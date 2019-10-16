The Sew “N” Sew Quilt Guild will meet Friday, Oct. 18, at First Baptist Church in Bolivar.
Social time will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the meeting to follow at 10.
A hospice representative will speak during the meeting. The guild plans to donate 22 lap quilts to hospice.
For more information, call Lynnette at 289-3044.
