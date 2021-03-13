R-1 learns of network ‘data incident’

Bolivar R-1 Schools is grappling with a recent data incident concerning its network, members of the school board were told Friday, March 5.
According to unapproved minutes from the board’s Friday, March 5, closed meeting, CFO Kelly Holt, Technology Director Brad Sterling and Thomas Douglas, CEO of Springfield IT firm JMark, spoke to the board about a recent breach of the district network and the measures taking place for restoration.
Board secretary Sheila Anderson said the minutes were later amended to change the term “breach” to “data incident.”
On Thursday, March 11, Sterling shared a statement from the district’s legal counsel when asked by the BH-FP.
“Bolivar R-1 School District recently experienced an incident that disrupted the use of our network. … At this time, there is no evidence that any information has been impacted,” the statement reads. “However, the investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will provide updates if there are significant developments. ... We have notified law enforcement of this incident and will work to provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold the perpetrator(s) of this incident accountable.”
All questions should be sent to communications@bolivarschools.org, according to the statement.
No additional information about the nature of the incident was included in the minutes. District spokesperson Sammy Jacobson did not return a request for additional information about the breach.
When asked which law enforcement agency was notified, Sterling said “I can’t share that information.”
The Bolivar Police Department, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol told the BH-FP they are not the investigating agencies.
Sterling did not explain why the district would not name the investigating agency, something that is a departure from the norm.
According to antivirus software company Norton, a security breach occurs “when an intruder gains unauthorized access to an organization’s protected systems and data.”
“Cybercriminals or malicious applications bypass security mechanisms to reach restricted areas,” Norton’s website states. “A security breach is an early-stage violation that can lead to things like system damage and data loss.”
At the meeting, Sterling gave the board an update on the restoration of the district network, the minutes said.
Board members Kyle Lancaster, Keri Clayton, Jeralen Shive, Jared Taylor and Brandon Van Deren attended the meeting. Board president Paula Hubbert entered the meeting in progress. Board member J.R. Collins was absent.
Later, in its open session, the board approved an agreement with law firm Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP to “represent it in connection with the technology security incident.”
When asked for a copy of the letter, Anderson said, according to Section 610.021.1 and .14 RSMo., the letter is attorney client privileged communication and not a public record.
The board also ratified and approved an agreement with Kroll Associates LLC, an investigation firm, to provide “technology remediation and monitoring services.”
Other business
The board also voted to approve purchasing $202,000.00 in Chromebook laptops CDWG for
a unit price of $229.00 each, authorizing superintendent Tony Berry to sign on behalf of the district.
The board also approved the monthly district-paid defined contribution for health insurance of $482.59.
Jill Way contributed to this report.
