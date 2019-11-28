The Bolivar High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets attribute their latest accomplishment to hard work and high goals.
The squadron received the highest grade attainable on their headquarters-directed unit evaluation Thursday, Nov. 14.
BHS AFJROTC cadet Rachel Renfro said the evaluation resulted in the squadron’s “best inspection ever,” adding it set a new record for the program.
During the inspection, which happens only once every three years, inspectors from Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, judged whether or not squadrons are operating at the standards set by the Air Force.
The Bolivar Cadet Squadron was judged in 54 areas for compliance and exceeded the standards in 22 of them, according to the evaluation’s report.
“I knew they’d do it,” said BHS instructor Ret. Maj. Roger Robinson, speaking on the squadron’s accomplishment.
The squadron passed all of the 54 items on the evaluation, but two items had discrepancies, Robinson noted.
“One of the discrepancies was the fact that we only have one instructor — and that’s me,” Robinson said. “But we’ve already got somebody hired to join us in January.”
According to Bolivar R-1’s regular session minutes on Thursday, Nov. 21, “The motion was made and seconded to employ SMSgt. Stephen Bender as AFJROTC Instructor at BHS, for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.”
Robinson said the second discrepancy was that “we hadn’t nominated somebody for an Air Force Association Award, but that nomination process doesn’t happen until January, so that’s going to get fixed in January, as well.”
By setting a new record for the program, the squadron surpassed 2017’s evaluation, when that class “exceeded the standards in 17” out of 54 areas of compliance, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
Squadron commander Tyler McClellan, a BHS senior, noted he and the rest of the “seniors in this class have been through one unit of inspection before, and that was our freshman year.”
To see this level of growth now, “that’s a neat experience,” McClellan said.
“It shows how much hard work — and the payoff of hard work — has been actually succeeding,” said AFROTC cadet Kirtis Kuhn.
Kuhn added the evaluation’s record-setting score also shows “how much the corps has grown from our previous years.”
“We’ve all been in the corps for at least three years or more,” Kuhn said, looking at his fellow cadets in BHS’ Cadet Leadership class, “and it shows that our involvement is improving, or at least not taking back from it.”
In the months leading up to the evaluation, achieving a high score on their evaluation “was where they set their goals,” Robinson said.
McClellan said to prepare for this year’s evaluation, the group began working “all the way back to last May, when we received our staff assignments, and we’ve been working for it since then.”
The staff assignments are where AFJROTC students fall into the cadet corps, McClellan said. Other cadets in the class cited roles, such as color guard commander, manager of logistics, director of operations and more.
The goals and standards are part of what brought all of those assignments into a record-setting group, Robertson said.
Kuhn said he’s seen two different squadron commanders through the years, “and all of them have set different goals, but they all build upon each other.”
For example, McClellan is implementing different goals than the squadron commander from last year, “but both of them are still making a stepping stone for the future and making it better,” Kuhn said.
And part of their briefing with the inspection’s evaluator Thursday, Nov. 14, was showing the goals they created for the program — a briefing that was one of the evaluation’s 22 items the squadron exceeded, Kuhn noted.
The results also show the cadets exceeded the standards of complying with basic uniform wear, demonstrating the Air Force’s value of “excellence in all we do,” and demonstrating “service before self” through participating in school and community support events — to name three out of 22.
Two cadets in particular — Elijah Biddle and Abby Warren — received the “Top Performer” award from the evaluation.
“The top performer award is an award to the top 2% of AFJROTC cadets across the nation,” Biddle said.
Biddle said the award felt like a “pretty big honor” to receive out of around 124,000 cadets currently enrolled in AFJROTC.
“I didn’t know a lot about it, but after given the description of it, I’m like, ‘Wow,’” Biddle said.
He said as the squadron’s organizer of events, it felt good for his hard work to be paid off through the recognition of the award.
But, Biddle noted, he can’t “take all of the credit for it.”
“We’ve all been working really hard for this,” he said.
Besides high results, though, that hard work also builds a strong bond.
“The instructor actually asked all the cadets what JROTC meant to them, and a lot of people said, ‘It’s like a family,’ because it really is,” Renfro said, thinking back to the evaluation.
“We all are just a big family, and it’s pretty awesome,” she said.
And looking forward to the squadron’s future in three years, McClellan said their evaluation results — reaching the highest attainable score, with 22 out of 54 items exceeding standards — “is definitely going to be a standard to live up to.”
