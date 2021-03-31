R-1 to consider stepping back mask policy

Bolivar Middle School principal Tim Garber said his staff has come up with a novel approach to correct students who aren’t wearing their face masks properly on campus.
“A lot of them will wear it below their noses,” Garber told the R-1 board of education at its Tuesday, March 23, meeting. “So, of course we’ve found that if you tell a middle school student that their nose is cute, they will pretty quickly pull their mask up. That’s kind of our running joke.”
It’s jokes like those, tinged with a bit of exhaustion, that staff across the district are making as R-1 nears the end of a full year of requiring all students and employees to wear masks while on campus.
“I feel it’s a bit of a burden, because we fuss at kids constantly,” high school principal David Geurin said. “I have so many conversations every day on this. You try to keep it positive, but it’s wearing on the adults in the building just trying to keep the masks on the kids. The anxiety of spending my whole day trying to keep masks on kids is just brutal at times.”
The board heard from several campus administrators, as well as two parents of students in the district, regarding R-1’s masking policy, before requesting those administrators return soon with plans to responsibly step back the masking policy in their buildings.
“I don’t want to sound like we’re abdicating our responsibility as a school board, but we trust you as educators,” board president Paula Hubbert said. “Can you come up with a plan for your buildings?”
Any policy changes would wait several weeks after spring break, R-1 superintendent Tony Berry said.
That’s not quite what parents Liz Burkhart and Chauntelle Murray had in mind when they spoke during the public comments section earlier in Tuesday’s meeting.
The duo paired their request to eliminate R-1’s masking policy with several anecdotes, including from area and out of state school district administrators.
“We called nine school districts,” Murray said. “Some of them never had a mask requirement. Of the nine schools we looked at this week, we were the only ones left. All nine of those schools are having no problems with masks being optional.”
Asked by board member Jared Taylor when she’d hope to see the mask policy lifted, Burkhart didn’t mince words.
“Tomorrow,” she said. “Why wouldn’t we?”
The group left after they spoke.
Health center weighs in
Polk County Health Center administrator Michelle Morris also addressed the board, pointing out that all school districts in the county have had to shut down partial areas of their districts at one point during the school year due to the pandemic.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends masking in school settings, as does the Polk County Health Center, Morris said.
“Having a mask policy in place for the district has made a direct impact on kids being in school or out of school,” Morris said. “In our districts where there was not a mask policy in place, virus transmission rates were definitely higher.”
Studies also back up that conclusion, Morris said. Washington University in St. Louis studied 22 schools in Springfield and St. Louis, determining those schools’ masking policies had a direct impact on the number of students who contacted the virus from another student.
“Masking is a level of prevention or protection that you add to help prevent the spread of the virus, just like hand washing and social distancing,” Morris said.
‘Fighting the good fight’
Geurin said, whatever the board decides, he’ll do his best to enforce those policies.
“We’re fighting the good fight, and we’ll keep fighting it,” he said. “But, I’m also tired of having to constantly keep masks on kids. For our staff, it's affecting morale. I was one of the biggest proponents of masking, and I think everything we’ve done with masking has been great. But, you have to weigh the reality of enforcing it day to day.”
Berry said he’d talked with the district’s campus leaders who then polled their staff. Between 60 and 70% would like to have some sort of step back from full masking, he said.
“Let’s get through our return from spring break and see where our numbers are,” he said.
Calendar
R-1 will start classes this fall on Monday, Aug. 23.
Board members voted unanimously to approve the district’s 2021-22 calendar.
The calendar features a Nov. 22-26 Thanksgiving break, a Dec. 20-31 winter break and a March 21-25 spring break.
The last day of school is Wednesday, May 25. Find the full calendar online at BolivarMoNews.com.
Closed session
The board also met in closed session to discuss legal actions; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records and performance rating or records pertaining to employees. According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken.
Board members Hubbert, Brandon Van Deren, Jeralen Shive, Kyle Lancaster, Taylor and Kerri Clayton were present for both sessions. J.R. Collins was absent.
The board’s next meeting will be Thursday, April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.