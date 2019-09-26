The SBU Center for Global Connections held its semester Global Fest on Tuesday, Sept. 10, to highlight upcoming 2019-20 CGC mission project.
The event had record attended. More than 30 mission projects were presented, and participants in attendance were able to visit each booth to learn more about the specific mission, taste some cultural food, see pictures of past teams’ ministry and receive information on how they can be involved in an SBU mission trip.
