We the People (undersigned) believing life begins at conception and agreeing with the commandment, “you shall not murder,” do not wish for our tax dollars to fund abortion in any capacity, at any facility, or with any government program, whether foreign or domestic.
We now ask Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to file a lawsuit on behalf of Missouri citizens to protect our religious liberty. We believe that a precedent has already been set in the 1989 case, Webster v. Reproductive Health Services. In a five to four decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it was constitutional to prohibit public funds, facilities and employees from providing abortion care.
Thank you so much from undersigned Missouri citizens,
— Gayla Prewitt and Janet Arnold
