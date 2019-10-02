CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Michael Gene Bolling, 66, Bolivar; class B felony second-degree child molestation — child less than 12 years old; warrant issued; $250,000 bond.
Timothy Ray Gean, 38, Mountain Grove; class D felony second-degree burglary, class D felony stealing — $750 or more (2); warrant served; $75,000 bond; due in court Oct. 2.
James David Peacock Jr., 26, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree burglary, class D felony stealing — $750 or more (2); warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court Oct. 2.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Easy Cash ASAP LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, vs. Stacey Hodge, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Hodge for $2,733 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Dalton Joseph Sharp, Bolivar, vs. Kenneth Zellers, Director of Revenue for the State of Missouri, Jefferson City; tried by court; judgment entered, other final disposition.
Quinton Ryan Rathburn, Humansville; child protection act: judgment against Rathburn for full order of protection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., Norcross, Georgia, vs. Corey Lee Unterbrink, Bolivar; breach of contract; change of venue granted.
Robert Redfearn vs. Billy Adams et al; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC vs. Erica Lamke; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC vs. Jonathan Mendenhall; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA vs. Kimberly Swartz et al; promissory note; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Daniel P. Rodgers; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Daniel P. Rodgers; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. John Burns; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS:
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Dalton J. Sharp; contract; other.
Mariner Finance LLC vs. Shawn S. Wade; breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associate vs. Adrianne K. Clarkson; suit on account.
Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. vs. James M. Pendergraph; breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LL vs. Terri L. League; suit on account.
William D. King vs. Department of Revenue; DL Revoc Rvw 302.311.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jamie Willard and Jerry Dean Willard.
Jennifer L. Keys and Duane E. Keys.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Daphne Autumn Albert, Walnut Grove; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Shadi Ayman Alhihi, Oxford, Mississippi; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Mark Alan Anderson, Springfield; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Austin Doyle Ballard, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Mallory Nicole Bartlett, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs.
Robert Joel Bowers, Wheatland; failure to drive on right side of road; $61 plus court costs; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Joshua Dean Bruner, Strafford; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Ashlyn Dawn Carson, Ozark; failure to display plates; $21.
James Lee Carson Jr., Ozark; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs.
Jennifer Lynn Childers, Brighton; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Dennis Lynn Cox, Willard; speeding; $71.
John Luke Crabtree, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $21.
Maranda Ann Cross, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs.
Cynthia Lynn Deardeuff, Ozark; defective equipment; $101 plus court costs.
Brittany Adair Delashmet, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Mackenzie Lea Dill, Springfield; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Brandon Scott Dishman, Oak Grove; failure to register vehicle; $51; no insurance; $61.
Jackie Lee Dollarhide, Forsyth; failure to yield right of way; $21 plus court costs.
Stephanie R. Dupuis-Liles, Bolivar; riding an all-terrain vehicle in a stream or river; $53 plus court costs.
Brianna Lee Ely, Gladstone; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Michiala Sade England, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Thomas Lloyd Ervin, Dunnegan; defective equipment; $28 plus court costs.
Kacie Layne Faust, Garland City, Arkansas; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Robert Paul Fisk, Brighton; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; no seat belt; $10.
Ainsley Catherine Geiger, Florissant; speeding; $101.
Darla K. Goetz, Walnut Grove; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Emily Rose Goodin, Springfield; failure to display plates; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Derrick Jordan Goodman, Bois D’Arc; defective equipment; $144 plus court costs.
Tina Lynn Gragg, Springfield; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs; failure to transfer ownership on a vehicle; $75.
Johnny Graham, Pleasant Hope; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Tyler James Graves, Stockton; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Nicholas Andrew Gray, Bolivar; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Robert Lee Gregory, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10.
Sommer Dawn Hamilton, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41.
Ronnie Dean Hanners, Bolivar; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs; defective equipment; $104 plus court costs; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Savannah Kai Hensley, Ozark; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs.
Tristan Michael Rodney Hensley, Springfield; speeding; $71 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Nancy Lynnette Hernandez, Kansas City; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Kevin Highfill, Brighton; driving with a valid license for a motorcycle; $61 plus court costs.
Marta K. Hines, Bolivar; defective equipment; $51 plus court costs.
Scott Paiten Hook, Garden City; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Chelsea Rae Hough, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Taner Lynn Huett, Stockton; no seat belt; $10.
