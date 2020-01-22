John Hubbert, son of Paula and Steve Hubbert, and Lily Shepard, daughter of Paula and Joe Shepard, were named Rotary students for December.
School activities in which Hubbert has participated include fishing and soccer. He plans to attend Pratt Community College in Kansas and become a full-time hunting guide.
School activities in which Shepard has participated include volleyball, character council and foreign language club. She plans to attend Missouri State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.