A standoff with an armed subject is a scary place for a law enforcement officer to be.
Careful words and calm dispositions can give way in an instant as an officer tries to talk down a subject potentially bent on harming themselves or others.
Polk County Undersheriff Rod Parks recalled one such scary moment, when a local officer had to approach an armed man on a porch.
“The officer went up and spoke to him just with body armor,” Parks said. “It would have been nice if he’d had more protection.”
A state grant, funded with federal money, should help with those situations, Parks said.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recently received nearly $10,000 through the Local Law Enforcement Block Grant for the purchase of three ballistic shields and fifteen law enforcement-style flashlights.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety website says the grants are awarded through the United States Department of Justice for “the purchase of equipment directly related to basic law enforcement functions and officer safety.”
The website says the goal of the program is “to improve officer and public safety.”
It was time, Parks said, for the department to step up its protection for its personnel.
“This is the first time this department has ever had shields,” Parks said. “It’s a great thing.”
Two of the shields are metal and fold in the middle for easy storage. A panel covers the gap where the two plates pivot, rendering a protective barrier that should stop a rifle round, Parks said.
A strap in the back keeps the shield secured on an officer’s arm and a thick glass window gives officers the option of added visibility without exposing their heads behind the shield, Parks said.
“So, with standoffs, barricaded subjects or things like that, we can line up two officers side by side with these and go into a house, and they’re covered,” he said.
A folded shield can be stored in the back of a police vehicle and deployed quickly when needed, Parks said. They’ll remain stored in the on-duty patrol supervisor’s office, he said.
“Of course, he’ll try to keep it with him, and if anything arises he can be en route to the scene where we need the shields,” Parks said of the supervisor.
The third shield is Kevlar and rolls up when not in use and, while it isn’t certified to stop a rifle round, Parks said it does have other uses.
For instance, two deputies can hold the shield with one hand each, covering their vital organs while their hands remain on their weapons.
In an active shooter situation, the shield can be thrown over the top of a prone victim, offering protection from gunfire.
“Or, you can lay somebody on it and two people can carry them out or one person can drag them out on it,” he said.
In total, Parks said the shields cost about $7,000.
The undersheriff said the department has received the grant every time it's applied under Sheriff Danny Morrison, using it to make other necessary purchases.
While no one specific instance drove the decision to purchase shields, Parks said the department decided “it was just time.”
“The world has changed,” he said. “If you get somebody barricaded in a house, somebody with a firearm that wants to harm us, this helps us go in and talk to them and be more protected. We’ve got bulletproof vests, but this adds to that.”
Lighting up the night
Parks said the department was also able to purchase 15 1,000 lumen law enforcement-grade flashlights for its deputies with the grant.
He said it's the first time the department has bought a set of new flashlights in about 10 years.
“We may have purchased one or two here and there over the years to replace what we have, but most of our assigned lights are still the big Maglights,” he said.
In that time, he said many of the department’s deputies had purchased their own lights to supplement the older models, which could be considered more effective as a weapon than a light in days past, he said.
“They’d do that just because a good light is a needed thing,” he said, “and what we issued wasn’t as good as what was out there.”
Lights aren’t just for seeing the way in the dark, he said. They’re also crucial for officer safety, especially during night time traffic stops.
“It’s always an unknown when you approach a car on a traffic stop, so you use that light as a tactic,” he said. “Then, they can look around inside your vehicle to see what there might be that’s dangerous. This helps us be safer.”
Fair Play gets funds
Another local department also received needed funds through the Local Law Enforcement Block Grant.
According to Chief Ricky Gooding, the Fair Play Police Department was awarded $1,693.34.
Although the amount may seem relatively small, anything helps boost the department’s current $13,000 budget, he said.
He said he used the funds to purchase equipment the department — made up of Gooding and one part-time officer position — had gone without.
Gooding bought first aid kits for the office and the department’s patrol vehicle.
He purchased one rechargeable flashlight and two duty belt flashlights and holsters, each costing around $100.
Gooding also invested in lights for the city’s patrol vehicle, purchasing one vehicle spotlight.
“The one on the city patrol vehicle is frozen up and is extremely hard to turn,” he said. “This light assists me in looking for people, road hazards and on traffic stops.”
He said it’s a “very important part of duty supplies for the vehicle.”
Another purchase — a gun rack — was also an upgrade to the city’s patrol car, Gooding said.
He said he’d been carrying his 12-gauge shotgun in the trunk of the patrol vehicle, which he says is a safety issue during an emergency.
Not having the gun handy “could cost valuable time,” Gooding said.
He also bought items for personal safety, including two sets of special armor plates and carriers.
“The ballistic vest that most officers wear does not stop rifle rounds,” Gooding said.
However, the new ones he purchased are “solid steel plates that are worn over the uniform shirts and are mostly used for intense situations, such as barricaded people or, God forbid, a school shooting,” Gooding said.
The chief, who also works as a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, said Fair Play’s department still has several needs despite the recent grant funds. One need is new ballistic vests.
“I am currently working with my city council and have been approved to buy a vest for me and the part-time officer,” Gooding said. “We are blessed that Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison is gracious enough to let me wear the vest he issued me at the PCSO.”
Gooding said he has a “laundry list” of items he hopes to purchase for the department over time.
He said the department needs a “more updated” vehicle.
Fair Play’s current 2008 Ford Crown Victoria has 101,443 miles on it, he said.
“Not saying it doesn't run decent, but I would like to have a four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, due to the steep hills on the east side of town,” Gooding said. “In an emergency with snow or ice, I would not be able to respond to a call if I received one.”
Gooding said the department’s weapons are also a priority.
“I'm currently, again with the grace of Sheriff Morrison, able to use my duty gear from the PCSO,” he said. “I could go on and on about stuff I need, but these are the more important things the department is in need of.”
Gooding said, as chief, he donates a lot of his personal time to help stay in budget and enable the department to have a part-time officer to work day shifts.
However, he added that family support is essential when working with a small department.
“I'm beyond blessed being married to my wife, Krystal, and having three wonderful children who understand the importance of what a law enforcement officer does and support what I do for a living,” he said. “It takes a special family to support it.”
