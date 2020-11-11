Southwest Baptist Universityplans to hold five commencement ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 20, alternating between the Jane and Ken Meyer Wellness Center and Pike Auditorium in Mabee Chapel on the Bolivar campus.
“We want to honor our 2020 graduates with in-person ceremonies, while also keeping our graduates, their families and the SBU community safe as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” SBU Provost Lee Skinkle said in a news release. “Holding multiple ceremonies will allow us to accomplish both of these goals.”
The schedule of ceremonies is as follows:
1 p.m. — May 2020 Graduates — Jane & Ken Meyer Wellness & Sports Center
2 p.m. — College of Arts & Sciences — Pike Auditorium in Mabee Chapel
3 p.m. — College of Professional Programs — Jane & Ken Meyer Wellness & Sports Center
4 p.m. — College of Health Professions — Pike Auditorium in Mabee Chapel
5 p.m. — College of Health Professions — Jane & Ken Meyer Wellness & Sports Center
The first ceremony is being held for those May 2020 graduates who completed the participation survey and have reserved their spots to walk, the release said. This allows them to attend an in-person commencement ceremony, which was not possible in May because of COVID-19 guidelines.
The remaining ceremonies are for those scheduled to graduate during the fall semester.
Should circumstances cause the university to pivot, SBU is prepared to hold virtual ceremonies, the release added.
“We are hopeful that in-person ceremonies will be possible in November,” Skinkle said. “Based upon the success of our virtual ceremonies in May, we are confident that we will be able to recognize and honor our 2020 graduates.”
For more information on the commencement ceremonies, contact SBU’s Office of the Provost at provostoffice@SBUniv.edu.
