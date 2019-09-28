Road less traveled 

It started out like any typical Saturday.
Randa Brakebill went about her day on July 20 — caring for her husband’s 96-year-old great-grandma who lives near the couple’s Pleasant Hope home, feeding cows for a friend and then heading toward the church in Tin Town to weed eat for the couple’s lawn service company. Everything seemed like business as usual for the perpetually-busy 30-year-old.
Little did she know as she made her way east from Pleasant Hope on Mo. 215, everything would change — for her, for her husband, Shannon, and for her family and friends.
It’s a path she’d taken hundreds of times before.
But as Brakebill headed down the steep, curvy hill leading up to the bridge that crosses the Pomme de Terre River, she encountered the unexpected that day.
“I came around the corner, and there was a truck coming over in my lane,” she said, sitting on her couch in her home, earlier this month. “He was almost sideways in the road.”
As the passenger side of her truck dropped off the right side of the roadway, Brakebill said she “overcorrected really fast.”
“I was doing 60,” she said. “I hit the gas, because I was already being thrown over. I hit the gas instead of the brake.”
Brakebill said she didn’t leave any marks on the road as she veered hard to the left and went airborne off the roadway, flying over a steep ditch toward the river, only stopping when her truck hit a tree.
“Whenever I made impact with the tree, I hit it almost sideways and then my truck flew around and dropped down,” she said. “My husband’s 6-foot-3, and he can’t even reach the marks where the tree hit.”
‘I just get sick thinking about it’
Because of tall grass hiding the view from the roadway, Brakebill says she was down in the ravine on the north side of Mo. 215 for around 30 minutes before anyone found her.
“But if there had been guardrails or something there, I would have been found,” she said.
Following Brakebill’s crash — and a handful of others at the same location since July — members of the community came together, insisting on safety improvements at the location.
Nancy Boyd, who lives at the top of the hill in a log cabin with a red tin roof, overlooking the Pomme de Terre River, knows the dangers of the otherwise idyllic spot.
Boyd, who mentioned numerous wrecks she has seen from her home over the years, said problems arise when drivers on Mo. 215 head east down the steep hill toward the river.
“I was home when Randa crashed,” Boyd said. “They put up barricades to block the road. They stopped everyone and had them turn around. It took around four hours to get her out. … I just get sick thinking about it.”
Boyd noted work that’s been done at the location in the past.
“I know they just redid the bridge, and they did a great job on it,” Boyd said, referencing a Missouri Department of Transportation project in the summer of 2015.
But, she said, the number of serious crashes on the hill necessitate more action.
“If they could just put in those rumble strips across the road or a sign up at the top of the hill warning that a sharp curve is ahead, it would help so many people, especially ones who haven’t driven the road before,” Boyd said. “And If it doesn’t warrant guard rails, I don’t know what does. That wouldn’t cost that much, and it would save a lot of lives.”
Heeding the public’s outcry for change, MoDOT’s Beth Schaller, an area engineer, said a team of traffic safety engineers “are looking at the location in an effort to determine what factors might possibly be contributing to the crashes.”
As a first step, MoDOT crews placed chip seal on the curves on both sides of the bridge over the past few weeks. She said that step “is a good improvement” that maintenance crews can make “fairly quickly.”
“The chip seal will increase the friction on the roadway,” Schaller said. “We have used this method with great success in the past.”
She said MoDOT will continue to gather information on the existing conditions of the roadway and factors contributing to crashes to determine if additional improvements are needed in the future.
‘It was bad’
Brakebill said her memories of what happened following her wreck are fuzzy.
She said she wasn’t wearing a seat belt, so her “whole body” was thrown up into the windshield and thrown back down.
“When I came to, because I’ve been a first responder for years, I knew I needed to keep my head still,” she said. “But I yanked my arm up from out of my seat.”
As she started yelling for help, Brakebill said she knew her face was injured because she had trouble talking.
“And I just kept yelling for help, not realizing I was that far down in the ravine,” she said. “Because I could hear cars coming, I was thinking I was up by the road and someone was going to hear me.”
