phase Two 24+25-33-23 PB9/178.
McManigle, James E. Trust and McManigle, Yvonne Trust to Wilson, Douglas and Wilson, Yuovonne Renee; LT 6 Country Club Estates 21-33-22 PB7/119.
Webb, Kelly S. to Karim, Alan; LT 7 Southern Hills First 5-33-24 PB3/26.
Conley, Gary and Conley, Annette to Bryant, Joyce;LT 53 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Wooderson, Jason A. to Wooderson, Bobbie J.;LT 1 Cheney Estates Amended 22-34-23 PB7/159.
Jones, James R. and Jones, Patty and Wilson, Patty to Wilson, Ronnie;STR 9-32-23 W/Sw/Ne FF N1/2 W1/2 Swne.
Browns Books & Baubles LLC to Aegis Enterprises LLC;BL 18 Gages Addition Humansville BL 19 Gages Addition Humansville LT 18 Gages Addition Humansville LT 19 Gages Addition Humansville.
Lee, Fong C. and Lee, Freeman C. to Swartzentruber, Randy; LT G3 Kelly Acres 15-32-21 PB6/34.
Arnold, Joseph J. Trust and Arnold, Janet K. Trust to Horizon Homes LLC; LT 2 Country Heart Subdivision PB7/91 Lt 3 Country Heart Subdivision PB7/91.
C Marley Rentals LLC to Russell, James A.;LT 18 Silo Ridge Subdivision 16-33-22 PB7/61.
Johnson, Carol A. Trust to Wiseman, Fred and Wiseman, Mary;STR 23-35-21 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Nau, Richard W. and Nau, Patricia A. to Duncan, Joseph and Duncan, Katherine;STR 17-32-23 //Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Section17 STR 8-32-23 //Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Section17.
BOK Properties LLC to Bucklebury Properties LLC; LT 36 BL 3 Johnsons Addition Humansville LT 125 BL 9 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 LT 126 BL 9 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 STR 16-35-24 /Nw/Ne FT Beg At Se Corner Lot25 HV Orig STR 16-35-24 /Sw/Ne FF Beg 307' West Of Ne Corner.
Sharp, Melissa Y. to Decicco, Vincent and Decicco, Andrea L.; STR 23-32-23 /Sw/Se FF Beg 4.28 Chains N + E From Sw Corner Less Described.
Shoemaker, Debra J. to Shoemaker, Bradley and Shoemaker, Debra J.;STR 3-31-21 /Sw/Se Sur BK/PG: CS12/297 FF Tract 1A-Beg At Nw Corner.
Mackey, Judy to Little Sac Properties LLC; LT 1 Prairie Lane Estates 23-33-23 PB7/86.
Grannemann, Ana E. Trust and Shadwick, Sarah Ruth Trustee to Lindsey, Jennifer D. and Lindsey, Rusty T.; STR 18-35-21 //Se FF Lying North And East Of Lindleycreek Less Beg26 Rods South Of Ne Corner STR 17-35-21 /W/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS15/50 FF Beg At Sw Corner Less1 Acre Out Of Sw Corner W/Easement.
Lemke, Mary M. to Lemke, Mary M. and Garrison, Glenda S. and Garrison, James D.: STR 26-32-23 /Ne/Ne FR Beg At Nw Corner Less North4.79 STR 26-32-23 /Ne/Ne FF Beg On East Line Of Street 358.21' South Of Nw Corner.
Barnhouse, Bernice Jane to Hall, Becky Jean and Barnhouse, Bernice Jane Life Estate; STR 9-33-23 /Sw/Se FF Beg 431' East Of Sw Corner.
Dgogmorrisvillemo02192020 LLC to Tekee Enterprises LLC: STR 26-32-23 /N/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS14/209 FF Lying East Of East Row Elm Street Beg At Nw Corner Nene.
Jarvis, Brett and Jarvis, Lisa to Ellison, Brittny; LT 43 Westview 10-33-23 PB3/28.
Rose, Debra J. to Rose, William Andrew; STR 18-34-23 /Nw/Se FF Beg At Ne Corner LT 6 Kincaid Farm 18-34-23 PB9/67.
