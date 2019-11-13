The Southwest Baptist University Department of Music will host more than 100 top high school band students to perform at the third annual SBU Band Day on Saturday, Nov. 16, on the Bolivar campus.
The students, nominated by their high school band directors, represent 38 area high schools. They will spend the day in sectionals and full band rehearsals directed by Brian Hopwood, professor of music and director of instrumental studies.
The evening will feature a free, public performance at 7 p.m. by the SBU Wind Symphony, followed by the high school honor band in Pike Auditorium.
For more information, contact Hopwood at bhopwood@SBUniv.edu or 328-1647.
