Bolivar R-1 Schools will hold a basketball camp for 2020-21 students in sixth through eighth grades from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 1-4, at Bolivar High School.
The camp costs $40. Make checks payable to Bolivar R-1 Schools.
Those interested should contact coach Robby Hoegh at rhoegh@bolivarschools.org or text at 573-590-6110.
