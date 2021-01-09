R-1 bus involved in wreck

A Bolivar R-1 school bus was involved in a wreck just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, in rural Polk County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D public information officer Sam Carpenter told the BH-FP the wreck happened around 3:50 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, the bus, which was traveling on 370th Road about 1 mile from Rt. PP, “ran off the roadway and struck a tree.”
Carpenter said the driver and four children were on the bus at the time of the wreck. No injuries were reported, he said.
Bolivar schools issued a statement Wednesday confirming that no one was injured.
“We want to first assure you that all students and staff are safe,” the district said.
According to the statement, parents of the students involved were contacted.
The district also shared its thanks to “all first responders who were notified of the accident and arrived on the scene quickly.”
The district relies on an emergency response plan to guide how it responds to incidents like the bus wreck, R-1 spokesperson Sammy Jacobson said.
“Ultimately, the safety of our individuals takes preeminent concern, followed by communication of the situation,” she said. “(Emergency) personnel were called, parents were contacted, students had a health check and then were put back into the parents’ care.”
Jacoboson said she wasn’t certain what damage the bus sustained in the wreck.
