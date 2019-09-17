Polk County can expect improvements to highways and bridges over the next five years after the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program on July 10.
Eleven Polk County highways and bridges are included in the STIP.
Editor’s note: In the previous BH-FP issue’s Sept. 7 article, “From the Ground Up,” the bullet point descriptions the Missouri Department of Transportation’s 2020-24 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program in Polk County were incorrect. The correct descriptions are below.
Polk County projects listed under MoDOT’s five-year highway and bridge construction schedule include the following:
- Mo. 13/64: Bridge rehabilitation over North Dry Sac River, 2 miles south of Brighton, and on Mo. 64 over Lindley Creek, 6 miles south of Pittsburg. Project is slated to begin this summer.
- Mo. 123: Pavement resurfacing from Mo. 32 to Mo. 215 south intersection to begin this fall.
- Mo. 13: Pavement resurfacing from 0.1 mile south of 565th Road in Polk County to Rt. WW in Greene County. Construction to begin in 2020.
- Mo. 32: Pavement resurfacing from Mo. 13 to Rt. D in Bolivar. Construction to begin in 2022.
- Mo. 123: Bridge replacement over Barren Creek 1.3 miles south of Fair Play. Construction to begin in 2021.
- Mo. 83: Bridge preventive maintenance over Mo. 13 in Bolivar. Construction to begin in 2021.
- Mo. 83: Pavement resurfacing on Springfield Avenue from Mo. 32, Broadway Street, to Mo. 13 in Bolivar. Construction to begin in 2022.
- Rt. H: Pavement resurfacing and adding centerline rumblestripe from Mo. 32 to Rt. WW. Construction to begin summer 2020.
- Rt. H: Upgrading pedestrian facilities to comply with the ADA Transition Plan on Main Street from Cowden to Adams in Pleasant Hope. Construction to begin in 2021.
- Rt. HH: Culvert rehabilitation over Ingalls Creek 0.2 mile south of Rt. AC, on Rt. J over Brush Creek 0.8 mile north of Mo. 32, and on Rt. Z over Pratter Branch 0.2 mile west of Rock Prairie. Construction to begin in 2021.
- Rt. KK: Pavement resurfacing from Mo. 13 to Rt. H. Construction to begin summer 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.