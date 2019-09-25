CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Luke Michael Carter, 21, Fair Play; felony first-degree rape, felony first-degree sodomy, class D felony second-degree statutory rape, class D felony second-degree statutory sodomy; warrant served; $100,000 bond; due in court Sept. 25.
Joshua A. Stander, 34, Morrisville; class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant served; $15,000 bond; due in court Sept. 25.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Central Bank of the Ozarks, Springfield, vs. Juan Dunson, Humansville and Nancy Sumner Churning, Humansville; breach of contract; consent judgment against defendants for $5,998 and 9% annual interest.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Brandy L. Coffey, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Coffey for $2,817 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Jesse Dodson, Dunnegan; suit on account; default judgment against Dodson for $860 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Ronald Everett Swan, Walnut Grove, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Nia Ray Director, Jefferson City; limited driving privileges; judgment for Swan, order to install ignition interlock device.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Robert Taylor, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Taylor for $922 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Nancy Hillenburg, Bolivar, vs. John T. Boothe, Pleasant Hope; rent and possession; consent judgment against Boothe for $1,661 plus late fees and court costs and possession of premises at 606 N. Main, Pleasant Hope.
Charles Allen Pitts, Bolivar, vs. Tracey Ihlenfeldt, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against Ihlenfeldt for possession of premises at 4250 South 122nd Road, Lot 4, Bolivar
Kimberly Boliver, Bolivar; adult abuse without stalking; judgment against Boliver for full order of protection.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Amber Ybanez; suit on account; change of venue granted.
Bolivar Farmers Exchange vs. Ryan Gettle et al; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Gregory V. Ross; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Jennifer D. Buck; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Discover Bank vs. Erica A. Marbut; contract — other.
Cach LLC vs. Keri Slomick; breach of contract.
Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Johannes Botha; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution of marriage in Polk County Circuit Court:
Shayla N. Hawley vs. William J. Hawley.
Randell W. Bodenhamer vs. Cynthia A. Bodenhamer.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Richard Paul Garza and Riley E. Garza.
Brian Hyatt and Robin Hyatt.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
John M. Aleshire, Brighton; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Vicky Sue Allen, Joplin; speeding; $156.
Alyson Marie Arnold, Pittsburg; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Marlena Denise Asby, Bolivar; defective equipment; $144 plus court costs.
Hunter Cole Baldwin, Fair Grove; defective equipment; $123 plus court costs.
Christopher Harrison Bamman, Grain Valley; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Clifton Lee Bell, Halfway; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Jessica Danyele Bell, Pleasant Hope; $10.
Josie Blehm, Springfield; possession of illegal crappie length; $25 plus court costs.
Amber S. Bohanna, Memphis, Tennessee; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Donna Marie Bourne, Republic; defective equipment; $128.
Melayne Bruce, Fair Play; no seat belt; $10.
Jeremy A. Crites, Bolivar; speeding; $300 plus court costs.
Joe L. Daniel, Bolivar; defective equipment; $328.
Ricky William Darby, Hermitage; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51 plus court costs.
Dylan Robert Davy, Dunnegan; illegal parking; $61 plus court costs.
Ashley Michelle Dixon, Stilwell, Kansas; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Vijaykrishna Dugini-Anand, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Rebecca Lee Fincher, Bolivar; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation; defective equipment; $128.
Derick Wade Fonteneau, Flemington; speeding; $100 plus court costs.
Ashley Samone Fountain, Kansas City; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Karissa Lanae Frealy, Ozark; defective equipment; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Jeremy L. Giffin, Springfield; driving all-terrain vehicle in a stream or river; $53 plus court costs.
Thomas Elan Gilbert, Hoover, Alabama; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
Alan Dean Gray, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Steven E. Hale, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Lisa Renee Harreld, Springfield; defective equipment; $54.
