Have you heard the saying, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never harm me?”
May I say, words have power: They can break our heart or make us laugh.
When people’s feelings are hurt because of a word or words that you have written or spoken, remember you cannot take them back.
Recent columns in the newspaper have been hurtful.
I have said, “I am going to give that person a piece of my mind.” I say to you, you better be careful of what piece of mind you will give them; it may be the only piece you have.
At present, we are in a stressful situation. Need to work together, empathy, compassion, seek God’s blessings, words and kindness.
If unhappy with government, vote Democrat or Republican. Remember, we are all Americans.
— Russ Emory, Bolivar