Perkins, Jeffrey Phillip and Perkins, Amy Aileen to Hedges, Aaron; STR 20-33-23 S/Se/Se AC 1 FF 1 Acre Square Out Of Sw Corner.
Cavner, Delta G. to Derrickson, Brandt Robert and Derrickson, Alesha Marie; LT 26 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Davis, Lester Carl Estate and Davis, Drusilla Personal Representative and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Harris, Alan and Robinson, Gloria; STR 28-32-24 /S/Ne FF Less Swne + Less N1/2 Se W/Easement STR 27-32-24 //Sw FF Easement-Beg At Intersection Of Driveway+ West Line Sw.
Holman, Rickie to Sconce, John Mark and Sconce, Shiree Sue; STR 27-32-24 /W/Sw AC 0.25 FF Situated North + West Of Hwy W In Nw Corner.
Rasmussen, Donald C. and Rasmussen, Deborah to Russell, Richard P. and Russell, Teresa L.; LT 55 Monarch Landing PB9/57.
Childress, Jerry and Childress, Helen Ann to Reese, Dennis Ray and Reese, Cathy Lynn; LT 7 STR 1-34-24 /W/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/102 FF Tract C-Beg At Nw Corner Of 2018l/2855 W/Easement.
Wilson, Robert L. Trust and Wilson, Patricia A. Trust to Choate, Jesse A. and Choate, Katelyn M.; STR 8-32-23 /E/Se FF Less Lying North+ East Of Road + Less Beg On West Side Of Road STR 8-32-23 /S/Sw FF Lying North Of Road Less Part Of Swsw Lying West Of Spring Branch STR 8-32-23 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner STR 8-32-23 /Nw/Se FF Beg At Se Corner53 1/3 Rods X 12 Rods Str 8-32-23 /Sw/Se FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Pearson, Iris Gail and Pearson, Kenneth F. to Hardt, Gregory and Hardt, Jennifer; STR 33-34-24 N/Ne/Nw FF Less West13 Acres STR 33-34-24 N/Nw/Ne FF Less East 17 Acres Subject To North 40' For Easements.
Roellig, Lychelle D. to Moncla, Zachary and Meche, Britney; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Beg 2140' North + 668.9' West Of Se Corner 150' X100'.
Gant, Dennis and Gant, Deborah to Rucker, Richard L. and Rucker, Jana C.; STR 33-34-24 FF North 263' Of Part Of Abandoned RR Row Lying West Of Hwy 123 LT 1 BL 3 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12 FF North 263' Of Part Of Abandoned Rrrow Lying West Of Hwy 123.
Newks Properties LLC to Aegis LLC; LT 34 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 35 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 36 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 37 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 38 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville FG North1/2 LT 39 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 40 BL 1 Sunnyview Addition Humansville.
Frye, Raymond Leon to Mincks, Cynthia Jane and Frye, Cynthia Jane; LT 1 BL 3 Frenchs Addition Cliquot PB2/18 SUR BK/PG: CS10/43 FF + North 41' Of Part Of Elm Street Ly LT 2 BL 3 Frenchs Addition Cliquot PB2/18 SUR BK/PG: CS10/43 FF+ North 41' Of Part Of Elm Street Ly.
Springfield Property Acquisition Fund Two LLC to Humphrey, Alyssa and Humphrey, Benjamin; LT 2 Fleetwood Estates Amended 32-34-22 PB8/185.
Shelton, Joe B. Trust and Shelton, Donna Lewis Trust to Bowling, Kenneth Robert and Bowling, Audra; LT 98 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147 LT 99 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Francka, Frank J. Trust and Francka, Nancy L. Trust to Francka, Amanda J. and Ames, Tammy M.; STR 9-32-22 /W/Se FF Beg At Intersection Of North Line Of South500' E1/2 Sw + E Row Line Hwy F STR 9-32-22 /E/Sw FF Beg At Intersection Of North Line Of South500' E1/2 Sw + E Row Line Hwy F.
Bruns, Robin L. to Jones, Raymond and Jones, Charlotte; LT II Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg 80' East Of Sw Corner 150' X 113'.