After 10 minutes of screaming with no sign of help, Brakebill decided to reach into her purse, which was wedged nearby.
“My phone was on my call screen to my husband, so I was able to call him,” she said. “ … I told him I was in a wreck and it was bad.”
When first responders and the ambulance arrived, Brakebill was in rough shape, she said.
“All I remember is them saying, ‘Patient is deteriorating, and we have to go,’” she said. “Then I woke up in the hospital. I mean, I honestly thought I was going to go get a few stitches in my face, and then I spent 20 days in there.”
‘I’m shattered’
From the road, Brakebill said the wreck “didn’t look like it was all that bad.”
“But they get up to me, and I’m shattered,” she said.
With her right side basically crushed, Brakebill said her back was broken from her C4 to her T9 vertebrae.
“I had over 25 broken bones from my head to the middle of my back,” she said.
The crash completely severed her nerves from her brachial plexus to her spinal cord.
“I probably won’t get the use of this arm back,” she said. “I can move my fingers a little, but it’s starting to atrophy and just draw up.”
Brakebill said she has no feeling in her right arm, calling it “the weirdest feeling in the world.”
Because of the severe nerve damage, she now has complex regional pain syndrome — or what Brakebill said some call “the suicide disease” — on the right side of her body.
“My right side can’t be touched at all,” she explained. “The wind from the fan even hurts it. I can’t go outside during the day (because of light sensitivity) without extreme pain.”
She said the disease makes her damaged arm “hot to the touch all the time,” and causes burning and electrical sensations to shoot up to her neck.
“If I’ve got a hair on my arm, and they try to take (the hair) off, it feels like a knife is just cutting straight through me,” Brakebill said. “ … That’s all I think about is my arm. It’s so mind consuming because the pain is constant.”
Brakebill said the crash was completely life changing.
“They told me the second day in the hospital that I might as well file for disability, because I’ll probably never work again,” she said. “That was the hardest thing to hear.”
She said it took another couple of days in ICU for her to realize the gravity of her situation.
Brakebill is learning to write left handed and needs the constant care of others.
She also now takes around a dozen medications morning and night.
“My medicine alone should have cost around $1,200 a month,” she said.
However, The Pharmacy at Pleasant Hope offers Brakebill her medicines at cost — around $420 a month.
Brakebill said she also struggles with depression and anxiety.
“Now I’m scared to even go out of my house because of this,” she said, which is a challenge because she calls herself “independent almost to a fault.”
“It’s just the simple things,” Brakebill said. “If I drop something, I can’t bend over and pick it up. That’s where the depression part comes in. I’m so used to running all the time. I feel like a burden to them.”
Brakebill said she has important doctor’s appointments in the near future.
She said doctors may choose to take away her body shell and neck brace, which she currently wears constantly, at an appointment in October.
Brakebill said she’ll also see nerve specialists in St. Louis who may reattach two of the nerves to help with the paralysis in her right arm.
However, she said discussions about amputating her arm are “still on the table.”
‘God was with me’
Despite the challenges, Brakebill said she regularly feels the love and support of the community.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “I could’ve never imagined. It’s been crazy. People I don’t even know have reached out to us. The prayers have meant the most to me.”
She said she can tell the prayers “are working.”
Brakebill said she can see God’s hand in her life, even in the painful memories of the wreck.
“My purse should have been scattered everywhere,” she said. “It was stuck where I could reach it, and my phone was on the call screen.”
She said God is evident even in her own words as she flew off the side of the road.
“I remember whenever I dropped off the right side and I yanked it over, I said, ‘Lord, this is it. This is how I die. Please hold me.’ I said it out loud. He held me, and He kept me alive.”
And in the hospital, when her pain was at its worst, she again said God was there.
“Right before my pain was really bad, it felt like I was being hugged,” Brakebill said. “It was the most amazing feeling ever. I knew God was with me. I have no other reason to be here other than Him.”