Cody Wayne Jackson, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; $61 plus costs; failure to display plates; $21.
Anand Jain, Humansville; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Samantha Michelle Johnson, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Jimmy Lloyd Jones, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Trevor Michael Julian, Clinton; speeding; $71 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Shane D. Kendrick, Clever; illegal hunting; $50 plus court costs.
Breanna Lane Kirk, Grain Valley; excessive vision reducing material to windshield; $51 plus court costs.
Justin Dewayne Krajca, Grove, Oklahoma; speeding; $51 plus court costs.
Mikayla Breann Lambert, Springfield; possession of marijuana, $100 plus court costs; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $21; no seat belt; $10.
James Bradley Lee, Bolivar; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21; no seat belt; $10.
Evan J. Looney, Morrisville; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Benjamin Eric Mailat, Nixa; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Hannah Christine McDonald, Kansas City; defective equipment; $156 plus court costs.
Reanna Christine McGraw, Nevada; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Charity Michelle Moore, Searcy, Arkansas; speeding; $61.
Jesse W. Nash, Republic; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Wrangler Payton Neil, Halfway; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs.
Bobby Lee Newman, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Cameron Christopher O’Dell, Roland Park, Kansas; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Nathenray George Phil, Springfield; possession of drug paraphernalia; $25 plus court costs; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs.
Shannon Kay Pinkman, Springfield; possession of marijuana; $100; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Rikki Nichole Pugh, Kansas City, Kansas; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Donald Jean Ringier, Springfield; failure to display plates; $21; no seat belt; $10.
Dacota Thomas Roberts, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Devon Wayne Rovenstine, Bolivar; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Aaron Lee Sartin, Willard; speeding; $31.
Leland Russell Seymour Jr., Bolivar; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Bryan Lynn Shelburn, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Daniel Keith Smith, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs.
Kayla Dawn Spear, Hermitage; no seat belt; $10.
Jacquelin Stapp, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Omar Lavanda Stewart, Willard; no seat belt; $10.
Zachery Ty Stewart, Bolivar; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Robert Alan Stiles, Everton; failure to drive on right side of roadway; $41 plus court costs.
Amanda Maureen Stone, Springfield; no insurance; $61; speeding; $31 plus court costs.
Alexander Thomas Swartz, Fair Grove; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Paul Kamohoalii Talley, Lee’s Summit; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Tonette Renee Thomas, Springfield; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Ryan Alan Thorpe-Gwynn, Battlefield; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Nancy Webster, Flemington; failure to secure a child; $25.
Jeffrey David Whitney, Springfield; speeding; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Timmy William Winstead, Mountain Grove; no seat belt. $10.
Brittany Elaine Witt, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $41; no insurance; $61.
William Joseph Worley, Marshfield; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Bradly Ray Young, Joplin; no seat belt; $10; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Sept. 16-Sept. 27 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Brandon J. Beissenherz, Bolivar; amended driving without a valid license; $200.
Rachel D. Butler, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $200.
Scott M. Dodds, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $200.
John R. Goff Jr., Bolivar; shoplifting; $80; violation of protection order; $80; amended disturbing the peace; $80; violation of protection order; $30 and two year probation.
Billy Gene Good, Adrian; amended defective equipment; $200.
Gerald Hendrickson, St. James; $90 and 4 hours community service.
Lynette Joy Henson, Bolivar; no insurance; $150.
Dennis Wade Inglis, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $200.
Alexa Johnson, Humansville; possession of marijuana; $150; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Kerri Jo Johnston, Buffalo; driving while revoked or suspended; $150.
Shadera R. Kellogg, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $130.
Brady M. Mann, Brighton; possession of liquor; $100.
Chun Nai Shi Miller, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $150.
Tana Nelson, Springfield; amended defective equipment; $200.
Julie Olmsted-Largent, Valley City, California; speeding; $190.
Jessica L. Pope, Springfield; amended disturbing the peace; $110.
Margaret A. Taylor, no address; shoplifting; $30 and 17 l/2 hours of community service.
Amanda Wilson, Bolivar; driving while revoked or suspended; $150.
Lauren Nichole Allen-Brown, Grandview; amended defective equipment; $200.
Dalton J. Bailey, Bolivar; shoplifting; $150.
Gabriel Choate, Springfield; domestic assault; $30 and one year probation.
David Counts, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $200.
