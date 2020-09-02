R-1 sees first cases

The Bolivar R-1 school district has seen its first cases of the new coronavirus.
As of Monday, Aug. 31, the district has had at least four positive cases in its student body, and one among its staff, including three students at the high school and one student at the middle school, according to emails sent by the district to parents.
R-1 superintendent Tony Berry updated the board of education on the district’s staff case at its Thursday, Aug. 27, meeting.
Teachers and the parents of students who were in contact with the positive individual were notified, according to the emails.
“Those teachers and students will be quarantined to ensure the safety of others,” the emails state.
During Thursday’s meeting, Berry said at the time one student and one staff member had tested positive for the virus.
“We have 24 students in quarantine, including 22 at the middle school,” Berry told the group. “We have 10 staff in quarantine.”
R-1 technology and communication director Brad Sterling told the BH-FP Monday, Aug. 31, the district would not share information regarding COVID-19 cases with the newspaper “to avoid risk of HIPAA violation.”
“If we are notified of a positive case, our plan is to notify administrators, staff and the parents of the building in which the case was reported,” he said.
The Polk County Health Center did not respond to questions as of press time Tuesday.
At the meeting, Berry said several of the district’s retired substitute teachers stepped in to help keep classes in session.
“When you look at it, we’re talking two positive cases compared with our student body of 2,680 in our school right now,” he said.
Board member Kyle Lancaster said he’d heard questions from the public about why, if students and staff are required to wear face masks, quarantining was needed.
Assistant superintendent T.C. Wall explained the district has been told by the Polk County Health Center that when it does contact tracing on a positive case, it can’t assess whether all involved were masking properly.
“At first, the understanding was that the mask would keep us in school and we wouldn't have to do the quarantine. If you’re wearing a mask properly, it does prevent the spread, but that is why the mask is not counted in the rationale,” she said. “It’s an extra layer of protection, and even though they’re having to quarantine, I do think our kids are getting sick less.”
Board member Brandon Van Deren pointed out that the students being in quarantine, but not necessarily testing positive, help makes the case for masking.
“They’re quarantined,” he said. “They’re not sick.”
Berry told the board students in quarantine have been able to keep learning virtually.
Board member Jeralen Shive asked about the process of notifying parents when someone in the district tests positive.
Berry, with help from district spokesperson Sammy Jacobson, explained there are legal issues to consider when notifying parents. The district can only be so specific about where a positive case has been without potentially and inadvertently identifying the ill student or staff member.
Paula Hubbert, board president, advocated for being as open as possible to prevent the spread of rumors.
“I think we can tell our story or other people can tell our story,” she said. “That’s the line we have to be aware of. I know there are things we have to be cognizant of, but I think if only portions of the population are hearing things and not everybody is getting a consistent message, we’re going to face some backlash about people thinking we’re not being forthright.”
Other business
In other business, the district will keep its tax rate at $3.82 per $100 after a unanimous vote by the board. The district’s incidental rate remains at $3.1725, and its debt service rate is $0.6475.
Berry also provided an update on traffic on the district’s first day of classes.
The Early Childhood Learning Center introduced a new campus to the traffic flow, and other campuses changed parts of their patterns.
“Make no mistake,” Berry said. “I don't sleep well. But I was really, really nervous about the traffic flow at the kindergarten and the ECLC. ... I was on pins and needles because if we’d have backed up D Highway, I think we’d all been in for a lot of people yelling at us. But, it went awesome.”
Berry said the district’s only traffic issue was on Hartford Avenue near Bolivar Intermediate School.
“We’re looking at ways we can fix it, but I can tell you it was clear by 3:10 p.m. today,” he said. “Overall, we were able to have a continuity of flow the Bolivar community hasn’t had before.”
The board also met in closed session to discuss legal actions; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records and performance rating or records pertaining to employees. According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken.
Board members Shive, Lancaster, Hubbert, Van Deren, J.R. Collins, Jared Taylor and Kerri Clayton were present.
