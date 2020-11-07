At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, a long-held tradition will return to the Bolivar square.
Veterans and community members will gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, on the northwest corner of the Polk County Courthouse lawn to celebrate this year’s Veteran’s Day.
According to Gary Christopher with Bolivar’s AmVet Post 184, the group has not finalized details but will have representatives there to continue the tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.