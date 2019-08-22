R-1 taxes to remain consistent

The Bolivar R-1 School District’s total tax rate is expected to remain consistent for the third year in a row when the Board of Education considers approving the rate during its monthly meeting Thursday, Aug. 22.
According to the R-1 hearing notice, the rate is expected to remain at $3.82 per $100, the level it has been at since the board voted in 2016 to raise it by a penny for the 2016-17 school year.
Prior to then, the tax rate had been raised to $3.81 for the 2015-16 school year, 5 cents higher than the $3.76 rate, which had been in place since 2008-09, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
The overall 6-cent increase from the 2014-15 tax rate of $3.76 is 8 cents less than the 14-cent increase that voters authorized on the April 2015 ballot issue, as previously reported.
The proposed debt levy will increase to $0.6475, more than 2018-19’s debt levy of $0.5675, where it was estimated to remain after voters passed a bond issue in April.
“The district is rolling back the operating levy $.08 to $3.1725 and increasing the debt service levy $.08 to $.6475,” Kelly Holt, R-1 chief financial officer, told the BH-FP. “This will result in a no tax rate increase for the fourth consecutive year.”
He explained that by not rolling back the overall levy $.08, the district will have $144,347 of revenue available for staffing needs, safety and security, repairs and improvements to existing facilities.
The assessed valuation for the current tax year is just over $180.4 million, an about 6.98% increase from last year, according to the notice.
Community members who would like to address the Board of Education concerning the tax rate can do so during a public hearing at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the R-1 administration building, 524 W. Madison St., Bolivar.
Further agenda items
The board’s regular monthly session will follow the tax hearing.
In addition to the school tax rate, items on the agenda include the following:
- Building updates.
- Buildings and grounds, safety programs, summer school, transportation route approval and mentoring program.
- Preliminary discussion regarding the September sale of bonds with George K. Baum.
- Discussion of substitute pay.
- Approval of the amendment of the 2018-19 fiscal budget.
- MSBA 2019 policy updates.
- Approval of special road district.
- Agreement between Bolivar Police Department and Bolivar R-1 School District.
- Propane bids
Closed session
- The board met in a special closed session Monday, Aug. 12, to discuss employing faculty and staff for the 2019-20 school year.
- According to the unapproved minutes, the board voted unanimously to employ Dan Pollock as a Bolivar Middle School seventh-grade special education teacher, Judi Wall as a part time director for Bolivar Early Intervention School and Amber Thompson as the nurse for Bolivar Middle School, all for the 2019-20 school year.
