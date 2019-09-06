Southwest Baptist University has added three assistant coaches to its ranks, according to recent news releases from the university.
Felipe Oyarzun will serve in the tennis department, while Phinehas Starks joins the basketball program and Hakeem Milson will help lead in the soccer department.
TENNIS
Tennis coach Fanni Varga announced Oyarzun’s hiring in a Saturday, Aug. 17, release. While at SBU as a graduate assistant, Oyarzun will pursue the MBA program while serving as an assistant coach, the release stated.
Prior to joining SBU's staff, Oyarzun spent time coaching at the David Ensignia Tennis Academy in Miami, Florida, the release stated. Oyarzun played four years at Cameron University, where he helped the team win four NCAA Regional Championships, advance to four NCAA Sweet 16 appearances and claim the Lone Star Conference championship in 2017, according to the release.
Oyarzun was also named an ITA All-American in 2017, the release stated.
"We are very excited for Felipe to join the SBU family," Varga said in the release. "Felipe is going to add great value to our coaching staff. He knows our program and shares our goals and values. … The team can't wait to start working with him."
Last season, the men's tennis team claimed both the conference regular season and tournament championships, advancing to the elite eight in the national championships. The women's team placed second in the conference tournament and advanced to the regional tournament.
BASKETBALL
Men's basketball coach Clark Sheehy announced Starks’ hiring in a Wednesday, Aug. 21, release. While at SBU, Starks will also pursue a degree in athletic administration, the release stated.
He will be the first male in his family to get his master's degree, according to the release.
Starks graduated from Sterling College in 2016 with a degree in sport management.
After graduating, Starks served as the college’s men's JV coach and assistant varsity coach. In his first year coaching the JV team, it finished 10-14 overall and 8-8 in conference, according to the release. In his second year, Starks led the team to a 17-14 overall record, going 10-9 in conference play. In his third year, Sterling went 11-16 overall and 6-8 in conference and accomplished a team goal of beating a junior college team, the release stated.
A few players that Starks helped develop received offers to play professional basketball, the release stated.
"We are so excited to add coach Starks to our staff," Sheehy said in the release. "He has great enthusiasm and excitement for his work, and we are looking forward to his contributions to SBU.”
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Milson’s addition to the team was announced by SBU women's soccer coach Stefan Skillman in a Monday, Aug. 26, release.
While at SBU, Milson will pursue a master's degree, the release stated.
Milson graduated from NCAA Division I Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, with a degree in sports management.
He played for the men's soccer program for three seasons, according to the release. He was named to the MAAC All-Academic Team in 2016. While there, Milson appeared in 57 games, starting 29 of those games. Milson spent his freshman year at Wayland Baptist University, playing in 18 games, making 14 starts.
Milson also represented Jamaica's all-school team in a Florida tournament in 2013, the release stated.
"Hakeem has great insight and experience from playing soccer," Skillman said in the release. "He is eager and willing to teach players. I am excited to have him as part of our team."
The Lady Bearcats host Newman University for a home opener at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
