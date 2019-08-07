Rodney Sanders took command midway through the Saturday, Aug. 3, 40-lap USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout at Lucas Oil Speedway and went on to win the race.
According to a Lucas Oil news release, Sanders, of Happy, Texas, held off Dereck Ramirez and Terry Phillips in a two-lap shootout after a pair of late cautions wiped out his big lead.
Sanders, a longtime series regular, took his 91st career USMTS win, but his first triumph in a Modified event at Lucas Oil Speedway.
"We won a late model race here a couple of years ago, but I kind of have a love-hate relationship with this place," Sanders said in the release. "You can go out and win one night and not make it out of the B-main the next. But, if you have a good car, you can come from deep in the field."
According to the release, Sanders is the USMTS season points leader and picked up his fifth series win of 2019, claiming $3,000.
Sanders started outside row seven in the main event, according to the release. Tyler Wolff got the jump from his outside front row starting position and roared to the lead, building a two-second cushion over Hunter Marriott by lap seven.
As Wolff began to encounter lapped traffic by lap 10, Marriott cut into his lead and was within a couple of car-lengths when the first caution waved on lap 12. Phillips sat third, and Sanders had moved from 14th to fourth, according to the release.
Sanders gained momentum after the restart, moving to second before using a high-side pass out of turn four to move past Wolff and into the lead to complete lap 20, the release stated.
Sanders led Phillips by 3.2 seconds when a caution with just two laps remaining wiped out that cushion and gave Phillips, and third-running Ramirez, a two-lap chance to steal the win, the release stated.
Sanders raced to the win, finishing 0.7 seconds clear of Ramirez with Phillips third, Marriott fourth and Jake O'Neil fifth.
"I was really tight down on the bottom, and I had to really hit my marks to make it go down there," Sanders said in the release. "I can't thank my crew enough. We struggled all night long. We were in a fire drill all night long."
Bryant earns B-Mod triumph
Andy Bryant took the lead early, then withstood challenges from season points leader Kris Jackson on multiple restarts over the final 12 laps to earn his second USRA B-Mod feature win of the season, according to the release.
"The track was great tonight, nice and smooth," Bryant said in the release. "Kris and I like racing each other. We both try to race the other as clean as possible. I have a lot of respect for him and I hope it's mutual."
Bryant, of Fort Scott, Kansas, started on the inside row three and moved into the lead on lap two, taking over from front-row starter and lap-one leader Dillon McCowan. Jackson and JC Morton were right behind when the race's first yellow bunched things on lap seven.
Just one lap after the restart, McCowan's car lost power in turn four to bring out another caution and put Bryant, Jackson and Morton at the front of the pack.
After three restarts, Bryant pulled away from six-time winner Jackson by a winning margin of 1.8 seconds. Morton wound up third with Tyler Kidwell fourth and Dan Daniels fifth.
Ott dominates Street Stocks
Wheatland's Toby Ott started up front and led all 20 laps in a dominant O'Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks feature win. It was his fifth of the season, according to the release.
The Lucas Oil Speedway points leader wound up about a straightaway in front of runner-up Kyle Slader, who slipped past Johnny Coats with two laps remaining. Marc Carter finished fourth and Cody Frazon fifth, the release stated.
Ott's official winning margin was 3.7 seconds, but his lead peaked at 5.1 seconds by lap 15, according to the release. He got hung up in some lapped traffic the rest of the way, but said in the release his lead was big enough that it didn’t cause him to worry.
"Everything tonight went really well," Ott said in the release. "The car was great on the bottom, even there late when I got into the lappers. Even there late, I went to the middle, and the car wanted to stick right there. The track was really good. It was racy everywhere for me."