Nicole Marie Hoyt, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Sandra Lee Jeffrey, Fair Play; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Natalie Nicole Jenkins, Bolivar; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Chelsey Jaunita Johnson, Nevada; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Christopher Lyndell Johnson, Kansas City; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Christopher Lee Jones, Humansville; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Jonathan W. Kegans, Grandview; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Mike Glenn Keithley, Bolivar; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Marlene Kirby, Bolivar; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Mackenzie Elise Lashley-Childers, Rogersville; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Evan J. Looney, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Samantha A. Matthews, Urbana; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Chelsea Nycole McDaniel, Collins; possession of marijuana; $100; speeding; $100; no seat belt; $10.
Ty Allyn McMurry, Nixa; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Robby Dwain Mead, Bolivar; driving while intoxicated; $300; driving while intoxicated; $300.
Fayeth Millard, Dunnegan; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Elizabeth Nicole Mina Cori, Morrisville; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Kasondra Lynn Moore, Springfield; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Roderick Berdette Morgan-Sanders, Kansas City; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
Ginger Lee Ann Muller, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Zhanna Nikolayevna Musiyenko, Springfield; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Elizabeth Anne Propst, Halfway; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Dalton Eugene Rauch, Forest City; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Julie R. Reeves, Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Luis Roberto Ricardez Frias, Westminster, Colorado; speeding; $205.
Susan E. Richardson, Reeds Spring; speeding; $101.
Roy Wayne Robb, Stockton; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence; one year probation.
Preston Michael Rohr, Nixa; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Tina Marie Sanders, Buffalo; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Evan Parker Schuerman, Smithville; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Russell Richard Smith, Springfield; failure to display plates; $10.
David Alan Smukowski, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Amber Marie Soto, Republic; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Jonas David Spain, Fredericktown; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Dylan B. Stewart, Springfield; fishing without a permit; suspended imposition of sentence, six-months probation plus court costs.
Mason Taylor, Bolivar; defective equipment; $228 plus court costs.
Sheila Annette Tripp, Lowry City; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Amanda Gene Wheeler, Bolivar; defective equipment; $178 plus court costs.
Earnest Luther Williams III, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $100.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Sept. 20
• Candice Keele, 34, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Randy Smith, 40, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Michael Issac, 26, was arrested for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance, stealing and trespassing.
• Joshua Stander, 34, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for assault, attempted escape from confinement and possession of controlled substance.
Saturday, Sept. 21
• Kyron Stillwell, 27, was arrested on a warrant for delivering controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Edward Hargrave, 36, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Kathryn Brown, 40, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt and failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates.
• Nathaniel Rhodes, 38, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for delivering/possession of controlled substance at county/private jail, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 64-year-old Humansville woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
• Ray Banfield Sr., 68, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
Sunday, Sept. 22
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 50
• Steven Keithley, 53, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for passing bad checks.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Mo. 83 for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South Cottonwood Lane for sexual misconduct.
• Deputies responded to Rt. D/Rt. PP for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 432nd Road for a physical assault.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 485th Road for trespassing.
Monday, Sept. 23
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 52
• Hubert Williams Jr., 69, of Brighton was arrested for failure to display vehicle inspection certification and possession of controlled substance.
• Noah Ray, 23, of Bolivar was arrested for sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.
• A 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault, property damage, resisting arrest and trespassing.
• Lindsey Watkins, 24, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Johnny Davis Jr., 30, of Walnut Grove was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of paraphernalia.
• Phillip Wilson, 34, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for property damage.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 85th Road for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East Aldrich Road for a missing person.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. KK for property damage.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 155th Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Maple Street for a suspicious person.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Zachary Joshua Stanek, 22, Bolivar, and Mercedes Lee Baugher, 20, Bolivar.
Mason Thomas Bryant, 23, Bolivar, and Kimberly Lynn Farmer, 21, Bolivar.
Adam Wayne Applegate, 29, Bolivar, and Cheyenne Kathleen Jones, 25, Walnut Grove.
Justin Earl Ellis, 27, Bolivar, and Lillian Michelle Owings, 28, Forsyth.
Bryant Dale Payne, 25, Bolivar, and Brandi Jo Allard, 31, Bolivar.