Erin Faye Dehart, Halfway; defective equipment; $110.
Muhammad Fakhar, Overland, Kansas; child restraint required; $120.
Lisa Marie Fields, Manhattan, Kansas; driving while revoked or suspended; $100.
Mary Grace Greene, Kansas City; amended defective equipment; $200.
Kelsey Reanne Hahn, Blue Springs; amended defective equipment; $200.
Isaac Howard Hill, Springfield; amended disturbing the peace; $150.
Sidney Mauzey, Bolivar; no insurance; $150; failure to register vehicle; $81.
Damean M. Moreland, Bolivar; resisting arrest; 5 days jail credit for time served, costs waived due to indigency; assault; 5 days jail credit for time served, costs waived due to indigency; resisting arrest; 5 days jail credit for time served, costs waived due to indigency.
Terry Lee Neal, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $150.
Alexander James Riff, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Katherine B. Roweton, Bolivar; speeding; $180.
Melanie Tucking,amended defective equipment; $200.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants.
John Michael Brown, Bolivar; Matthew A. Chenault, Springfield (3); Timmy J. Gannaway, Wheatland (2); Wyonda Sabine Gray, Tres Piedras, New Mexico (2); Robert Curtis Jones, Halfway; Shelby M. Lawson, Clever (3); Shaina L. Leger, Bolivar; William Mandrell, Bolivar (2); Ryan Lynn Mius, Bolivar; Cathy Marie Noland, Bolivar (2); Tapekia Satterfield, Mililani, Hawaii (3); Steven D. Shay, Bolivar; Dustin Wyatt Shelton, Wheatland (2); Kassie Simpson, Springfield (2); Jacob Joseph Thornton, Springfield; Lacrista Belle Marie Todd, Lathrop (6); Tanya L. Toppin, Elkland (2); Justin N. Walker, Crocker; Dillon Jenkins, Bolivar.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Sept. 26
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 51
Jennifer Phelps, 35, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Rhonda Shove, 50, of Farmington was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and stealing/receiving stolen property.
Shaun Burke, 40, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest and speeding.
Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 455th Road for an animal call.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of North Elm Street for a suspicious person.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 500th Road for property damage.
Friday, Sept. 27
Samantha Hudson, 40, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Keith McIntosh, 44, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Joshua McCracken, 30, of Bolivar was arrested for violating parole.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Garry Bolen, 48, of Fair Grove was arrested for violating parole.
Christina Smith, 33, of Weaubleau was arrested on a warrant for disobeying a traffic control device.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 59
Thomas Beal, 22, of Warsaw was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Leigh Long, 42, of Lebanon was arrested on a warrant for assault.
John Savala, 32, of Pleasant Hope was arrested for failure to pay child support.
A 26-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, stealing and possession of paraphernalia.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, burglary, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, property damage, stealing and possession of a firearm.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 500th Road for trespassing.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 170th Road for a burglary not in progress.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Sunrise Street for a dispute not in progress.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 435th Road for a juvenile complaint.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Anita Avenue for theft.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Joseph Kyle Davolt, 24, Bolivar and Mikayla Nadene Quinn, 22, Bolivar.
Dylann Alexander Bishop, 26, Bolivar and Taylor Allison Beeman, 26, Bolivar.
Mathew Wayne Keller, 46, Humansville and Katrina April Tarwater, 22, Humansville.
William James Nations, 36, Morrisville and Sandra Gale Hall, 36, Morrisville.
Hayden Jay Conner, 21, Morrisville and Majesti Marie Rash, 26, Morrisville.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Friday, Sept. 6
El Macho Taco, 102 Main, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Refrigerator needs thermometer. 2. Cabinets dirty.
Next Stop, 103 W Hwy 215, Pleasant Hope; follow up; 1 critical; Sneeze guard not provided for hot hold unit; 3 non-critical; 1. Need to provide easy to clean walls in kitchen. 2. Facility dirty, needs organized. 3. Floor missing tiles.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
El Rodeo, 306 E. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Lighter stored on top of food contact items. 2. Food items not properly cooled. Both corrected on site; 3 non-critical; 1. Dirty under ice machine. 2. Utensils improperly stored. 3. Dumpster missing lid.
Sweet Kayle, 106 E. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; Mold growth inside ice machine; 0 non-critical.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Notcho Ordinary Taco, 793 E 419, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical, 0 non-critical.
